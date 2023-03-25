All aTwitter: 25 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Told emphatically “no”. Brown fits well in a system that will probably use more slants and the quick game. Feeling is it meshes well with his skills. https://t.co/B4oo7ZzJaw— John Keim (@john_keim) March 24, 2023
Unless a contract change occurs, the Commanders' top five defensive ends are 2024 free agents.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 24, 2023
Will be pricy to keep Montez Sweat and Chase Young.
There is no 3rd edge rusher of note on the roster.
Factor in the BPA available at 16 might https://t.co/jwtkagl3hB…
I think this breakdown makes the case FOR exercising Chase Young's 5th year option -- a look at more than just his sack numbers. https://t.co/GAuppSdgAv— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 24, 2023
Yes, the #Commanders can keep them all ✅— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) March 24, 2023
If we use Daron Payne's cap hit structure, they can re-sign Montez Sweat and Chase Young while staying cap compliant.
The percent cap allocation in 2025 would get high (28%), but it would be similar to the Steelers in 2023 (26%). pic.twitter.com/9pPWT6Leqw
(Source: over the cap dot com)— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) March 24, 2023
For this exercise, I chose to re-sign Sweat in 2024 and have Young play out the fifth-year option, as seems likely. Then, Young is re-signed in 2025. Even if those deals are increased in value, the cap hits can be kept low via increased proration.
Commanders DL @PhidarianMathis is in Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/esRot4i2Ra— Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) March 23, 2023
Ready to get to work— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 24, 2023
@_tscott78 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/2dEE8kNQsF
5️⃣ things to know about Cameron Dantzler Sr., aka 'The Needle'— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 23, 2023
The Commanders' offseason workout program begins April 17. pic.twitter.com/tUq0n2ulpr— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 24, 2023
These Kiper-Howell tweets got me looking at where Kiper had the Commanders' rookies on his 2022 big board (225 overall):— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 23, 2023
22 - Jahan Dotson (actual - 16)
68 - Sam Howell (144)
70 - Phidarian Mathis (47)
164 - Chris Paul (230)
166 - Brian Robinson (98)
169 - Cole Turner (149)
N/A… https://t.co/FEbinJu9Td
In last 3 years Carson Wentz: 34 TDs 31 INTs averaged 213 yards per game and record of 14-21-1.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 24, 2023
In last 3 years Carson Wentz made $89 million. https://t.co/xFuI5N9IpB
NFL team owners will pause consideration of removing Daniel Snyder, sources say, while awaiting what occurs with his attempt to sell the Commanders, his efforts to be indemnified and the league's investigation. From @NickiJhabvala, @lizclarketweet and me. https://t.co/SifLKJqFcG— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 25, 2023
This it the heart of today's Washington Post article; nothing very new or different: pic.twitter.com/atouS3Ovr9— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 25, 2023
NFL team owners won't necessarily ratify Roger Goodell's pending contract extension at this league meeting, source says: “We just haven’t gotten around to pinning down the numbers. It’s not going to be a problem. Just maybe not at this meeting.”— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 24, 2023
Roger Goodell's contract extension, whenever it's completed and ratified, is expected to run until the spring of 2027. If it's not finalized and approved by the owners at this meeting, it would be likely to happen at the May owners' meeting.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 24, 2023
The #Eagles are signing former #Steelers first-round S Terrell Edmunds, sources say, their second safety added in the last week after allowing CJ Gardner-Johnson to head to Detroit. He gets a 1-year deal. pic.twitter.com/uhDIvczM1x— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2023
Eagles are giving All-Pro RT Lane Johnson a one-year, $33.445 million contract extension, including $30 million guaranteed, per source. He’s now under contract through 2026. Johnson hasn’t surrendered a sack the past two seasons, even playing last postseason with a torn adductor.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2023
