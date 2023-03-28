Ron Rivera Presser: “We are roster building for the first time and feel really good about what we’re able to do.”

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, Arizona this morning. GM Martin Mayhew spoke with reporters yesterday. Rivera discussed the competition between QBs Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett, ownership issues, the offensive line, the draft, free agency, and a lot more.

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera meets with the media at owners meetings https://t.co/e3O1WzV82i — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 28, 2023

Jacoby Brissett:

“A couple of things about Jacoby. First of all, when you target a guy, you want to do a background and kind of see how people feel about him. See if there is any issues or anything. The biggest thing we kept hearing was that he is great to be around young quarterbacks. The next thing you hear is that he’s a guy that learns very quickly. He is a very bright and very smart guy. He knows a lot of football. You hear the positive things and that really fit into what we were looking for. Again, you get past that part of it and you see a guy that has good athletic skills, has good quarterback skills, has a good arm, has a quick twitch to him and makes good decisions for the most part. He is athletic. This is a guy that we thought we’d bring in, he’s going to compete. He’s going to push Sam and Sam is going to push him. I really think we will have a really good room because of guys like that.”

Sam Howell:

Ron Rivera said there was a point late last season when things started to click for Sam Howell and he took more reps as the No. 2 behind Taylor Heinicke. Rivera said he noticed Howell started to quickly pick up and correct mistakes from earlier. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 28, 2023

Ron Rivera time at the owners meeting.



On Sam Howell. Said he began thinking about the QB beyond being a project when watching Howell later in the year when serving as the backup. Practice reps, and game-planning. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 28, 2023

Rivera on decision to roll with Sam Howell and advantage of QB on rookie contract: "The main reason were going with Sam is we believe he's going to be a good football player" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 28, 2023

Rivera mentioned that Howell had first-round grades by several people in 2021, and the team really liked the growth that he showed once he became the primary backup when Wentz was placed on IR https://t.co/LowY523N7g — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 28, 2023

QB room:

Ron Rivera at the podium. He thinks the team will have a good QB room with Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett. He likes Brissett's quick twitch, and believes the two QBs will push each other — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 28, 2023

Rivera talks about the benefit of having Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett on cheaper contracts: “We have a moderate hit at that position, which allows us to do the things that we’ve done.” Points to Payne extension. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 28, 2023

QB competition:

Ron Rivera said views the QB1 job as an open competition: "I'm going to play the guy we believe gives us the best chance to win football games."



Washington has stressed that it plans to give Sam Howell the first crack, but it didn't guarantee him anything. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 28, 2023

How he handles QB competition:

“From my experience and watching how things unfolded for Andy when I was with him. How we did things in Chicago with Lovie Smith. These were guys that came in, had a plan and had guys compete, rotating guys, tracking every snap making sure it was as equal as possible. One thing we are hoping to do is to work with one of the teams that we end up getting as a preseason game partner. We hope to do that, we will see how that unfolds whether we are allowed to with the league5 because again they have to schedule it and make sure the schedule fits then we can talk about it with them. We would love to do that because it creates the kind of opportunity to get more in depth. So well see how it all goes.”

Third QB:

Rivera says "it is a priority" to have a 3rd QB. Considering Washington has played at least 3 QBs the last 5 seasons they better — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 28, 2023

Rivera said that adding a third running back to the position is a priority. Will have some players currently on the roster who will compete, but there are options in the draft and free agency as well — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 28, 2023

QB in the 1st round?:

Rivera says Commanders havent ruled out a QB in first round. "We want to make a decision on the best player for us, the best player available." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 28, 2023

Rivera said the team is looking at every avenue and every position at No. 16 in the draft. He believes they are in a spot with the roster where they have flexibility with their first pick — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 28, 2023

Rivera says the team won't rule out QB at 16, even while saying they are good with Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett.



Notable: Rivera says he's yet to study the QB class but has watched film on almost all the other positions. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 28, 2023

Taylor Heinicke:

“I think we were close with Taylor. There were some things that they wanted that we didn’t want to give unfortunately.”

Offensive line:

Rivera feels "very comfortable" with the offensive line. Went out and made a concerted effort to add depth to the group. They signed Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates earlier this month — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 28, 2023

Were taking the Rivera presser live on @1067theFan - tune in - talking O Line now, will be a long session. Rivera says expect left guard to be a real competition between Saadhiq Charles and Chris Paul. Of Andrew Norwell, "he's going to be there" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 28, 2023

“I think we have a group that can be our top five. We have some guys that really have to compete. Our left guard will truly be a competition in terms of watching Saahdiq and Chris Paul compete for that. I think both of those guys are young guys that have to play. Saahdiq is an explosive guy, very powerful. You watch Chris Paul in practice and the tape from some of the snaps he had in the Dallas game for sure, you see his play strength and his athleticism. That is the thing that is exciting and I think that is what has been created with adding the players that we have added and at the same time, recognizing the fact that these young guys are going to get the opportunity.”

