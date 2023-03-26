All aTwitter: 26 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Rick Snider’s Washington says Washington Commanders fans need patience for sale. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/X5fj0TeWUB — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 25, 2023

Still waiting for these two dudes to get on the field together… Armani Rogers and Cole Turner pic.twitter.com/GTVGtVtt0I — WerdsofWysdom R.I.P. MAB (@Jeronimobrat) March 25, 2023

Armani Rogers can do that https://t.co/wfvrz7RrRy — Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) March 24, 2023

This is why 7th round picks aren't throwaway picks. 7th rounders have long odds of making the team, but if we get these kinds of contributions, it's a win. https://t.co/8TaPvRyaI7 — Disco (@discoque5) March 25, 2023

Nick Gates has made a strong impact on the community both in his time at Nebraska and in the NFL



5 things to know about the new OL ⤵️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 25, 2023

We have agreed to terms with LB Krys Barnes on a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 25, 2023

One of the busiest NFL Draft prospects since the combine: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, whose schedule so far includes private visits and/or workouts with 10 teams, per sources. Bennett won consecutive national titles with the Bulldogs and was a Heisman finalist last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2023

total snaps played in last 5 years by players a team drafted themselves



top-10:



91,901 - DAL

85,496 - MIN

83,677 - BAL

82,628 - TB

82,442 - ATL

81,815 - CIN

79,791 - PIT

78,925 - GB

78,144 - SEA

74,643 - IND



bottom-10:



61,726 - JAX

61,437 - ARI

61,164 - TEN

59,939 - LAC… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 25, 2023

Super bowl appearances in that time frame:

Top 10: 1

Middle third: 7

Bottom 10: 2 — Estevao Sousa (@Estevaosousa43) March 25, 2023

And the Bucs didn’t until they signed the GOAT in free agency. — Jeremy (@JeremyJBelcher) March 25, 2023

Yeah the bucs in the top and the rams in the bottom seem like outliers. The smart/winning teams are all in the middle. — Estevao Sousa (@Estevaosousa43) March 25, 2023

Outstanding article by @mmcglinch68 chronicling his journey to free agency. He could have a good post football career in the media with this type of communication skills.



Also very impressed w/the 49ers & Broncos front offices on their professionalism.https://t.co/64wqBPxpAr — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 25, 2023

He was in Commanders training camp a year ago. https://t.co/O3PIydkg4T — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 26, 2023

The fighting Alfred Morrises are onto the Final 4! — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 26, 2023

Always look on the bright side of life.



Thank you to everyone who sent me this lovely performance by the MozArt Group. #MontyPython pic.twitter.com/XsLQR94KaJ — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) March 23, 2023

