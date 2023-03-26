All aTwitter: 26 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Rick Snider’s Washington says Washington Commanders fans need patience for sale. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/X5fj0TeWUB— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 25, 2023
Still waiting for these two dudes to get on the field together… Armani Rogers and Cole Turner pic.twitter.com/GTVGtVtt0I— WerdsofWysdom R.I.P. MAB (@Jeronimobrat) March 25, 2023
Armani Rogers can do that https://t.co/wfvrz7RrRy— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) March 24, 2023
This is why 7th round picks aren't throwaway picks. 7th rounders have long odds of making the team, but if we get these kinds of contributions, it's a win. https://t.co/8TaPvRyaI7— Disco (@discoque5) March 25, 2023
Nick Gates has made a strong impact on the community both in his time at Nebraska and in the NFL— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 25, 2023
5 things to know about the new OL ⤵️
He’s back! Seahawks signing LB Bobby Wagner to one-year, $7M deal. (via @qdiggs6) pic.twitter.com/fPauRLO9la— NFL (@NFL) March 25, 2023
We have agreed to terms with LB Krys Barnes on a one-year contract.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 25, 2023
One of the busiest NFL Draft prospects since the combine: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, whose schedule so far includes private visits and/or workouts with 10 teams, per sources. Bennett won consecutive national titles with the Bulldogs and was a Heisman finalist last season.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2023
total snaps played in last 5 years by players a team drafted themselves— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 25, 2023
top-10:
91,901 - DAL
85,496 - MIN
83,677 - BAL
82,628 - TB
82,442 - ATL
81,815 - CIN
79,791 - PIT
78,925 - GB
78,144 - SEA
74,643 - IND
bottom-10:
61,726 - JAX
61,437 - ARI
61,164 - TEN
59,939 - LAC…
Super bowl appearances in that time frame:— Estevao Sousa (@Estevaosousa43) March 25, 2023
Top 10: 1
Middle third: 7
Bottom 10: 2
And the Bucs didn’t until they signed the GOAT in free agency.— Jeremy (@JeremyJBelcher) March 25, 2023
Yeah the bucs in the top and the rams in the bottom seem like outliers. The smart/winning teams are all in the middle.— Estevao Sousa (@Estevaosousa43) March 25, 2023
Outstanding article by @mmcglinch68 chronicling his journey to free agency. He could have a good post football career in the media with this type of communication skills.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 25, 2023
Also very impressed w/the 49ers & Broncos front offices on their professionalism.https://t.co/64wqBPxpAr
He was in Commanders training camp a year ago. https://t.co/O3PIydkg4T— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 26, 2023
Hooting all the way to Houston!— PB Post Sports (@pbpsports) March 26, 2023
Florida Atlantic is headed to the Final Four after beating Kansas State! #marchmadness #DancingInParadise #fauowls @FAUMBB
more: https://t.co/yFSO8hPCQI pic.twitter.com/h4GyPP3uKz
The fighting Alfred Morrises are onto the Final 4!— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 26, 2023
Always look on the bright side of life.— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) March 23, 2023
Thank you to everyone who sent me this lovely performance by the MozArt Group. #MontyPython pic.twitter.com/XsLQR94KaJ
Loading comments...