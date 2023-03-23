 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cameron Latu Would Be a Reliable Target for the Commanders

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Kansas State Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Cameron Latu, TE

School: Alabama | Conference: SEC

College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’3” / 255 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th-6th Round

Player Comparison: Grant Calcaterra

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table
Receiving Rushing Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
*2018 Alabama SEC FR LB 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
*2019 Alabama SEC FR TE 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
*2020 Alabama SEC SO TE 0 0 0
*2021 Alabama SEC JR TE 14 26 410 15.8 8 0 0 0 26 410 15.8 8
*2022 Alabama SEC SR TE 11 30 377 12.6 4 0 0 0 30 377 12.6 4
Career Alabama 56 787 14.1 12 0 0 0 56 787 14.1 12
Player Overview

In Salt Lake City, Utah, Cameron Latu was a force on the football field. He was one of the state’s best high school football players, dominating as a defensive end. The four-star prospect chose to attend Alabama over Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Oregon. In 2018, he played on the defensive side of the ball for the Crimson Tide but ultimately redshirted. The next season, he and the team agreed for him to switch to tight end. He would spend most of 2019 and 2020 as depth and playing special teams. In 2021, he got his chance to showcase what he could do. His eight touchdowns that season broke the school records for tight ends. This season, he caught more catches, but the overall production was down.

Strengths

  • Height presents a big target in red zone
  • Quick off the line of scrimmage and into routes
  • Good coverage recognition, finding holes in zone
  • Run routes well in the short and intermediate areas of the field
  • Reliable hands

Weaknesses

  • Effective blocker, but does not move players off the line
  • Questionable speed downfield
  • Despite good route running, struggles to stay separated from defenders
  • Doesn’t offer a lot after the catch

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders tight end room is getting a little crowded with Logan Thomas set to start and John Bates, Cole Turner, Armani Rodgers, and Curtis Hodges behind Thomas on the depth chart. But if Thomas is cut to save money, it is unclear who becomes TE1. While I think Cameron Latu is unlikely to be TE1, he is a player who could compete with the Commanders’ depth for a roster spot. He is a very quarterback-friendly player that understands coverages and has great hands. If the team is looking for more move TEs that might fit in Eric Bieniemy’s scheme, Latu might be a late-round option they pursue.

