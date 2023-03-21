Is Felix Anudike-Uzomah the Future at EDGE for the Commanders?

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE

School: Kansas State | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’3” / 255 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd-3rd Round

Player Comparison: Jabaal Sheard

College Statistics

Player Overview

A native of Kansas City, Feliz Anudike-Uzomah was a three-star prospect who earned all-state honors his junior and senior years of high school. Despite receiving offers from five schools, Kansas State was the only Power Five school to do so. He saw limited action as a true freshman, but was able to record a sack his first year. Anudike-Uzomah put it together for his sophomore year, recording 11 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, and tied for tops in the nation in forced fumbles with six. He followed that up with another strong season in 2022 on his way to being named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Strengths

Good awareness and nose for the ball

Flashes good use of hands to prevent being blocked

Can convert speed to power

High effort as a rusher, continuing to fight through blocks

Weaknesses

Lack of agility and flexibility evident when flattening to the QB

Doesn’t win pass rush reps quickly

Needs to be more consistent holding the point of attack in the run game

Let’s see his work

Felix Anudike put the game on his back multiple times Saturday. Three sacks and two forced fumbles. pic.twitter.com/ruaLN9Hjav — KSU_90 (@90_ksu) September 13, 2021

Anton Harrison gave Felix Anudike-Uzomah the business in the OU/KSU game. FAK tries to burn and bend around the edge but Harrison is having none of that. pic.twitter.com/y7qluN3x4G — PJ Moran (@PJonDraft) March 10, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders are set at edge rusher for next season with Chase Young and Montez Sweat starting, but that could all be different next year with Sweat set to become a free agent and the team having yet to decide whether they will pick up Chase Young’s option. Many of the depth behind Young and Sweat will also be free agents next season. The Commanders should use this draft to acquire a player that will be part of the pass rotation this season and has the potential to start next year. Anudike-Uzomah is strong and shows a lot of pass rush savvy at a young age. He has been successful despite having elite bend and would see less double teams with Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen playing next to him. The team took Phidarian Mathis in he 2nd round last year when Daron Payne was set to become a free agent. Could they do the same thing this year at edge rusher?