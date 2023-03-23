All aTwitter: 23 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Taylor Heinicke wrote a long thank you to Washington in a piece for The Players' Tribune.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 22, 2023
He said the end was "a little bit rocky," but "there’s no hard feelings. I’m very grateful for the opportunities Coach Rivera gave me."https://t.co/ln4tTA8rrm
Browns’ free-agent linebacker Anthony Walker, who visited this week with the Commanders, has agreed to return to Cleveland on a one-year contract, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2023
Numbers for the new guys ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BXLtYDxGaj— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 22, 2023
Watch Ridgeway tackle new teammate Nick Gates, who in turn tackles Daniel Jones— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 21, 2023
I’m sure the two will now have a laugh about this in the locker room… pic.twitter.com/9VwPYbbQeI
March 23, 2023
Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has become the newest potential bidder to tour the Washington Commanders’ stadium and training facility as he seeks to buy the franchise, league sources told @WindhorstESPN and me.https://t.co/u3CjblpLha— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2023
3.9 billion isn't a ton when compared to the other names who have been mentioned. https://t.co/JLYXlL1ceb— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) March 22, 2023
Apostolopoulos also recently had discussions to buy the NBA's Charlotte Hornets from Michael Jordan but has focused on the opportunity to purchase the Commanders, sources told @WindhorstESPN and @AdamSchefter. https://t.co/VNl8ZKqDc0— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2023
I don't want him to buy them because I refuse to learn how to spell that. https://t.co/JqcLoglA41— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 22, 2023
Must’ve thrown 3 straight fade routes https://t.co/lKVlFIVYK4— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) March 22, 2023
Fan Poll: There seems to be a general positive reception to the Mitchell Rales/ Josh Harris/ Magic Johnson group of Bidders.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 22, 2023
Would you now be disappointed if Jeff Bezos (hypothetically) swooped in and bought the team?
A week ago, I'd argue he was the first choice of many .
Commanders fans, do you want the new owner to change the name of the team again?— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 22, 2023
RBs currently available in FA:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 21, 2023
* Leonard Fournette
* Ezekiel Elliott
* Kareem Hunt
* Jerick McKinnon
* Kenyan Drake
* Mark Ingram
* Latavius Murray
* D’Ernest Johnson
* JD McKissic
* Giovanni Bernard
* David Johnson
* Dontrell Hilliard
* Marlon Mack
* Justin Jackson pic.twitter.com/7qq5aFLWJw
Commanders GM Martin Mayhew, who is at Ohio State’s pro day today with senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes and college scout Chuck Cook, is also expected to be at Alabama’s pro day on Thursday and Notre Dame’s on Friday, per source.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 22, 2023
Based on the players we have contract data for so far the 49ers lead the NFL with 11 players lost to free agency/trade. Jets are 2nd with 9, followed by the Broncos and Eagles.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 22, 2023
Teams that lost the most annual contract value to free agency/trade:— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 22, 2023
1. 49ers- $83.6M
2. Raiders- $67.3M
3. Eagles- $58M
4. Saints- $48M
5. Chiefs- $45M
6. Vikings- $38.5M
7. Jets- $34.9M
8. Rams- $34.8M
9. Bengals- $34.5M
10. Panthers- $31.3M
Prepping for tomorrow's livestream and thinking, I'm not sure where Bobby Wagner fits a roster at this point. Who needs a veteran MLB and is a contender (or at least seemed like one last year)? Giants or Vikings, maybe? They have like *no* money.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) March 22, 2023
Free agent #Raiders tight end Foster Moreau says during a routine physical conducted by the #Saints medical team in New Orleans, he came to learn that he has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and says he will be stepping away from Football.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 22, 2023
Our thoughts and prayers are with Foster❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TYxLwZPEhu
I do not think Rodgers is "washed" but that he is entering the downside of his career and that his unique personality will increasingly be a drag on his production, especially in new surroundings. https://t.co/MtwVSVzHZV— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 21, 2023
Dammit. pic.twitter.com/LQWr8rrRw5— jamie (@gnuman1979) March 21, 2023
