The Commanders Should Consider Nick Saldiveri for Flexibility on the Offensive Line

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
NCAA Football: Old Dominion at East Carolina James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saldiveri, OT/OG

School: Old Dominion | Conference: Sun Belt

College Experience: RS Junior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’6” / 318 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd-5th Round

Player Comparison: Doug Free

Player Overview

A two-sport athlete in high school who split time between football and track and field, Nick Saldiveri was a two-star recruit who chose to play at Old Dominion over Richmond. After redshirting in 2018, Saldiveri started 11 games at right tackle for the Monarchs and only missed one game because of a knee injury. After the Monarchs resumed play in 2021 after cancelling the 2020 season, Saldiveri was honorable mention All-Conference USA playing right tackle and right guard. In 2022, The Monarchs joined the Sun Belt Conference, but Saldiveri continued his solid play. He allowed no sacks on the season and was named second-team All-Sun Belt.

Strengths

  • Ideal frame for an offensive lineman
  • Physical blocker who looks to finish his assignments
  • Footwork, punch, and anchor are very good in pass protection
  • Lateral quickness allows to skip pull and reach and seal in run game

Weaknesses

  • Awareness needs a little work, can be late reacting to blitzers
  • Sometimes gives up too much ground before reanchoring
  • Can over set and get beat by inside rushes

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

It surprises me that Nick Saldiveri isn’t discussed more as a prospect. He is a solid player that, at worst, would be a quality backup offensive lineman at a few positions with some thinking he could play any position along the line. I think he has the ability to start at either guard spot and maybe right tackle for the Commanders, and at the very least, give the team a depth player who could plug in and play where you need him. The Commanders have done a lot to address the weaknesses along the offensive line this offseason, but still could use more talent and youth in the position group. Saldiveri gives the team depth and flexibility and would go a long way to helping improve the unit.