Offensive line coach:

No announcement yet on Washington's OL coach vacancy. Rivera says they have a guy on staff they feel comfortable with. Doesn't name him, but clearly Travelle Wharton who has been the OL asst coach. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 28, 2023

Lamar Jackson:

Rivera emphasized roster building when discussing why not Lamar Jackson. "What assets we'd have to use to get him and what the financial impact would be." Focused on what they could do on the DL and their receivers in particular. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 28, 2023

Ron Rivera said they never considered pursuing Lamar Jackson. "It was something we feel didn't suit what we want to do. We know he's a tremendous player. I just didn't think that was the direction we wanted to go." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 28, 2023

“I mean again, you look at what the impact on your roster building is. What were the assets that we would have to use to get him? What would the financial impact be? These are the things that we have to think about separate from anyone else. This is why we did what we’re doing. We were able to keep the defensive line guys that we have in place. We have a couple of other guys we have to think about on the defensive side, three guys that we feel are part of the core that we are trying to put together. We want to build up the offensive line. We have some dynamic playmakers. We are in a position now, if you want to do something different, it may impact those dynamic playmakers, that front that you’re trying to build. We are roster building for the first time and feel really good about doing the things that we are trying to do right now.” If they ever looked into the Lamar situation: “No, we never did. Honestly, we never did. It is just something that we just didn’t feel suited what we wanted to do. I know he’s a tremendous talent and a player that can impact your team. I just didn’t think and we sat down and talked about it, that it was the direction for us as a football team.”

Roster building:

Ron Rivera: "We are roster building for the first time and feel really good about what we're able to do." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 28, 2023

Younger defensive backs:

“Ball skills. A big part of it is, the way Jack does things, there is a lot of opportunities. We have missed a number of them. We had chances for more takeaways in the last couple of years and we just hadn’t done it and we need to. I know it’s an emphasis when we sit in those meetings with Jack and the staff and the defensive players and listen to their emphasis on takeaways and listen to their emphasis on the way we play the coverages that we use, play the defenses that we have, there are opportunities. That is something that we talk about with that. Guys that can play with vision, guys that have the ability to break on the ball and make those types of plays is what we are looking for.”

Safety position:

“Oh, absolutely. Well, I think a big part of it more than anything else too is just the fact that when you look at the style of defenses people are playing, you see a lot more of guys going in there using three safety defenses. Those safeties have to have that kind of versatility for the most part so that they can come down and play the nickel position or come down and play the buffalo position. They can fit the run or they can, they have the ability of skill set to run with wide receivers in the slot. And that’s been one of the instances that we’ve had. And then you need a little more flexible defensive end that can drop into coverage on occasion, because now a team wants to come in and they wanna be big against you. Well, you can go technically to a three-four front and now that’s requiring a little bit more from the offense. They’ve gotta be able to adjust and say, well, if you can go from being a base defense and then of a also go to a three-four defense, they’ve gotta prepare for that as well. So now there’s a little bit more thinking as far as their game planning is concerned as well. So those are all things that we feel can help us.”

Team ownership:

Rivera on new ownership: "I have no idea what to expect...We just have to wait and go through it" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 28, 2023

Ron Rivera on if the uncertainty at ownership is at frustrating: "It is a little bit. You want to continue and just do what you're doing. ... But we understand it's a delicate situation. ... Everything we've needed to do, we've been able to do." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 28, 2023

Rivera says Commanders have been able to do everything they want this offseason but now "have to slow it down a bit" due to ownership situation — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 28, 2023

I asked Ron Rivera how this current franchise uncertainty with ownership compares to everything else he's dealt with as Washington's coach:



"Par for the course." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 28, 2023

Meeting potential new owners:

Rivera says he "inadvertently" ran into one of the potential ownership groups but hasnt had formal meetings with any of the groups — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 28, 2023

May signing bonus payouts:

Ron Rivera on May payouts:



Looking back at the things we've done, and the way we did the contract, same thing for all the other ones that were worked on. We did the May thing with the payouts. That's something that we've done since I've been here. We did some of that in Carolina — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 28, 2023

Chase Young’s 5th-year option:

Rivera on Chase Young's 5th year option: "With Chase it's really all about the health." Said Young had a good checkup with Dr. Andrews. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 28, 2023

Rivera says if a new owner wants to look at different QBs, than they will. Also says new owner could impact Chase Young's 5th year option. "It's a very delicate situation" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 28, 2023

1st round DL contracts:

Rivera is asked whether they can keep all four of the DL on new contracts.



(loooooong pause)



"Yes and no. Just depends on what those contracts are." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 28, 2023

Eric Bieniemy:

Rivera said there's energy in the building, more from what they see as their potential than ownership change. Says Bieniemy has brought that energy; says he's been holding 7 am meetings for his offensive coaches. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 28, 2023

Bieniemy has been calling 7AM meetings for the offensive coaches. "Theyre really grinding away right now" says Rivera — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 28, 2023

What he’s learned about the process of trading down from last year:

“The biggest thing is we had a plan going into the draft. We had a position that we targeted and we had several other options. You know, one of the things we target, we say, willing to target specific player. If that player’s gone, this is what we can do. We can do this, this, or this or we can go backwards and if we go backwards, how far can we go? And we were able to target a team we felt that was gonna want to jump up and it worked out that way. Martin did a terrific job with all that, looking into it and talking about it, setting up the trade. The clump of players that we had, Marty, Eric and Gribbs got up there and we had a five man clump and just said, Hey, these five guys, we like. We had three receivers and two offensive linemen that were in that clump and said, okay, if this guy there, that’s our guy and Jahan was sitting there looking at us. I know we surprised a lot of you guys, but we did a lot of work and we really liked who he is and that’s why we did what we did.”

Running back:

As far as running back: Rivera said they want to add someone else -- could be in FA or the draft. Brian Robinson would still be the top guy. Gibson can handle the McKissic role (he did so last year). But still would like to add another back. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 28, 2023

Antonio Gibson taking on more of a pass catching role: