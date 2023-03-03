All aTwitter: 3 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
The Commanders announce upgrades to the videoboards and audio system at FedEx Field ahead of the 2023 season…— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) March 2, 2023
Here are the details: pic.twitter.com/iSOXbiZ53P
Terry mclaurin is so underrated man it’s crazy pic.twitter.com/7WtSiBdRuv— PAIN (@Xommanders) March 2, 2023
Eagles star CB Darius Slay says Terry McLaurin was the second hardest WR he had to guard in 2022, only behind Justin Jefferson.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) March 3, 2023
Worth noting Slay’s had a ton of respect for Terry dating back to 2019, when rookie McLaurin faced Slay on the Lions. pic.twitter.com/tUGsFf0wjx
"Roger Goodell told D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) that the league supported her efforts to obtain the RFK Stadium site from the federal government because he wanted D.C. to have a seat at the table in the Commanders’ efforts to build a new stadium." https://t.co/DCC6bAmPGF— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) March 3, 2023
I love it when @Snide_Remarks joins the show.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 2, 2023
He provided great insight, including the time it takes to write a piece like Don Van Natta.
Appreciative of my co-host @DougMcCrayNFL
We discussed:
- Snyder's future
- Potential Buyers
- Stadium Location
- Timeframe of sale#HTTC pic.twitter.com/N38YezcSLm
Speedy group of LBs.— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/4XxNMCI35C
The official results for the 2023 defensive tackle combine class are in.@Pitt_FB's Calijah Kancey earned the top NGS athleticism score (94) among his position group after running the fastest 40-yard dash (4.67) of any DT since at least 2003.#NFLCombine | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/VP9odFfOGS— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 3, 2023
Making the 40 look majestic with that hair. @dorianw24 | @GreenWaveFB— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/QB07JW0qYm
Nolan Smith running faster than Saquon and CMC. @SmithNoland2 | @GeorgiaFootball— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/36Wyhxs1nE
Move over, Aaron Donald. There’s a new sheriff in town…at least in the record books! @Ckancey8 now holds the record for the fastest time by a defensive tackle in the 40-yard dash at the #NFLCombine (4.67 seconds). pic.twitter.com/DjpvQA8qiI— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 2, 2023
"You can see it with the Next Gen Stats player tracking data... how snug can they get once they get to that top, and can they really close?"— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2023
Georgia Tech's Keion White impressing @MoveTheSticks in the Pass Rush Drill live at the #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork ️ pic.twitter.com/xhGm8BBtcJ
It has always been Jarvis Landry.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2023
It will probably always be Jarvis Landry. https://t.co/Tnb9LDD3Xb pic.twitter.com/WCflaH4aBE
.@nflcommish on the passing of Jerry Richardson. pic.twitter.com/OK9c6QvG4g— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 2, 2023
Stephanie & I were saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry Richardson. I will always be grateful to him for the opportunity to coach the Carolina Panthers & for his patient, steadfast leadership during 7 seasons. Condolences to Rosalind, Ashley, & Mark and the Richardson family pic.twitter.com/Zibu5hBtbJ— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) March 2, 2023
Jerry Richardson brought the NFL to the Carolinas at a time few thought it could be done. No one disputes that.— Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) March 2, 2023
But his legacy got complicated in his final years.
Richardson died Wednesday at age 86. Here's my in-depth look at his life, for @theobserver: https://t.co/YZTOvmjTOE
Two years ago, the Carolina Panthers announced plans to build a $800M HQ in Rock Hill, SC.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 1, 2023
After multiple legal issues, construction halted and the project was terminated.
Now, demolition has begun to remove the 10,000 tons of steel. pic.twitter.com/d7cLCtJy0V
A deeper look in the @NFLPA sanctioned take down by #Commanders players of @Commanders Park...What does it mean & who does it affect the most?— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 3, 2023
Washington Commanders 'Home Sweet Home!'
WATCH: https://t.co/fPCg1uPQui via @YouTube
One of the fascinating things about the economics of football in this country is that top college programs have nicer facilities than some NFL teams. That's what you do when you attract players by recruiting them rather than paying them. https://t.co/yBk4d3Lyxd— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) March 2, 2023
Okay, @JunksRadio, @granthpaulsen, @JPFinlayNBCS and the rest of the 106.7 crew, I've created a sortable, searchable dashboard with the NFLPA data. I also created a chart that will let you look at these grades against winning percentages since 2018. | https://t.co/uPgduHMxUl https://t.co/bpGGHef779 pic.twitter.com/VJSIxIodOp— Jon Schwabish (@jschwabish) March 2, 2023
Releasing Cameron Brate will save the #Bucs about $2M in cap space. About $54M to go...— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 2, 2023
A cornerback, you say? https://t.co/QojnZo0t0d— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) March 3, 2023
The usual suspects for Washington - Logan Thomas and Chase Roullier (Wentz & McCain already released).— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 3, 2023
They can probably cut a little deeper by looking more at the offensive line. https://t.co/1oKW58i2qw
"Things ramped up pretty quick with his new group and we've had productive talks throughout this week. We met Monday, Tuesday, we met yesterday with them, and we'll continue to talk and see if we can get something done before Tuesday."— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 2, 2023
- @Giants GM Joe Shoen on Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/tRwtbxWvLk
any coach that thinks this way is doomed— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 1, 2023
time of possession is a byproduct of efficiency
balance third down avoidance with explosiveness
stay efficient on early downs and you'll score while maintaining time of possession
sorry Dallas fans but this is idiotic pic.twitter.com/gZucHbpKAf
Very confused. The Dallas O was 10th run heaviest in the league last season (adjusted for game script), whereas McCarthy was EXTREMELY pass heavy during his time in Green Bay. https://t.co/fRhHBQXc2s— Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 2, 2023
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. said he had a formal interview with the Commanders. “I talked to them a lot.”— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 2, 2023
He added that he likes the number of Penn State players in Washington (Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney, Tariq Castro-Fields). pic.twitter.com/GU4s0FG39a
Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez, who could be a target for the Commanders at 16. He said the NFL team that picks him will be getting a worker who can play nickel and outside. pic.twitter.com/uNHy8d1wEP— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 2, 2023
#Commanders have a formal meeting in the works with O'Cyrus Torrence, the formidable iOL out of Florida.— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) March 2, 2023
via @BenStandig pic.twitter.com/O9OCVBxnbD
The Commanders have a formal meeting scheduled at the Combine with Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence, per sources.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 2, 2023
Potential (likely?) first-round pick. I spoke with the "mauler" at the Senior Bowl. https://t.co/9ckpz82BrF
The moment nobody's been waiting for, my top 6 QBs in the 2023 draft: (top 3 are the only ones I'd take in the first)— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) March 2, 2023
1. Bryce Young
2. Anthony Richardson
3. CJ Stroud
4. Will Levis
5. Tanner McKee
6. Hendon Hooker
Here are last year's rankings. Checking the comments I got about Malik Willis are hilarious to look at now https://t.co/5FjGHsMA9P— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) March 2, 2023
Source: Jalen Carter is back at the combine to finish his interviews, measurements and other activities. https://t.co/sJzMwG72og— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2023
Appeals court reinstates previously-dismissed assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones; he allegedly kissed a woman on the mouth and "forcibly grabbed her without her consent" at AT&T Stadium in September 2018. https://t.co/cSXtASWf2v— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 2, 2023
NFL announced the retirement of four officials, including Jerome Boger. pic.twitter.com/uEt7YzwwT7— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2023
Loading comments...