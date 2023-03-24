All aTwitter: 24 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Longtime Redskins trainer Bubba Tyer will receive an “Award of Excellence” from the Hall of Fame this year. It’s a new program to acknowledge contributors to the game. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) March 22, 2023

Washington Commanders Marching Band Auditions for the 2023 season will take place April 15th and 16th at @FedExField - a chance to be part of the team's of our oldest and most cherished traditions. Details here: https://t.co/9H0xVIWYT9 — Joey Colby-Begovich (@Joey_Socrates) March 23, 2023

Darrick Forrest in 2 season with the commanders had

60 solo tackles.

35 assist.

1 fumble recovery

4 interceptions.

Just getting started pic.twitter.com/biBPuGAllg — PAIN (@Xommanders) March 23, 2023

This is the play that St. Juste got hurt on, but I like this kid. He's young and he will develop if he stays healthy. I like his physicality. Wasn't pushed around. And how about Forrest. https://t.co/c36xy7KRUl — Disco (@discoque5) March 23, 2023

SCOOP (1/2) People close to @Commanders owner Dan Snyder say he isn’t opposed to @JeffBezos placing a bid in for team and they have communicated that to Bezos’s people @FoxBusiness has learned from people w direct knowledge. These people say Snyder’s animus to Bezos over coverage — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 23, 2023

Scoop (2/2) issues has been overblown. Bezos has yet to place a bid for the team and the sale if it happens will likely occur after next weeks owners meeting, I am told. Also overblown these people say: @NFL pressure on Snyder to sell. It’s his decision for a variety of reasons — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 23, 2023

Rick Snider’s Washington updates odds on Washington Commanders bidders. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/frhBhEjHcp — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 23, 2023

Commanders sale not formally on NFL owners meeting agenda: Source



via @TheAthletic https://t.co/dIUbKewPGD — Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) March 23, 2023

#GrantAndDanny now: Nobody is talking about drafting a DE in the first round. But should that be a consideration? Kudos to @BenStandig who made a strong case. Sweat/ Young and every other DE on team is entering contract year.



Listen live: https://t.co/WqJ1XNO6zY. pic.twitter.com/eXAfomQI6R — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 23, 2023

If you pay attention to our guys reaction to losing teammates, or heard how bittersweet Cole Holcomb was about leaving, on SiriusXM NFL radio, you’ll think twice about shitting on what Ron’s done here. These guys have become a family. Rare for this team over the last 24 yrs. — Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) March 23, 2023

#Bengals La’el Collins is expected to be released pic.twitter.com/3gnF7Afhkc — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 23, 2023

He never negotiated because the teams wouldn’t negotiate with him. He definitely tried to drum up interest. https://t.co/Cw2ZiYHjHd — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 23, 2023

So to recap: The NFL told teams today they are prohibited from negotiating with a Florida man named Ken Francis, whom Lamar Jackson says never tried to negotiate for him, but is his business partner on a forthcoming home fitness invention with a commercial starring Lamar. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2023

Aldrick Robinson makes up for a false start penalty with a 68-yard TD catch from RG3 on the very next play. Redskins vs. Cowboys. Thanksgiving 2012. pic.twitter.com/U7mKbQzXlv — AJ (@austinjarrod_) March 23, 2023

Here's a look at the rate at which top draft prospects took a dropback of 3+ steps last season.



The NFL average is 58% pic.twitter.com/qZ20t2vkn4 — CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) March 22, 2023

total 80+ yard TDs by season:



2010: 15

2011: 18

2012: 21

2013: 17

2014: 22

2015: 16

2016: 11

2017: 10

2018: 11

2019: 14

2020: 10

2021: 2

2022: 4 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 23, 2023

total 75+ yard TDs by season:



2010: 20

2011: 27

2012: 26

2013: 27

2014: 31

2015: 23

2016: 26

2017: 24

2018: 33

2019: 24

2020: 19

2021: 14

2022: 14



(and keep in mind, 16 more games in 2021 & 2022 as well)https://t.co/kh4vHlXZBG — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 23, 2023

Pretty sure you gotta drop that to 60 or 65. With the touchback moving to 25 less teams are running it back, and so a very low percentage starting behind the 20. Regardless of avg starting position you would have to compare % of drives that start behind the 20. — Kristopher Boyd (@VirtualBoyd) March 23, 2023

average starting field position (yard line)



2008: 30.3

2009: 29.7

2010: 29.9

2011: 28.2

2012: 27.7

2013: 28.1

2014: 27.9

2015: 27.5

2016: 28.3

2017: 28.3

2018: 28.4

2019: 28.5

2020: 28.7

2021: 28.8

2022: 28.6 https://t.co/GMgT2q9oRY — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 23, 2023

Commanders are 6th on the offseason improvement index pic.twitter.com/ZZwg7UxvRH — (@Howell2McLaurin) March 23, 2023

Every NFL team's scoreboard, ranked by size.



Bring on the new owner and bring on the new stadium.



from /r/NFL and /u/Upper_Conversation_9 pic.twitter.com/PrYh6EJ6Vb — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) March 23, 2023

Remember MICHAEL WINSLOW from the Police Academy movies?



Well check him out here as he kills it with Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” on Norwegian TV in 2011.



Extraordinary.



pic.twitter.com/CiFLF9CXcu — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) March 21, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop