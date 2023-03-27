Dorian Williams Has Traits the Commanders Need at Linebacker

Dorian Williams, LB

School: Tulane | Conference: AAC

College Experience: Senior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’1” / 228 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-5th Round

Player Comparison: Jayon Brown

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table Tackles Def Int Fumbles Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF *2019 Tulane American FR LB 5 6 8 14 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 *2020 Tulane American SO LB 12 64 33 97 15.5 3.5 0 0 0 3 0 0 2021 Tulane American SO LB 12 44 29 73 3.0 1.0 0 0 0 3 1 0 *2022 Tulane American SR LB 14 81 51 132 8.5 5.0 2 13 6.5 0 7 0 0 0 2 Career Tulane 195 121 316 27.0 9.5 2 13 6.5 0 13 1 0 0 2 View Original Table

Player Overview

Dorian Williams is a South Carolina native who helped lead his high school to the state playoffs for the first time since 2005. The three-star prospect chose to play at Tulane over Coastal Carolina and Troy. After seeing action sparingly in his first year in 2019, Williams exploded on the scene in 2020, leading the AAC in tackles and having a whopping 15.5 tackles for loss. His production dipped a bit in 2021, but in 2022, he was one of the leading tacklers in the nation with 132 total. Williams was a three-year captain and All-Team AAC first team his senior year.

Strengths

Impressive speed either to pursue a tackle or breaking on pass

Can stun blockers with strong hands to stun blockers and shed

Stopping power as a hitter and sure tackler

Alert in coverage, quickly identifying and sticking with targets

Weaknesses

Lack of instincts can lead to false steps and slow reaction

Can have trouble navigating blocks to get to the ball

Almost always erased by blockers at the second level

Let’s see his work

Dorian Williams filling the run lane

Tulane LB Dorian Williams processing the run, filling the hole, avoiding the block, & making the tackle



Tulane LB Dorian Williams processing the run, filling the hole, avoiding the block, & making the tackle

#Seahawks re-signing BWags along with drafting a Drew Sanders/Daiyan Henley/Ivan Pace Jr/Dorian Williams would get the LB room right.

#Seahawks re-signing BWags along with drafting a Drew Sanders/Daiyan Henley/Ivan Pace Jr/Dorian Williams would get the LB room right.

My money's on Dorian Williams 132 TKLs, 2 INTs, 7 PDs

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders have been looking for ways to bolster their linebacker corps for years. They have their starters in Jamin Davis and Cody Barton, and while retaining David Mayo, Khaleke Hudson, and Milo Eifler, they could still improve the unit via the draft. Dorian Williams speed and stopping power would make him an intriguing addition to the unit. With his speed and sure tackling, he could give the Commanders a player that would be an asset on passing downs. Williams, however is going to have to improve block deconstruction to be an every down player at the next level. With Davis and Barton as starters, Williams would have time to improve his weaknesses and could become a very impactful player for the Commanders.