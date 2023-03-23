Washington Commanders Free Agency: Trent Scott is the second offensive tackle signed

The Washington Commanders have been quiet in free agency since hosting LB Anthony Walker on a free agent visit(he re-signed with the Browns shortly after). They have less than $3 million in cap space, and haven’t used any of their available options to open up more cap space. Washington signed two offensive linemen during the first wave of free agency, and have now added another lineman for depth.

The Commanders announced the signing of OT Trent Scott who spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, He was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State in 2018. Scott spent two seasons in LA, but he was cut before the 2020 season started. The Panthers claimed him off waivers, and he was in the mix for left tackle there, starting four games there during his first season in Carolina. Scott barely played in Pittsburgh last year, only getting one start in the final week vs the Browns. He has played both LT, RT, and RG during his 5 year NFL career, and started 20 of the 61 games he appeared in.

The Washington Commanders have a new offensive coordinator(Eric Bieniemy), and recently parted ways with their OL Coach John Matsko. Bieniemy got one of his guys with the signing of RT Andrew Wylie, and Washington also signed C Nick Gates from the New York Giants. Sam Cosmi was splitting time at RT with swing tackle Cornelius Lucas last year, but he is expected to move to one of the guard spots with Wylie taking over at RT. If Washington moves on from Lucas as the swing tackle they would save $3.45 million with only a $900k dead cap hit this year.