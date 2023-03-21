 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Would a splash QB move under new ownership create excitement or distrust?

Would a big splash a quarterback this year create excitement or distrust of new ownership?

By Jamual Forrest
NFL: Washington Commanders-Eric Bieniemy Introductory Press Conference Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson continues to be connected to the Washington Commanders this offseason. Whether or not these comments from national reporters Mike Florio and now Josina Anderson have legs to them, Washington appears to be an ideal destination for the 26-year-old quarterback on paper.

Ron Rivera is reportedly not interested in going after Jackson, according to Sherree Burruss of the NFL Network. However, Anderson’s tweet riled up the Commanders fan base yesterday, and there were varying opinions of Washington’s quarterback situation.

Most points were fair, but there is another angle that should be discussed more often regarding Lamar Jackson that has little to do with him, though. If new ownership does take a huge swing at quarterback and hits a home run in acquiring them, what does that say about the owner?

Rightfully, some would be inclined to believe that the new owner may be no different than Snyder, who was once known as the “offseason champion.” Especially if the owners do not consult the current coaching and front office regime about the move when they reportedly intend to start whoever wins the quarterback competition between Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett.

Alternatively, other fans may be excited because Washington has never swung big at the quarterback position to the level of Lamar Jackson, and regardless of what the current regime thinks, as long as there is a marketable quarterback in place for the foreseeable future in Washington, that is all that matters now.

Would a splash QB move under new ownership this year create more excitement or distrust in them?

  • 20%
    Excitement
    (29 votes)
  • 59%
    Distrust
    (83 votes)
  • 20%
    I don’t know yet, it depends on....
    (28 votes)
Check out the latest Trap or Dive Podcast with AJ, Dre, myself, and guest co-hosts Douglas McCray. We talk with Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington to cover the Commanders offseason to date, including the quarterback position and if it makes sense for new ownership to make a splash acquiring a new quarterback.

