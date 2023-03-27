Rumor: Former Duke, Timberwolves player Brian Davis made a $7 billion bid on the Washington Commanders last week

The Junkies reported a scoop on the sale of the Washington Commanders this morning on their show on 106.7 the Fan. Brian Davis, who played college basketball at Duke, and professionally for the Minnesota Timberwolves, has made a cash offer of $7 billion to buy the team from Dan and Tanya Snyder. This offer was reportedly made last week, and Davis is said to have up to $9 billion available through a group of investors.

Brian Davis is local, and went to Bladensburg High School in Maryland. He has businesses in real estate, and also founded D.C. United Holdings with his friend Christian Laettner, which owns D.C. United. Davis and Laettner were bought out in 2009. There is very little information about the group that Davis has reportedly put together, and this is a single sourced story so definitely proceed with caution until more information becomes available.

If this offer is legitimate, and the Davis group is vetted and approved by the NFL, this would be the biggest offer linked to a potential bidder so far. Tillman Fertitta reportedly bid over $5.5 billion. Josh Harris recently added local billionaire Mitchell Rales, along with Magic Johnson to his ownership group. They have been considered the favorites as the process has gone on for the last 4 months. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has also been in the mix, but there hasn’t been any confirmation that he has placed a bid on the team. Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has toured the stadium and team headquarters, but there hasn’t been confirmation that he has placed a bid.