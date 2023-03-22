All aTwitter: 22 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
“What we’re about to do here in Washington, D.C. in the next three years is going to be something special…”— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 21, 2023
Andrew Wylie praises OC Eric Bieniemy’s coaching style and is ready to get to work
: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @RealAndrewWylie | @Commanders pic.twitter.com/PZjWECn9lq
March 20, 2023
Jacoby Brisett passing chart. Very good all over the field . Deep middle and deep right could use some work pic.twitter.com/0R2FIeqIdR— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) March 21, 2023
The Commanders met with LB Anthony Walker today and the visit went well, but it doesn’t appear they will sign him at this time, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 21, 2023
Commanders new LB Cody Barton here playing the vertical seam. Gets his hand up at the last second and bats this ball away, resulting in an interception. pic.twitter.com/kciogXJccN— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 20, 2023
Commanders new LB Cody Barton - here he diagnoses the run, shoots the open backside gap (keeping inside-out pursuit) and makes the tackle for no gain. pic.twitter.com/FUQV2BS7xc— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 20, 2023
If you think the Commanders are making a mistake by not pursuing Lamar Jackson, you should watch this so you'll stop sounding like someone who has no idea what they're talking about https://t.co/4pe9VdGsIr— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) March 21, 2023
Looks as if the #Ravens last few contracts have gone back to their norms and away from the voids. Pure speculation, but I think once the Falcons went on a spending spree and took themselves out from being able to make a crazy offer for Jackson, Balt may think they are clear— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 21, 2023
Jacoby Brissett signing is major for this reason alone: The last time Washington started only one quarterback in a season was 2017.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) March 21, 2023
2017!
That’s also the last season Washington started fewer than 3 quarterbacks in a season. So who’s Washington’s third quarterback?
In here, we have more detail on the @Commanders' sale. For right now, there's no vote on it scheduled for next week's owners meetings. And barring a pretty serious acceleration in the process, that is likely going to have to wait til May.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 21, 2023
The good news? Things are moving along. https://t.co/uUCWQRU2ow
A bunch of great info in this article pertaining to the Commanders sale.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 22, 2023
- Deal is not complete (corroborated by JP Finlay as of Monday)
- The May Owners Meeting is the likely timetable for official indoctrination of a new owner.
- Harris is well liked among NFL owners. https://t.co/PPYe4MyG6w
Important comparison for Commanders sale:— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 21, 2023
Broncos sale reported by Schefter on June 8th 2022.
Broncos officially sold on August 9th 2022.
Based on that, if the Commanders will be officially sold in May, then it sure seems like a report would come soon.
Messing w scammers… pic.twitter.com/scZkLsgcst— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 22, 2023
Former Washington S Bobby McCain is signing a one-year deal with the Giants, source confirmed (1st by @AdamSchefter).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 21, 2023
New #Lions Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Detroit's roster is 'a little bit better' than #Eagles Super Bowl team.https://t.co/Wzs6LQMhVR pic.twitter.com/RTIoQ4phlC— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 21, 2023
Just fiddling with the numbers for a trade for Rodgers and realistically there is nothing that makes sense without the Packers picking up part of the contract, unless you feel that Rodgers play is worth around $60M a year and he will stick around for 2 years.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 22, 2023
Curious how much you feel the Packers need to take on in order for it to make sense under a one year deal scenario. The Packers are in a position where they would need to offload veterans to find meaningful room, which is complicated by them just restructuring all their veterans.— Ken Ingalls - Packers Cap (@KenIngalls) March 22, 2023
Would depend on what they were asking for in draft compensation. Ballpark would be $15-20M for a fair value though the Jets would have some desperation too, so maybe $10M?— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 22, 2023
INTERESTING : On Friday, @AdamSchefter spoke to @peter_king regarding him and Aaron Rodgers:— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 21, 2023
“I’ve had his number for a while. I never once used it. Trey Wingo reported [last Monday] he was ‘hearing’ that Rodgers to the #Jets was done. The day he did it, ESPN was going live… pic.twitter.com/8rUZhBTKVn
"The @dallascowboys...this is time! When the Cowboys win, they always had a big name running back." @BuckyBrooks talks about a running back Dallas should grab in the first round of the draft pic.twitter.com/pekH1HI8Tr— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 20, 2023
Non-Panthers GMs/HCs credentialed for Ohio State Pro Day.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 21, 2023
• Bills GM Brandon Beane
• Commanders GM Martin Mayhew
• Giants HC Brian Daboll/GM Joe Schoen
• Packers GM Brian Gutekunst
• Raiders HC Josh McDaniels/GM Dave Ziegler
• Saints HC Dennis Allen/GM Mickey Loomis
(1/2)
• Seahawks HC Pete Carroll/GM John Schneider— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 21, 2023
• Steelers HC Mike Tomlin/GM Omar Khan
• Titans HC Mike Vrabel/GM Ran Carthon
Titans have OC, AGM on the list ... Giants w/AGM, OC, QB and OL coaches ... Pats w/WRs and OL coaches ... Will McClay/Dan Quinn there for Dallas.
(2/2)
Video: Cam Newton trying to showcase that he should return the NFL, but.. just a little high here.pic.twitter.com/r4xTcOxxAA— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 21, 2023
The #Jets could make the playoffs with Cam in 2023, keep their draft picks, save millions in cap space and cope with about 50% less self-absorbed weirdness.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 21, 2023
It took 5:12 for Ovi to score on Ovi night. Another 40 goal season, the most ever by any player now. pic.twitter.com/bad05yw2U0— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 21, 2023
Jimmy Garoppolo's Raiders career might start off with a bang -- that is if he accepts a once-in-a-lifetime offer from two Nevada brothel workers. https://t.co/noKwluicQu— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 21, 2023
Wat Samphran is a Buddhist temple in the heart of Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 20, 2023
A cylindrical pink building 17 stories tall, with a giant dragon curling around its entire height
IG: florisgonepic.twitter.com/dne0tsnAOM
