Can the Commanders Continue Developing Tyler Steen?

Tyler Steen, OT

School: Alabama | Conference: SEC

College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’6” / 321 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th Round

Player Comparison: Saahdiq Charles

Player Overview

Born in Miami, Tyler Steen played at the famed St. Thomas Aquinas High School on the defensive side of the ball. As a defensive end, Steen was a three-star recruit that chose to attend Vanderbilt over Duke, Louisville, Cincinnati, and Columbia. He started his tenure as a Commodore in 2018, playing on the defensive line in four games. The following year, he flipped to the offensive side of the ball and played right tackle in every contest. He moved again in 2020, this time to left tackle where he played all nine games during the season and all 12 games of the following season. Steen made the decision to transfer where he chose Alabama over NC State and LSU. He started at left tackle each game of 2022 for one of the most productive offenses in the country. At the season ended, the SEC coaches chose him as All-SEC second team.

Strengths

Ideal size for the position

Good lateral quickness, covers a lot of ground

Versatility to play in gap and zone blocking scheme

Blocks well in space

Strong enough to anchor against most rushers

Experience at right and left tackle

Weaknesses

Despite good quickness, struggles with speed rushers

Sometimes stops feet on contact and is unprepared for counters

Needs to recognize and respond to stunts more quickly

Takes false steps occasionally

Would like to see him generate more power in run game

Shorter arms (32 inches); might be seen as a OG

Let’s see his work

Took a few games but Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen is right now playing the best football of his NCAA career at LT for #Bama pic.twitter.com/nFAnLljFR4 — A ron Bloch (@PFF_Aaron) October 11, 2022

Tyler Steen is too strong! The @AlabamaFTBL OL looks good at left guard at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/ToT7JGAFxd — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

Loved watching Tyler Steen play tackle on tape, but think his skills are going to translate beautifully to Guard in the NFL.



After testing this weekend, @MathBomb has Steen's Relative Athletic Score at 9.97 at the guard position.



Tremendous athlete AND held up well in the SEC. pic.twitter.com/dQwdLT0ThY — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 8, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders have been busy in free agency addressing weaknesses along the offensive line. Even after signing Nick Gates and Andrew Wylie, the team still needs to look to the draft for talent that could start immediately or developmental depth. Tyler Steen would be an excellent candidate to be a swing tackle for the Commanders given his experience on both sides of the line. His experience with zone blocking might make him a good fit if Eric Bieniemy will use more zone scheme runs in the offense. If he can cleanup his technique and play through the whistle, he has a chance to be a starter at the next level. If he cannot handle the tackle position, he has a good physical profile to play guard and may be converted to that position. Tyler Steen is still fairly new to the offensive line, so there may still be room for him to grow as a player.