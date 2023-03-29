Roger Goodell says it's impossible that Jerry Jones knows what's in the Mary Jo White report on Dan Snyder

The NFL owners meetings in Phoenix wrapped up yesterday with a privileged session followed by owners talking to the media and concluded with a Roger Goodell presser. Tanya Snyder attended the privileged session, but reportedly didnt speak during the meeting. The ongoing sale of the Washington Commanders and the NFL's investigation into owner Dan Snyder(sexual harassment) and the team(financial improprieties) were discussed, but no actions were taken. The league and owners are letting the sale play out, and hoping for a quick resolution. Mary Jo White's investigation is over a year old and is reportedly close to being finished.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is one of the most powerful owners in the league, and was Dan Snyder's closest ally. That friendship has been tested by reports of Snyder having dirt on other owners, and the league's desire to replace Snyder, and revive a depressed market. Jones shocked some reporters when he was asked if he supported releasing the Mary Jo White report when the investigation is concluded. Jones said he knows everything that's in the report, despite all reports saying it is still ongoing.

UPDATE: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he wants the Mary Jo White report about Commanders owner Dan Snyder released. #HTTC



Why? “Because I know everything in the report”



More tonight at 11pm on @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/pQYZEZpHSi — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 29, 2023

Jerry Jones said Tanya Snyder didn’t address the other owners during the meetings this week, and he doesn’t have a timeline for a potential sale.



But he does think the potential $6 billion price tag is significant.



First part of his scrum: pic.twitter.com/ejlMiJUFeq — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 29, 2023

Roger Goodell was asked about Jones' assertion that he has access to a report that's not completed, and he said that would be impossible for those reasons. White hasn't finished, and only her and her colleagues know what their investigation has discovered.

Roger Goodell’s response to Jerry Jones’s claim that he knows what’s in the Mary Jo White report: “Well that would be impossible.”https://t.co/9BKoQ1nBns pic.twitter.com/OeFFUYw4JU — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 29, 2023

Goodell reaffirmed the NFL's plan to release the Mary Jo White report.

Roger Goodell said they received briefings on both the Commanders sale process and the Mary Jo White investigation. Both are in progress, and he reiterated that a report will be released when White’s investigation into Daniel Snyder and the team concludes. pic.twitter.com/djzuFFy8JM — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 29, 2023

Goodell was also asked about reports that Dan Snyder is declining to be interviewed by Mary Jo White, and that she would be making a final attempt to talk to him before the investigation concludes. He said that would be up to her, but it was pointed out by Daniel Wallace that the NFL Constitution states:

“Failure to cooperate in an investigation shall be considered conduct detrimental to the League and will subject the offending club and responsible individual(s) to appropriate discipline”

As @WALLACHLEGAL pointed out, Tom Brady’s Deflategate punishment was, in part, for refusing to talk to outside investigators hired by the NFL. I asked Goodell if Commanders owner Dan Snyder faces a similar fate ⤵️ https://t.co/fsNg8tDZXq — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 29, 2023

The NFL Constitution: “Failure to cooperate in an investigation shall be considered conduct detrimental to the League and will subject the offending club and responsible individual(s) to appropriate discipline”



Re: Policy on Integrity of the Game & Enforcement of League Rules https://t.co/5nJDAxHjd7 pic.twitter.com/mkh6IuPYhM — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) March 29, 2023

And then there's this little bit of information from Falcons owner Arthur Blank: