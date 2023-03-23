All aTwitter: 23 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Taylor Heinicke wrote a long thank you to Washington in a piece for The Players' Tribune.



He said the end was "a little bit rocky," but "there’s no hard feelings. I’m very grateful for the opportunities Coach Rivera gave me."https://t.co/ln4tTA8rrm — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 22, 2023

Browns’ free-agent linebacker Anthony Walker, who visited this week with the Commanders, has agreed to return to Cleveland on a one-year contract, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2023

Numbers for the new guys ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BXLtYDxGaj — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 22, 2023

Watch Ridgeway tackle new teammate Nick Gates, who in turn tackles Daniel Jones



I’m sure the two will now have a laugh about this in the locker room… pic.twitter.com/9VwPYbbQeI — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 21, 2023

Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has become the newest potential bidder to tour the Washington Commanders’ stadium and training facility as he seeks to buy the franchise, league sources told @WindhorstESPN and me.https://t.co/u3CjblpLha — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2023

3.9 billion isn't a ton when compared to the other names who have been mentioned. https://t.co/JLYXlL1ceb — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) March 22, 2023

Apostolopoulos also recently had discussions to buy the NBA's Charlotte Hornets from Michael Jordan but has focused on the opportunity to purchase the Commanders, sources told @WindhorstESPN and @AdamSchefter. https://t.co/VNl8ZKqDc0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2023

I don't want him to buy them because I refuse to learn how to spell that. https://t.co/JqcLoglA41 — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 22, 2023

Must’ve thrown 3 straight fade routes https://t.co/lKVlFIVYK4 — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) March 22, 2023

Fan Poll: There seems to be a general positive reception to the Mitchell Rales/ Josh Harris/ Magic Johnson group of Bidders.



Would you now be disappointed if Jeff Bezos (hypothetically) swooped in and bought the team?



A week ago, I'd argue he was the first choice of many . — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 22, 2023

Commanders fans, do you want the new owner to change the name of the team again? — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 22, 2023

RBs currently available in FA:



* Leonard Fournette

* Ezekiel Elliott

* Kareem Hunt

* Jerick McKinnon

* Kenyan Drake

* Mark Ingram

* Latavius Murray

* D’Ernest Johnson

* JD McKissic

* Giovanni Bernard

* David Johnson

* Dontrell Hilliard

* Marlon Mack

* Justin Jackson pic.twitter.com/7qq5aFLWJw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 21, 2023

Commanders GM Martin Mayhew, who is at Ohio State’s pro day today with senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes and college scout Chuck Cook, is also expected to be at Alabama’s pro day on Thursday and Notre Dame’s on Friday, per source. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 22, 2023

Based on the players we have contract data for so far the 49ers lead the NFL with 11 players lost to free agency/trade. Jets are 2nd with 9, followed by the Broncos and Eagles. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 22, 2023

Teams that lost the most annual contract value to free agency/trade:



1. 49ers- $83.6M

2. Raiders- $67.3M

3. Eagles- $58M

4. Saints- $48M

5. Chiefs- $45M

6. Vikings- $38.5M

7. Jets- $34.9M

8. Rams- $34.8M

9. Bengals- $34.5M

10. Panthers- $31.3M — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 22, 2023

Prepping for tomorrow's livestream and thinking, I'm not sure where Bobby Wagner fits a roster at this point. Who needs a veteran MLB and is a contender (or at least seemed like one last year)? Giants or Vikings, maybe? They have like *no* money. — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) March 22, 2023

Free agent #Raiders tight end Foster Moreau says during a routine physical conducted by the #Saints medical team in New Orleans, he came to learn that he has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and says he will be stepping away from Football.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Foster❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TYxLwZPEhu — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 22, 2023

I do not think Rodgers is "washed" but that he is entering the downside of his career and that his unique personality will increasingly be a drag on his production, especially in new surroundings. https://t.co/MtwVSVzHZV — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 21, 2023

