The Commanders Should Consider Nick Saldiveri for Flexibility on the Offensive Line

Nick Saldiveri, OT/OG

School: Old Dominion | Conference: Sun Belt

College Experience: RS Junior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’6” / 318 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd-5th Round

Player Comparison: Doug Free

Player Overview

A two-sport athlete in high school who split time between football and track and field, Nick Saldiveri was a two-star recruit who chose to play at Old Dominion over Richmond. After redshirting in 2018, Saldiveri started 11 games at right tackle for the Monarchs and only missed one game because of a knee injury. After the Monarchs resumed play in 2021 after cancelling the 2020 season, Saldiveri was honorable mention All-Conference USA playing right tackle and right guard. In 2022, The Monarchs joined the Sun Belt Conference, but Saldiveri continued his solid play. He allowed no sacks on the season and was named second-team All-Sun Belt.

Strengths

Ideal frame for an offensive lineman

Physical blocker who looks to finish his assignments

Footwork, punch, and anchor are very good in pass protection

Lateral quickness allows to skip pull and reach and seal in run game

Weaknesses

Awareness needs a little work, can be late reacting to blitzers

Sometimes gives up too much ground before reanchoring

Can over set and get beat by inside rushes

Let’s see his work

I believe Nick Saldiveri has a day 2 ceiling but if the 49ers could get him in the 4th/5th rounds — he could be one of the better picks of the draft pic.twitter.com/cL31Iy7sy0 — Brad (@Graham_SFN) March 9, 2023

Said on the @ODUMonarchists podcast last night, this 2 point conversion was one of my favorite plays of the game. Nick Saldiveri pulls from the right side and sends a defender to the shadow realm. Thanks @LangstonLCB for the screen grab. #ODU pic.twitter.com/D0RunpSW6J — GDubs_ODU (@3GWilliams) September 26, 2022

Nick Saldiveri is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.10 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 111 out of 1227 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/UPxrp85KHR #RAS pic.twitter.com/EvbXbmcZ8Z — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

It surprises me that Nick Saldiveri isn’t discussed more as a prospect. He is a solid player that, at worst, would be a quality backup offensive lineman at a few positions with some thinking he could play any position along the line. I think he has the ability to start at either guard spot and maybe right tackle for the Commanders, and at the very least, give the team a depth player who could plug in and play where you need him. The Commanders have done a lot to address the weaknesses along the offensive line this offseason, but still could use more talent and youth in the position group. Saldiveri gives the team depth and flexibility and would go a long way to helping improve the unit.