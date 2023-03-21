Does Luke Wypler Have a Place on the Commanders?

Luke Wypler, C

School: Ohio State | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: RS Sophomore | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’3” / 303 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd Round

Player Comparison: Garrett Bradbury

Player Overview

Luke Wypler was an all-state offensive tackle in New Jersey that helped lead his high school, St. Joseph Regional, to a state championship. The four-star prospect chose to attend Ohio State over several other programs. Wypler saw very limited action as a freshman for the Buckeyes in 2020. When the projected starter at center for the 2021 season took an unexpected leave of absence, Wypler was named the starter. He started 13 games for the Buckeyes and did not give up a sack during the season. He continued his strong play in 2022, only giving up one sack in the Buckeyes’ last game against Georgia. He finished the season with third-team All-Big Ten honors.

Strengths

Quick off the snap, takes good angles to defenders

Athletic, excellent pulling and getting to the second level

Stays on balance, playing with a great base

Plenty of strength to anchor against rushers

Weaknesses

Doesn’t move defenders off the ball

Can struggle with longer, stronger defensive tackles

Occasionally has trouble locating targets in space

May be limited to center in a zone-block scheme

Let’s see his work

I don't think Luke Wypler and Jalen Carter like eachother very much.l pic.twitter.com/tongsFwwOb — BOLTS Draft Talk (@BoltsDraftTalk) March 16, 2023

Luke Wypler had some absolute brawls with Jalen Carter and Mazi Smith. Here you see him 1v1 with Carter playing the 0. pic.twitter.com/I90l5YWTwe — BOLTS Draft Talk (@BoltsDraftTalk) March 16, 2023

Ohio State C Luke Wypler over the past two seasons:



965 Pass Block Snaps

1 Sack Allowed

89.2 Run Block Grade pic.twitter.com/fUivp0KjKJ — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 26, 2023

Luke Wypler is a OC prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.52 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 81 out of 540 OC from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/M6OmMoCsNc #RAS pic.twitter.com/9xgxGCiM8F — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

Luke Wypler has the tools to be a very good center in the NFL, especially for a team that uses a lot of zone blocking concepts. He quickness and athleticism allows him to reach any block asked of him and flash to the second level and open running lanes down the field. He’s also fairly younger and can get stronger to handle more powerful defenders. If the Commanders are thinking of running more of a zone blocking scheme under Eric Bieniemy, Wypler might be a player the team considers. With Chase Roullier set to start and both Nick Gates and Tyler Larsen as depth, Wypler could be drafted and developed at both center and guard. If Wypler doesn’t show he can play guard, the team might look elsewhere for a prospect that can see the field at guard and play center when called upon.