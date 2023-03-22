Is Kei’Trel Clark Too Much of a Gamble for the Commanders?

Kei’Trel Clark, CB
School: University of Louisville | Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference
College Experience: Senior | Age: 22 (Week 1)
Height / Weight: 5’10” 180lbs
Projected Draft Status: 3rd-4th round
College Statistics
|Tackles
|Def Int
|Fumbles
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Solo
|Ast
|Tot
|Loss
|Sk
|Int
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|PD
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|FF
|*2019
|Liberty
|Ind
|FR
|CB
|13
|36
|4
|40
|4.0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2020
|Louisville
|ACC
|SO
|CB
|10
|27
|9
|36
|2.0
|0.0
|1
|-2
|-2.0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|*2021
|Louisville
|ACC
|SO
|DB
|8
|30
|10
|40
|3.5
|0.0
|3
|2
|0.7
|0
|9
|0
|0
|*2022
|Louisville
|ACC
|SR
|DB
|12
|35
|16
|51
|4.0
|1.0
|1
|46
|46.0
|1
|4
|1
|59
|1
|0
|Career
|Overall
|128
|39
|167
|13.5
|3.0
|5
|46
|9.2
|1
|28
|2
|59
|1
|0
|Liberty
|36
|4
|40
|4.0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Louisville
|92
|35
|127
|9.5
|1.0
|5
|46
|9.2
|1
|23
|2
|59
|1
|0
Player Overview
Hardly recruited from Manchester High School (Va.), Kei’Trel Clark, the Richmond, VA native chose to start his collegiate career at Liberty University. In 2019, as a part-time starter, Clark totaled 38 tackles, three for loss with one sack, six pass breakups and one blocked kick in 13 appearances. Clark then transferred to University of Louisville where he spent most of his snaps in off-man, press, and zone coverage as the starting outside corner. In his final season, Clark garnered Second-team All-ACC recognition with 51 tackles, four for loss, one interception that was returned for a 46-yard score and nine pass breakups.
Kei’Trel had a strong performance in the East-West Shrine Bowl game. Scouts believe Clark projects as a scheme versatile nickel-back in the next level. He is over a year removed from a torn ACL at the end of 2021 season.
Strengths
- Great instincts. Always around the ball.
- Fast feet to go with fluid hips and twitchy movement. Change directions in an instant.
- Scheme-versatile.
- Has great straight-line recovery speed. (4.42s 40m/1.49 s 10m split-Combine)
- Has great all-round ball skills.
Weaknesses
- Undersized for outside corner back
- Below average run support and tackler.
- Looked uncomfortable playing in the slot in his final season.
- Smaller size limited ball production opportunities.
- Gave up a lot of big plays for missteps.
- Bites on fakes and double moves when gambling for a turnover.
Let’s See His Work
Kei’Trel Clark has had himself a day. Really nice rep. pic.twitter.com/INpOwjoSRC— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 3, 2023
Excellent time for @LouisvilleFB CB Kei’Trel Clark.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 3, 2023
Was the top corner (by far) at Shrine who’ll be a heck of an add to any CB room. pic.twitter.com/eo4hcFjd6G
Kei’Trel Clark making it look easy for the Pick-6! pic.twitter.com/aQRSn9MwUH— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 29, 2022
Interviews
Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark on his mindset in the slot:— Cory (@realcorykinnan) March 2, 2023
“I pride myself on throwing my body in there with no care” pic.twitter.com/aPUVT69hgW
Louisville CB Kei’Trel Clark talking about switching to slot corner this past season and some of the challenges that presented.— Derrick (@Steelers_DB) March 2, 2023
Clark was the best DB at the East-West Shrine bowl all-star event. Fiesty and quick corner who has inside/outside versatility. pic.twitter.com/k7MHlnh7P4
Kei'Trel Clark RASA so far.https://t.co/dgwoHRLkwo #RAS pic.twitter.com/B80ghfPhGt— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2023
How Will He Fit On The Team
Washington could use more depth in the secondary, especially if Jack Del Rio wants to continue with the 4-2-5 alignment. The addition of Clark gives the Commanders a player that has experience playing in the slot and the boundary. Kei’Trel’s path to being selected by the Commanders depends on if Del Rio believes Clark can become more comfortable playing in space, and can coach up his gambling tendencies. It’s unlikely for Clark to be in consideration as a starter as a boundary cornerback, but his competitiveness, instincts, and speed will land him a role in the secondary unit.
