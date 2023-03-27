All aTwitter: 27 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Sam Cosmi got married yesterday pic.twitter.com/c42H8FM3DX — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 26, 2023

Reminder that BSJ allowed only 47.7% of passes thrown his way to be completed in 2022.



That's less than every Pro-Bowl or All-Pro CB except one (James Bradberry allowed 45.3%). https://t.co/fToROBKF5g — Mander Manny (@CommanderSZN) March 25, 2023

Commanders 2022 Defensive Identity pic.twitter.com/65hiToxU00 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 26, 2023

CY99 putting in that work pic.twitter.com/u2K8FqKoR5 — SZN⚡️ (@CommandersSZN_) March 26, 2023

Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has declined to be interviewed by Mary Jo White thus far as she conducts her investigation into him and the team, per sources.



With @MarkMaske and @lizclarketweet:https://t.co/SunTxWvdQo — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 27, 2023

️ In Phoenix talking Commanders' ownership. No crazy declarations, but sharing what I'm hearing on timing, bidders, and what's next.



* Football analytics w/ ESPN's @SethWalder. Commanders' commitment. The QB room. Paying Daron Payne. OL play. Next phase.https://t.co/ddY1qXxCzi — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 26, 2023

OL Wes Martin is expected to sign with the Cleveland Browns this week, source confirms to @TheAthletic. The 2019 draft seleciton spent three of his four seasons in Washington including last year. @JFowlerESPN 1st.



Commanders have added OL depth this offseason. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 26, 2023

Allen Lazard tells TMZ Sports Aaron Rodgers was "a big reason" he's now a Jet ... adding that he has zero concerns that an NY trade for the QB could fall through. https://t.co/vraxYIOy1T — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 25, 2023

#Broncos coach Sean Payton addresses the rumors of possible trades involving Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, telling ⁦@TomPelissero⁩: "I see and read just like everyone else… but we're not trading those two players.”

More perspective here https://t.co/HjVDcbHPhl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2023

Expected Commanders contingent at league meetings here in Phoenix: Tanya Snyder, Jason Wright, Martin Mayhew and Ron Rivera. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 26, 2023

NFL League Meetings are starting - don’t expect to see Dan Snyder or a final answer on Commanders sale, do expect to see Tanya and plenty of sale rumors pic.twitter.com/FG1vbyvGJ9 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 26, 2023

It is close. Just not done. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 26, 2023

Multiple sources familiar with the Commanders' sale expressed skepticism that an announcement will be made regarding a new owner at the NFL's league meetings. null pic.twitter.com/nMebHaOeQM — John Keim (@john_keim) March 27, 2023

There is still no sign of the Commanders sale on the agenda for this week's Annual Meeting in Phoenix. Presumably, the owners will talk about it in privileged sessions on Monday (4 p.m.) and Tuesday (3:30 p.m.), but there's no vote.



Also, here's the TNF flex proposal in full. pic.twitter.com/HAhznx4Eyp — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 26, 2023

Owners will consider several rules proposals at the NFL's annual meeting. As the meeting begins, does not seem to be enough support for making roughing the passer reviewable by replay, according to a person familiar with the Competition Comm. conversations. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 26, 2023

Would mean the Commanders could take bets inside the stadium on game days…. https://t.co/zyVuFc1Lmw — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) March 26, 2023

Count #Broncos coach Sean Payton among those who would like to see roughing the passer addressed, as he made clear when I asked what one competitive change the NFL should make: “Let’s say crisis is Level 5. I'd say (this is) Level 3.”



From our interview today: pic.twitter.com/2RcvYkrETs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 27, 2023

Of course, the last time the NFL made a judgment call reviewable was after the #Saints-#Rams pass interference controversy. It was a debacle, and the rule went away after one year. pic.twitter.com/K8sTH6xKKP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 27, 2023

NFL Primetime in 1999



Chris Berman talking Redskins v Bears where Stephen Davis goes off for 143 yards on 12 carries and 2 TDs.



Redskins win 48-22 pic.twitter.com/fn6lz5cUKm — DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) March 26, 2023

Remember when Pizza Hut pan pizzas were basically a goddamn culinary delicacy? They’d bring them out in a real fucking skillet that was piping at about 700 degrees Fahrenheit right as your third song kicked in on the jukebox after you’d played a game of Galaga. We were kings. pic.twitter.com/feAx4NXohS — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 24, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop