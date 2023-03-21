Does Luke Wypler Have a Place on the Commanders?

Luke Wypler, C
School: Ohio State | Conference: Big Ten
College Experience: RS Sophomore | Age: 21
Height / Weight: 6’3” / 303 lbs
Projected Draft Status: 3rd Round
Player Comparison: Garrett Bradbury
Player Overview
Luke Wypler was an all-state offensive tackle in New Jersey that helped lead his high school, St. Joseph Regional, to a state championship. The four-star prospect chose to attend Ohio State over several other programs. Wypler saw very limited action as a freshman for the Buckeyes in 2020. When the projected starter at center for the 2021 season took an unexpected leave of absence, Wypler was named the starter. He started 13 games for the Buckeyes and did not give up a sack during the season. He continued his strong play in 2022, only giving up one sack in the Buckeyes’ last game against Georgia. He finished the season with third-team All-Big Ten honors.
Strengths
- Quick off the snap, takes good angles to defenders
- Athletic, excellent pulling and getting to the second level
- Stays on balance, playing with a great base
- Plenty of strength to anchor against rushers
Weaknesses
- Doesn’t move defenders off the ball
- Can struggle with longer, stronger defensive tackles
- Occasionally has trouble locating targets in space
- May be limited to center in a zone-block scheme
Let’s see his work
I don't think Luke Wypler and Jalen Carter like eachother very much.l pic.twitter.com/tongsFwwOb— BOLTS Draft Talk (@BoltsDraftTalk) March 16, 2023
Luke Wypler had some absolute brawls with Jalen Carter and Mazi Smith. Here you see him 1v1 with Carter playing the 0. pic.twitter.com/I90l5YWTwe— BOLTS Draft Talk (@BoltsDraftTalk) March 16, 2023
Ohio State C Luke Wypler over the past two seasons:— PFF College (@PFF_College) February 26, 2023
965 Pass Block Snaps
1 Sack Allowed
89.2 Run Block Grade pic.twitter.com/fUivp0KjKJ
Luke Wypler is a OC prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.52 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 81 out of 540 OC from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/M6OmMoCsNc #RAS pic.twitter.com/9xgxGCiM8F— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2023
How he fits on the Commanders
Luke Wypler has the tools to be a very good center in the NFL, especially for a team that uses a lot of zone blocking concepts. He quickness and athleticism allows him to reach any block asked of him and flash to the second level and open running lanes down the field. He’s also fairly younger and can get stronger to handle more powerful defenders. If the Commanders are thinking of running more of a zone blocking scheme under Eric Bieniemy, Wypler might be a player the team considers. With Chase Roullier set to start and both Nick Gates and Tyler Larsen as depth, Wypler could be drafted and developed at both center and guard. If Wypler doesn’t show he can play guard, the team might look elsewhere for a prospect that can see the field at guard and play center when called upon.
