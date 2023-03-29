All aTwitter: 29 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
I have some news. I'm moving to @HogsHaven and will write articles for them now. I didn't expect this to happen so quickly, but a good opportunity presented itself. I look forward to providing everyone with Commanders' content for many years to some. Thanks for the support.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 28, 2023
2023 season loading... pic.twitter.com/HcLOC348Ed— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 28, 2023
No announcement yet on Washington's OL coach vacancy. Rivera says they have a guy on staff they feel comfortable with. Doesn't name him, but clearly Travelle Wharton who has been the OL asst coach.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 28, 2023
Were taking the Rivera presser live on @1067theFan - tune in - talking O Line now, will be a long session. Rivera says expect left guard to be a real competition between Saadhiq Charles and Chris Paul. Of Andrew Norwell, "he's going to be there"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 28, 2023
Roster building for the first time in year four seems like a wild thing to say out loud... https://t.co/px1z59XmI1— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) March 28, 2023
NEW: Josh Harris' bid for the Washington Commanders was a tad under $6 billion, source tells @FOS. There are also questions around Steve Apostolopoulos' bid, including whether the Canadian has the assets to be considered a finalist for the team. https://t.co/XOSJpyNij8— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 28, 2023
Whoa - RG3 says he’s had “some really great conversations” with the Josh Harris group about a possible Commanders purchase. (via @RichEisenShow) pic.twitter.com/nGvF8LiQ1w— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 28, 2023
RG3 on Commanders sale: "Ive been having some really great conversations with this group led by Josh Harris and having an opportunity to come in on that ownership group. I'm head over heels excited by that process." Full quote below: pic.twitter.com/7CesBrr87i— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 28, 2023
Owner Dan Snyder is the biggest reason Washington football fans say they are 'less interested' in Washington's NFL team https://t.co/N8jf6L8Rk0 pic.twitter.com/YIcb9dVyht— Emily Guskin (@EmGusk) March 28, 2023
Final session at the annual league meeting has wrapped. Tanya Snyder left. pic.twitter.com/Q10mDg1BVC— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 28, 2023
It's funny to see national reporters unable to grasp the Commanders lack of interest in Lamar Jackson. Seems like they want it to happen.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 28, 2023
"We're not doing that"
But what if you did?
"We're not"
But why not now?
"He costs a lot."
But pleeeease. He's so good.
"Still no."
#Falcons owner Arthur Blank told a group of reporters that the Lamar Jackson situation is "very different" than Deshaun Watson from a year ago. Blank did mention there's some concern with Lamar's style and how long it could hold up. He brought up the games he's missed over the…— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 28, 2023
NFL owners just approved the proposal to allow players to wear Number Zero, I’m told.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023
One big change coming this training camp: only one cutdown day. (Last year, there were three.) This year’s cut day will be Aug. 29. pic.twitter.com/GWXvXUaS1N— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 28, 2023
John Mara said that's "adamantly opposed" to the proposal to flex games to Thursday night. "Flexible scheduling, as it is, is really inconsiderate to our season-ticket holders and to people who fill our stadiums every week," Mara said.— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 29, 2023
More Mara: "People make plans to go to these games weeks and months in advance. Fifteen days ahead of time, to say, ‘Sorry folks that game you were planning to taking your kids to on Sunday at 1 o’clock, it’s now going to be Thursday night,’ I mean, what are we thinking about?”— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 29, 2023
Mara said today's vote was close. He expects the proposal to be re-visited at the next league meetings in May. "To flex a game back to Thursday night, to me, is just abusive and I’m adamantly opposed to it," Mara said.— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 29, 2023
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Giants owner John Mara's comments on TNF flex: "There isn't anybody in that room, anybody in any of our organizations, that don't put fans first."— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 29, 2023
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, on John Mara calling flexing of TNF games, “abusive…”— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2023
“Providing the best match ups for our fans is what we do. But we look at all the impacts. It’s a very important thing to balance between the in-stadium fans and those who watch on TV.”
My understanding is the vote count in the room (no official vote was taken) for the tabled TNF flex proposal was as follows …— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 29, 2023
• 22 owners for it.
• 8 owners against it.
• 2 owners abstaining.
We’ll see if Roger Goodell, who was pushing for it, can get to 24 votes in May.
The NFL announced that teams can now have two Thursday Night Football games per season. Limit was one. Now that’s changed.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 28, 2023
Flexing for TNF is not happening … for now.
NFL owners tabled the #Eagles’ proposal to create a 4th-and-20 alternative to the onside kick, I’m told. So not voted down, but further discussion needed.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023
UPDATE: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he wants the Mary Jo White report about Commanders owner Dan Snyder released. #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 29, 2023
Why? “Because I know everything in the report”
More tonight at 11pm on @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/pQYZEZpHSi
Goodell says “that would be impossible” about Jerry Jones’ claim he knows everything in the Mary Jo White report. Goodell also remains committed to releasing the report.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 29, 2023
Corporate speak.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) March 29, 2023
There's a vast difference between "releasing the findings", and releasing the entire report.
And Goodell knows this. https://t.co/0BWw8npRfJ
