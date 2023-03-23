Daily Slop: Washington Commanders News Roundup

Thank You, Washington...by Taylor Heinicke

“I know who I am. I don’t have the strongest arm. I throw a decent amount of picks. I do some dumb stuff sometimes out there. I cop to all that. It’s true. But I also fight like hell. And I know how to get W’s. So, at the end of the day, I hope that I still gave you all something to cheer for.”

16. Washington Commanders - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

I’m a huge fan of Forbes, who is rail thin but really fast. He ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the combine but weighed in at 166 pounds, making him the lightest prospect at the position. He’s going to get bigger, of course, but some teams will be scared off by his size. The Commanders should capitalize; Forbes is a ball hawk who picked off 14 passes over the past three seasons — one of those was a pick-six off Will Levis — and could be an All-Pro player.

“I pride myself on this: I coach hard, but I coach fair. I’m gonna be your biggest advocate, but I’m also gonna be your harshest critic. I do all that out of love.”

As St. Thomas Aquinas’ starting quarterback, Dantzler passed for 1,381 yards and 11 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,906 yards and 26 scores as a senior. That helped the Falcons secure a 12-1 record and a trip to the state playoffs.

The numbers for all the Commanders’ current free agent acquisitions have been assigned.

If Josh Harris becomes the new Commanders owner & seeks a new stadium in the District, he’ll be battling on two fronts. He faces a fight in Philadelphia for a new 76ers arena.

With a computer test, S2 Cognition attempts to measure an athlete's cognitive performance. In the NFL, it has become an indispensable tool for evaluating quarterbacks.

With the NFL's annual meeting set to begin Sunday, the former NBA great joins an investment group led by owner of the 76ers and Devils.

Rusty Burrell has also run races dressed as a Star Wars Stormtrooper, Juan Soto and Allen Iverson.

The Commanders appear likely to pick a guard, tackle or cornerback in the first round — and cornerback might make the most sense.

He joins a group of potential buyers that includes Josh Harris, Tilman Fertitta and Jeff Bezos.

Five things to know about LB Cody Barton

Barton and his brother, Jackson, help their family tend to a ranch in Duchesne, Utah, which is about 90 miles from their hometown of Park City, where the Bartons tend to chickens, turkeys and thoroughbred horses. Barton also wrangles calves, which can weigh 100 pounds each, to help stay in shape during the offseason.

