Cameron Latu Would Be a Reliable Target for the Commanders

Cameron Latu, TE
School: Alabama | Conference: SEC
College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 23
Height / Weight: 6’3” / 255 lbs
Projected Draft Status: 5th-6th Round
Player Comparison: Grant Calcaterra
College Statistics
|Receiving
|Rushing
|Scrimmage
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Plays
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|*2018
|Alabama
|SEC
|FR
|LB
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|*2019
|Alabama
|SEC
|FR
|TE
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|*2020
|Alabama
|SEC
|SO
|TE
|0
|0
|0
|*2021
|Alabama
|SEC
|JR
|TE
|14
|26
|410
|15.8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|26
|410
|15.8
|8
|*2022
|Alabama
|SEC
|SR
|TE
|11
|30
|377
|12.6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|30
|377
|12.6
|4
|Career
|Alabama
|56
|787
|14.1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|56
|787
|14.1
|12
Generated 3/22/2023.
Player Overview
In Salt Lake City, Utah, Cameron Latu was a force on the football field. He was one of the state’s best high school football players, dominating as a defensive end. The four-star prospect chose to attend Alabama over Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Oregon. In 2018, he played on the defensive side of the ball for the Crimson Tide but ultimately redshirted. The next season, he and the team agreed for him to switch to tight end. He would spend most of 2019 and 2020 as depth and playing special teams. In 2021, he got his chance to showcase what he could do. His eight touchdowns that season broke the school records for tight ends. This season, he caught more catches, but the overall production was down.
Strengths
- Height presents a big target in red zone
- Quick off the line of scrimmage and into routes
- Good coverage recognition, finding holes in zone
- Run routes well in the short and intermediate areas of the field
- Reliable hands
Weaknesses
- Effective blocker, but does not move players off the line
- Questionable speed downfield
- Despite good route running, struggles to stay separated from defenders
- Doesn’t offer a lot after the catch
Let’s see his work
I like this rep from Cameron Latu, accelerates up the seam, sells the break outside to beat the safety inside, and gets vertical for the catch. He could be very effective in the NFL in the red zone pic.twitter.com/HmzH5rxMxp— Tommy Mo (@2on1FFB) March 23, 2023
Bryce Young’s throw Cameron Latu’s catch pic.twitter.com/baa35T8XFD— The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) September 17, 2022
The Commanders met with the following players at the Senior Bowl (informal meetings):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 14, 2023
Cameron Latu, Tight End, Alabama
Will Mallory, Tight End, Miami (FL)
Brayden Willis, Tight End, Oklahoma
Luke Musgrave, Tight End, Oregon State
*** via various sources ***
How he fits on the Commanders
The Commanders tight end room is getting a little crowded with Logan Thomas set to start and John Bates, Cole Turner, Armani Rodgers, and Curtis Hodges behind Thomas on the depth chart. But if Thomas is cut to save money, it is unclear who becomes TE1. While I think Cameron Latu is unlikely to be TE1, he is a player who could compete with the Commanders’ depth for a roster spot. He is a very quarterback-friendly player that understands coverages and has great hands. If the team is looking for more move TEs that might fit in Eric Bieniemy’s scheme, Latu might be a late-round option they pursue.
Loading comments...