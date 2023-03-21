Would a splash QB move under new ownership create excitement or distrust?

Lamar Jackson continues to be connected to the Washington Commanders this offseason. Whether or not these comments from national reporters Mike Florio and now Josina Anderson have legs to them, Washington appears to be an ideal destination for the 26-year-old quarterback on paper.

New ownership for the #Commanders shouldn’t need a season to determine everything starts with having an elite franchise quarterback, and that everything should be done to imminently acquire the most elite option available. The goal is the Super Bowl every year, not to waste time. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 20, 2023

Ron Rivera is reportedly not interested in going after Jackson, according to Sherree Burruss of the NFL Network. However, Anderson’s tweet riled up the Commanders fan base yesterday, and there were varying opinions of Washington’s quarterback situation.

That's all it takes folks. Just head on down to the "Elite QB" store and pick one up just like everyone else does https://t.co/FqRPeVnShv — Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) March 20, 2023

Agreed.... but we also understand fans wanting to see Sam Howell, a talented QB on a rookie deal that beat a full-strength Dallas Cowboys in his lone start.



Sam Howell + tons of extra $$ to build team

vs

Lamar Jackson minus 2 1st round picks



Both sides have an argument. https://t.co/Pi5PrHRp2q — District Divided (@DistrictDivided) March 20, 2023

Definitely going to do what you please especially if you know in the back of your mind you’re cleaning house at HC and front office next year. https://t.co/Q6PcKlVbLV — AJ Thompson (@AJ_ThompsonJr) March 20, 2023

Which is why fanspeak about "tanking" is nonsense. Players don't sacrifice their bodies and risk injury to lose. https://t.co/mgKjodhT5B — Disco (@discoque5) March 20, 2023

Most points were fair, but there is another angle that should be discussed more often regarding Lamar Jackson that has little to do with him, though. If new ownership does take a huge swing at quarterback and hits a home run in acquiring them, what does that say about the owner?

Rightfully, some would be inclined to believe that the new owner may be no different than Snyder, who was once known as the “offseason champion.” Especially if the owners do not consult the current coaching and front office regime about the move when they reportedly intend to start whoever wins the quarterback competition between Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett.

Alternatively, other fans may be excited because Washington has never swung big at the quarterback position to the level of Lamar Jackson, and regardless of what the current regime thinks, as long as there is a marketable quarterback in place for the foreseeable future in Washington, that is all that matters now.

Poll Would a splash QB move under new ownership this year create more excitement or distrust in them? Excitement

Distrust

I don’t know yet, it depends on.... vote view results 20% Excitement (29 votes)

59% Distrust (83 votes)

20% I don’t know yet, it depends on.... (28 votes) 140 votes total Vote Now

