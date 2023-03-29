Rivera says its “important” to add at running back position

Rivera met with media members across the NFL landscape at the NFL owners' meetings yesterday, discussing various topics. One of the topics Rivera discussed included Antonio Gibson and the running back position.

Addressing the running back position is important to Rivera, though he appeared unsure of where the new addition may come from.

"We've got a couple of guys that we like that are going to compete as well. But we will most certainly look for another guy to come in and be a multi-purpose guy. And do we have that guy on the roster? Maybe. Is there a guy out there in free agency? Potentially. And could you draft one, possibly." - Rivera on adding another RB to the roster

Antonio Gibson has developed into a solid NFL running back after transitioning from wide receiver in college. However, Gibson has struggled to stay healthy during his tenure in Washington, and Rivera recognized how that hurt his continued development this season.

"Yes, absolutely. Because all that Antonio's done every year has just improved and grow and become a little bit more of a complete football player. And it's one of those things that he had to learn. Obviously, coming from Memphis, being a wide receiver, every year he's taken a good step, and every year he is shown he's a very good football player. Unfortunately, this year with, the foot injury, you know, set him back a little bit, slowed them down in two-thirds of the way. it's just one of those things that were unfortunate. But his skillset, abilities, and desire are all there." - Rivera on Gibson and increasing his role as a pass catcher.

Will be interesting to see if Bieniemy brings in his own starting caliber RB & TE between now and the draft. — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 25, 2023

Gibson is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and Washington could offer him an extension. But I don't expect it before the 2023 season. So given Gibson's situation, I was intrigued by the idea a few days ago that Bieniemy and staff may look to add a starting-caliber running back in the draft. While the duo Gibson and Robinson showed some potential late last season, Eric Bieniemy and the coaching staff could still look to add some explosive play-making ability to the group. That does not need to be a first or second-round pick, but a player they have identified who could ultimately challenge Washington's running back room for the starting job.

We now know where Ron Rivera stands at the running back position after his interview in Arizona, but what about you? How should Washington address the running back position?

