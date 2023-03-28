All aTwitter: 28 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, coached in Washington for three seasons.— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 27, 2023
I asked him about his former owner, Dan Snyder, selling the Washington Commanders. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/1dvAH4I3fa
Commanders GM Martin Mayhew says Washington is moving forward with Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett and while Lamar Jackson is very talented the Commanders won’t pursue him pic.twitter.com/lImCqtsJjY— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 27, 2023
Commanders GM Martin Mayhew on why the team is not pursuing QB Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/i6ryMeB45H— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 28, 2023
Mayhew says he doesnt consider Sam Howell a "developmental player." The GM adds of young QBs in the NFL, "One of the problems in the league is guys play too much too soon, I think Howell played the appropriate amount last season...I think he's going to be a good player."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 27, 2023
Lamar Jackson to the Washington Commanders odds per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/UyPAzdm0OX— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) March 27, 2023
Lamar Jackson’s next home?— PAIN (@Xommanders) March 27, 2023
Before everyone goes crazy about Jackson requesting a trade. These kind of things happen often in contract disputes ("pay me or trade me"). Sometimes it does lead to a trade. Often it does not— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 27, 2023
#Ravens coach John Harbaugh, speaking now at the NFL Annual Meeting, says repeatedly he expects Lamar Jackson to be the team’s QB. “That’s my guy.” pic.twitter.com/kZs0wAskWj— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 27, 2023
Look at the crowd for Andy Reid, defending Super Bowl champ, compared to John Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/iNpO8PMR3E— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 27, 2023
"Lamar Jackson is available anyway so a request to be traded wasn't really necessary" ~ @RapSheet— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 27, 2023
LET'S NOT JUST TAKE THE SIDE OF THE TEAM EVERY TIME
#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/FlKTwTiB8D
Martin Mayhew on Chase Young's 5th-year option: "We're still talking about that. We have a number of things to work through. We're getting through the first part of the agency right now. We're still in draft preparations. We have until May to make that decision. We'll make the…— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 27, 2023
Mayhew on building a roster amid a potential franchise sale: "Honestly, the sale process has had zero effect on anything that we have done. Our ownership has been very supportive of the guys that we have signed in our free agency. It's been zero impact on any of that."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 27, 2023
Mayhew says Commanders current cap situation "is not going to be a problem." Sure sounds like they have some cuts//restructures prepared if they need them— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 27, 2023
Commanders GM Martin Mayhew said they'll "kind of see where it goes" with center Chase Roullier.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 28, 2023
Per source, Roullier is expected to have an MRI on his knee tomorrow, which could lend clarity to his situation. pic.twitter.com/ZmwxHk8vJs
Since drafting Bijan Robinson is part of today’s #Commanders Twitter conversation…here’s why it’s likely a bad idea, but shouldn’t be ENTIRELY off the board.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) March 28, 2023
(Short version: he might be HOF good, but he’s still a RB)
Full version:https://t.co/9MKhPW9gs0 pic.twitter.com/QbG5TvmTqM
Better link.... From model franchise to scandals and ineptitude: Inside the fall of Dan Snyder's NFL run in Washington https://t.co/3HRMrgo5oD— John Keim (@john_keim) March 27, 2023
Norm Chirite (left), an adviser to Dan Snyder and former counsel of the Washington Commanders, videotaped part of Jim Irsay’s talk with reporters following a privilege session at the league meetings. pic.twitter.com/KwigqIxyCj— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 28, 2023
So, I just ran into Dan Snyder’s longtime adviser/former Commanders attorney Norm Chirite, grasping his NFL goodie box. I saw him recording @JimIrsay today. Asked him why he was doing that. Chirite turned, looked at me and rushed off without saying a word. Photo from earlier. pic.twitter.com/ivUtTgbKzV— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 28, 2023
Jim Irsay on the possibility of forcing Dan Snyder out. Is hopeful it doesn’t happen. pic.twitter.com/8EFisVtN9w— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) March 28, 2023
Colts owner Jim Irsay, speaking about Dan Snyder’s demand that the NFL indemnify him as part of his franchise sale, said “there would be no reason for us to give any sort of unusual indemnification” that was not given in the Denver & Carolina sales.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 28, 2023
Tanya Snyder exits a general session at the owners meetings. pic.twitter.com/U7lx44Uucr— John Keim (@john_keim) March 28, 2023
Jerry Jones says there will not be a resolution with the Commanders this week.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 27, 2023
This dude isn't even the first Brian Davis that appears when you Google "brian davis" https://t.co/63mhe5pX10— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) March 27, 2023
Tilman Fertitta just bought a new casino. He previously sold his stake in the Texans in order to get into the casino business, as NFL has tight rules about casino ownership. Fertitta also bid on the Commanders. So if he just bought a new casino....https://t.co/fdgby9yEYZ— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 27, 2023
There was a point where people were skeptical that Dan Snyder would go through with the sale, but we’re past that now. @AlbertBreer on everything that will (and won’t) be discussed at the owners’ meeting https://t.co/YCftaUuZGH— The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 27, 2023
Brian Gutekunst said he tried to contact Aaron Rodgers “many times” this offseason to discuss how he fit in the Packers’ future.— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 27, 2023
“Our inability to reach him or for him to respond in any way — I think at that point … I had to do my job.”
Full comments: pic.twitter.com/K8aGGdVhOn
Brian Gutekunst: Packers won't necessarily get a first-round pick for Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/jakCNuj52j— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 27, 2023
The reason the Commanders are not pursuing Lamar Jackson is because it’s a dead end. 100% not worth a thought or effort.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) March 27, 2023
A longer version!https://t.co/4pe9VdH0xZ
Coach's, assemble. pic.twitter.com/FiZ2iOj7vi— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 27, 2023
NFL head coaches just took their annual group photo at the league meetings.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 27, 2023
Mike Vrabel, Nick Sirianni and Frank Reich didn’t make it out. pic.twitter.com/XrBn67XVHh
NFL GMs take their annual picture. pic.twitter.com/mtR0eDbg9Y— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 27, 2023
Just finished another @FOS story off the NFL annual meeting. It’s hard to grasp what this league has become. In this difficult media environment where layoffs abound, there are journalists from all over the country, each seeking news on their beats — and there are a lot of beats.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 28, 2023
I’ve covered all the other major sports leagues to some degree and even some F1. That includes 12 Stanley Cup Finals, three times more than the Super Bowls I’ve worked. The NFL is just different.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 28, 2023
In two straight pre-Super Bowl press conferences, NFL Network reporter Jim Trotter asked Commissioner Roger Goodell about diversity issues in the newsroom. Over the weekend, Jim Trotter learned his contract with NFL Network will not be renewed. https://t.co/vMhQzlonvT— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 27, 2023
Congrats to the Cosmis! pic.twitter.com/8F2yHtU5HQ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 27, 2023
Washington Commanders odds to draft QB Will Levis and RB Bijan Robinson per @SportsBettingAG pic.twitter.com/LIiLa7Hsdt— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) March 27, 2023
Spotted at league meetings pic.twitter.com/2MtOr2VYiV— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 27, 2023
The good guys are pulling away early in the 4th quarter. @XFLDefenders aiming for 6-0 tonight. pic.twitter.com/rEhnPQLhLV— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 28, 2023
Homeplate umpire Randy Rosenberg ejects JT Realmuto for this pic.twitter.com/dkQtpU1bHt— Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) March 27, 2023
Omg. The ejection is so much worse when you see this full breakdown from @Jomboy. So bad. pic.twitter.com/pLp1S6H5w6— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 28, 2023
These Illuminated traffic light posts are being used in a small number of locations to test if it reduces the number of road accidents. pic.twitter.com/1eoDygECQN— H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) March 24, 2023
In South America there is a place where 275 waterfalls cascade down together, the largest waterfall system in the world— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 27, 2023
About 13,000 cubic metres per second pours over its edges, that’s 5 Olympic sized pools every single second!
This is Iguazu Fallspic.twitter.com/vwNp4UraKE
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...