Eli Ricks Could Reward the Commanders with Starting Cornerback Play

Eli Ricks, CB

School: University of Alabama-Tuscaloosa | Conference: Southeastern Conference

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’2” 190lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd-4th round

Player Comparison: Richard Sherman / Jaylon Johnson

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table Tackles Def Int Fumbles Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF 2020 LSU SEC FR CB 8 11 9 20 0.5 0.0 4 113 28.3 2 5 0 0 *2021 LSU SEC SO CB 6 9 2 11 0.5 0.0 1 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 *2022 Alabama SEC JR DB 9 8 5 13 1.0 0.0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Career Overall 28 16 44 2.0 0.0 5 113 22.6 2 10 0 0 0 0 LSU 20 11 31 1.0 0.0 5 113 22.6 2 6 0 0 Alabama 8 5 13 1.0 0.0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 View Original Table

Player Overview

A former 5-star prospect from touted high school, IMG Academy, Eli Ricks chose to start his career with the Louisiana State University Tigers. He had an impressive freshman season with 5 pass breakups, 4 interceptions, and a QB rating of 60.3 when targeted. He became an early star, earning Freshman All-American Third Team and Associated Press All-SEC Second Team honors. Ricks had a rocky sophomore season, only playing 6 games before suffering a torn labrum, ending his season. He only recorded a pass breakup, an interception, and QB rating of 86.4 when targeted. He entered the transfer portal in the following season and started 2022 with the University of Alabama Crimson Tide. His junior season, he played 8 games and totaled 5 pass break ups, no interceptions, and a QB rating of 41.8.

Eli Ricks is a raw player with plenty of potential but with limited playtime due to injury. He has desired build and uses his length to physically disrupt receivers at the line. He pairs it with good ball skills by reading the quarterback’s eyes and great body coordination. He has the skills to work in press and zone coverage. He is seen as a boom-or-bust prospect by the scouting community. Ricks has nearly all the optimal physical traits for a boundary cornerback with weaknesses tied to a lack of playing experience.

Strengths

Optimal height and length for the position.

Great short area speed.

Plays well against big possession receivers.

Still young (21 years of age by Week 1)

Potential to play press and zone coverage.

Can be effective in the boundary and in the slot.

Tracks the ball well, can get into position for interceptions and pass break ups

Weaknesses

Lack of playing time and starting experience due to injuries in each season.

Lacks twitch in transition and closing burst.

Speed receivers can get behind him if he misses with his hands.

Struggles to get off blocks.

Less engaged when providing run support. Doesn’t wrap up when tackling.

Falls too easily to double moves.

Let’s See His Work

Eli Ricks is #7 (Alabama)

Interviews

How Will He Fit On The Team

Washington is entering next season with Kendall Fuller in the last year of his deal and Benjamin St-Juste as the projected starter in his third season after two injury plagued years. Washington moved on from William Jackson III when they found he wasn’t a fit for their system but it also left a talent gap that needed to be filled. The selection of Eli Ricks is dependent on how well the defensive staff believe they can coach up his weaknesses.

Ricks would come in as the player with the most potential out of the defensive backs group behind St-Juste and Fuller. However, Ricks breaking away from the pack is dependent on how well he takes to coaching to make up for the lack of playing time. Ricks is a high-risk, high-reward selection if made early in Day 2 to address the need for cornerback depth and future starter. If it pans out, Washington could be looking at a young dynamic duo of Ricks and St-Juste for years to come.