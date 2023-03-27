Dorian Williams Has Traits the Commanders Need at Linebacker

Dorian Williams, LB
School: Tulane | Conference: AAC
College Experience: Senior | Age: 21
Height / Weight: 6’1” / 228 lbs
Projected Draft Status: 4th-5th Round
Player Comparison: Jayon Brown
College Statistics
|Tackles
|Def Int
|Fumbles
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Solo
|Ast
|Tot
|Loss
|Sk
|Int
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|PD
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|FF
|*2019
|Tulane
|American
|FR
|LB
|5
|6
|8
|14
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|*2020
|Tulane
|American
|SO
|LB
|12
|64
|33
|97
|15.5
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2021
|Tulane
|American
|SO
|LB
|12
|44
|29
|73
|3.0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|*2022
|Tulane
|American
|SR
|LB
|14
|81
|51
|132
|8.5
|5.0
|2
|13
|6.5
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Career
|Tulane
|195
|121
|316
|27.0
|9.5
|2
|13
|6.5
|0
|13
|1
|0
|0
|2
Generated 3/23/2023.
Player Overview
Dorian Williams is a South Carolina native who helped lead his high school to the state playoffs for the first time since 2005. The three-star prospect chose to play at Tulane over Coastal Carolina and Troy. After seeing action sparingly in his first year in 2019, Williams exploded on the scene in 2020, leading the AAC in tackles and having a whopping 15.5 tackles for loss. His production dipped a bit in 2021, but in 2022, he was one of the leading tacklers in the nation with 132 total. Williams was a three-year captain and All-Team AAC first team his senior year.
Strengths
- Impressive speed either to pursue a tackle or breaking on pass
- Can stun blockers with strong hands to stun blockers and shed
- Stopping power as a hitter and sure tackler
- Alert in coverage, quickly identifying and sticking with targets
Weaknesses
- Lack of instincts can lead to false steps and slow reaction
- Can have trouble navigating blocks to get to the ball
- Almost always erased by blockers at the second level
Let’s see his work
Dorian Williams filling the run lane pic.twitter.com/HOBeecTVkh— Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) March 25, 2023
Tulane LB Dorian Williams processing the run, filling the hole, avoiding the block, & making the tackle— Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) March 19, 2023
pic.twitter.com/0BV7ynOOkG
#Seahawks re-signing BWags along with drafting a Drew Sanders/Daiyan Henley/Ivan Pace Jr/Dorian Williams would get the LB room right.— SettingTheEdge (@SettingTheEdge) March 18, 2023
My money's on Dorian Williams 132 TKLs, 2 INTs, 7 PDs & this RAS late day 2/early day 3 would rock. #SeaUsSmash https://t.co/VMLsHLna0o pic.twitter.com/y66dCMHoax
How he fits on the Commanders
The Commanders have been looking for ways to bolster their linebacker corps for years. They have their starters in Jamin Davis and Cody Barton, and while retaining David Mayo, Khaleke Hudson, and Milo Eifler, they could still improve the unit via the draft. Dorian Williams speed and stopping power would make him an intriguing addition to the unit. With his speed and sure tackling, he could give the Commanders a player that would be an asset on passing downs. Williams, however is going to have to improve block deconstruction to be an every down player at the next level. With Davis and Barton as starters, Williams would have time to improve his weaknesses and could become a very impactful player for the Commanders.
Loading comments...