#NFLRumors #Colts DeForest Buckner wants to play for a contender and could be traded.— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 23, 2023
Buckner has a $19.7M cap savings with trade with 0 dead money. pic.twitter.com/UZZJGUFXsS
The Falcons have had a pretty rough offseason so far, imo.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) March 23, 2023
-Overpaid Lindstrom
-Brought back McGary despite pass pro struggles
-Overpaid Onyemata
-Paid sticker price for Bates when safety market was cheap
-Rolling with Ridder/Heinicke instead of (thus far) trying to land Lamar
He got more fully guaranteed money, even adjusting for salary cap inflation, than any other guard in the last 10 years.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) March 24, 2023
Is he an all-decade guard? https://t.co/lSswEH4u7d
Texans Signed WR Steven Sims https://t.co/1pIn2GBL4E #Texans pic.twitter.com/lbWGwRxOEH— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 25, 2023
Lions Re-Signed QB Nate Sudfeld https://t.co/SGuFQYft5b #Lions pic.twitter.com/yb4JbN7ZAq— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 25, 2023
Zack Kuntz | TE | Old Dominion pic.twitter.com/M0FuuRjeHq— Steve (@AirRaidConcepts) March 24, 2023
Did Bryce Young bulk up to 204 pounds for the Combine, where he didn't work out, then lose weight for his Pro Day? We won't know, because he opted not to get back on the scale today. https://t.co/ZCd4XHvgKO— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 23, 2023
If I’m Washington on draft night, the focus should be LB, OL, and CB. Best on the board only from these three position groups with early round picks. Maybe other positions mid to late rounds. #httc #NFL— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) March 24, 2023
I agree about OL and CB, but depth at LB is really solid all the way through RD3, and seeing we just spent a 1st on LB two years ago, and it being a non-premium position, I do see that at Pick #16.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 24, 2023
I negotiated several contracts with players who did not have agents while with Packers.— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) March 23, 2023
Some would bring in a friend/consultant who was not a certified agent.
I could not and would not talk to that person.
The player would meet with me then go talk to him, then come back to me.
The key here is that a normal year that previously existed in the contract (2024 in this case) was converted to a void year that shortens the original contract.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 23, 2023
Thus, Halapoulivaati Vaitai will not be eligible to become a compensatory free agent in 2024 free agency. https://t.co/zzG3G4EWug
The NFL competition committee has presented eight rules changes proposals, including one that would put the ball in play at the receiving team’s 25-yard line if there is a fair catch on a free kick (kickoff and safety kick) behind the receiving team’s 25-yard line. pic.twitter.com/ukJeDBLn1A— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2023
This isn't a shot, so much as it is a matter of fact—The decision to flex Thursday Night Football games would be a crystal clear indication of who the priority is in the eyes of the owners. It's broadcast partners, over players, fans and everyone else.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 24, 2023
Just what this is. https://t.co/3oldwG7bOG
Should the NFL change its playoff format and remove the guaranteed home game for division champions?— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 24, 2023
RG3 gets the screen pass off to Pierre Garçon for a 31-yard gain. After the catch, Garçon makes both Andrew Sendejo and Chad Greenway victims of a hit and run on back-to-back tackle attempts. Garçon was a BEAST with the ball in his hands. Redskins vs. Vikings 11/07/13 pic.twitter.com/QxC7rHAX4g— AJ (@austinjarrod_) March 24, 2023
How many steps did Timme take here? pic.twitter.com/3BokUMgl8M— College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 24, 2023
There is still a 50/50 chance that the Chinese tourist got a bill for the broken bungee cord. After all, if the tourist had not jumped, the cord would not have been broken. pic.twitter.com/WQtxD1HOiX— ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) March 23, 2023
Of course: The bungee jumper who took the term "snapchat" too literally is blamed for the broken cord. Police cleared the company as the tear was not visible to the eye, and the tourist was blacklisted for damaging Thai tourism by going to the press. #TouristFail #BungeeBummer pic.twitter.com/3hl7OGKJnk— ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) March 24, 2023
