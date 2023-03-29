Daily Slop: Washington Commanders News Roundup

Ron Rivera remains certain in the face of so much Commanders uncertainty

Dealing with uncertainty as Washington’s HC is normal for Ron Rivera. More looms. Soon, he’ll be fighting for his job. “The (new) owner has ... to believe in what I’m talking about. ... And if not, I’ll be gone in a year.”

Jason Wright initially answered with one word when asked if he views a sale of the Washington Commanders as a positive. “Yes,” the team president said.

ESPN reported both sports magnate Josh Harris and Canadian businessman Steve Apostolopoulos delivered $6 billion bids.

At the league's annual meetings, owners did not agree to a flexible scheduling plan for Thursday night games or finalize a contract extension for Roger Goodell.

Harris group's bid, which includes Mitchell Rales and Magic Johnson as investors, is worth about $6 billion, according to one person.

