Cameron Latu Would Be a Reliable Target for the Commanders

Cameron Latu, TE

School: Alabama | Conference: SEC

College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’3” / 255 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th-6th Round

Player Comparison: Grant Calcaterra

College Statistics

Player Overview

In Salt Lake City, Utah, Cameron Latu was a force on the football field. He was one of the state’s best high school football players, dominating as a defensive end. The four-star prospect chose to attend Alabama over Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Oregon. In 2018, he played on the defensive side of the ball for the Crimson Tide but ultimately redshirted. The next season, he and the team agreed for him to switch to tight end. He would spend most of 2019 and 2020 as depth and playing special teams. In 2021, he got his chance to showcase what he could do. His eight touchdowns that season broke the school records for tight ends. This season, he caught more catches, but the overall production was down.

Strengths

Height presents a big target in red zone

Quick off the line of scrimmage and into routes

Good coverage recognition, finding holes in zone

Run routes well in the short and intermediate areas of the field

Reliable hands

Weaknesses

Effective blocker, but does not move players off the line

Questionable speed downfield

Despite good route running, struggles to stay separated from defenders

Doesn’t offer a lot after the catch

Let’s see his work

I like this rep from Cameron Latu, accelerates up the seam, sells the break outside to beat the safety inside, and gets vertical for the catch. He could be very effective in the NFL in the red zone pic.twitter.com/HmzH5rxMxp — Tommy Mo (@2on1FFB) March 23, 2023

Bryce Young’s throw Cameron Latu’s catch pic.twitter.com/baa35T8XFD — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) September 17, 2022

The Commanders met with the following players at the Senior Bowl (informal meetings):



Cameron Latu, Tight End, Alabama

Will Mallory, Tight End, Miami (FL)

Brayden Willis, Tight End, Oklahoma

Luke Musgrave, Tight End, Oregon State



*** via various sources *** — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 14, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders tight end room is getting a little crowded with Logan Thomas set to start and John Bates, Cole Turner, Armani Rodgers, and Curtis Hodges behind Thomas on the depth chart. But if Thomas is cut to save money, it is unclear who becomes TE1. While I think Cameron Latu is unlikely to be TE1, he is a player who could compete with the Commanders’ depth for a roster spot. He is a very quarterback-friendly player that understands coverages and has great hands. If the team is looking for more move TEs that might fit in Eric Bieniemy’s scheme, Latu might be a late-round option they pursue.