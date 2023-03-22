 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Kei’Trel Clark Too Much of a Gamble for the Commanders?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By gavalon55
USF v Louisville Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Kei’Trel Clark, CB

School: University of Louisville | Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 5’10” 180lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd-4th round

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
*2019 Liberty Ind FR CB 13 36 4 40 4.0 2.0 0 0 0 5 0 0
2020 Louisville ACC SO CB 10 27 9 36 2.0 0.0 1 -2 -2.0 0 10 1 0
*2021 Louisville ACC SO DB 8 30 10 40 3.5 0.0 3 2 0.7 0 9 0 0
*2022 Louisville ACC SR DB 12 35 16 51 4.0 1.0 1 46 46.0 1 4 1 59 1 0
Career Overall 128 39 167 13.5 3.0 5 46 9.2 1 28 2 59 1 0
Liberty 36 4 40 4.0 2.0 0 0 0 5 0 0
Louisville 92 35 127 9.5 1.0 5 46 9.2 1 23 2 59 1 0
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/20/2023.

Player Overview

Hardly recruited from Manchester High School (Va.), Kei’Trel Clark, the Richmond, VA native chose to start his collegiate career at Liberty University. In 2019, as a part-time starter, Clark totaled 38 tackles, three for loss with one sack, six pass breakups and one blocked kick in 13 appearances. Clark then transferred to University of Louisville where he spent most of his snaps in off-man, press, and zone coverage as the starting outside corner. In his final season, Clark garnered Second-team All-ACC recognition with 51 tackles, four for loss, one interception that was returned for a 46-yard score and nine pass breakups.

Kei’Trel had a strong performance in the East-West Shrine Bowl game. Scouts believe Clark projects as a scheme versatile nickel-back in the next level. He is over a year removed from a torn ACL at the end of 2021 season.

Strengths

  • Great instincts. Always around the ball.
  • Fast feet to go with fluid hips and twitchy movement. Change directions in an instant.
  • Scheme-versatile.
  • Has great straight-line recovery speed. (4.42s 40m/1.49 s 10m split-Combine)
  • Has great all-round ball skills.

Weaknesses

  • Undersized for outside corner back
  • Below average run support and tackler.
  • Looked uncomfortable playing in the slot in his final season.
  • Smaller size limited ball production opportunities.
  • Gave up a lot of big plays for missteps.
  • Bites on fakes and double moves when gambling for a turnover.

Let’s See His Work

Interviews

How Will He Fit On The Team

Washington could use more depth in the secondary, especially if Jack Del Rio wants to continue with the 4-2-5 alignment. The addition of Clark gives the Commanders a player that has experience playing in the slot and the boundary. Kei’Trel’s path to being selected by the Commanders depends on if Del Rio believes Clark can become more comfortable playing in space, and can coach up his gambling tendencies. It’s unlikely for Clark to be in consideration as a starter as a boundary cornerback, but his competitiveness, instincts, and speed will land him a role in the secondary unit.

