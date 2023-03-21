All aTwitter: 21 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
naww , not my dawg https://t.co/cXqNuWspq2— Jahan Dotson (@JahanDotson) March 21, 2023
Cam Sims once called me Parker during a pod interview. Totally understandable, who am I to him? Well, I had an Instagram DM within an hour from him where he apologized for the mix-up. Will always remember that when I hear his name. A glimpse into who he is— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 21, 2023
Cam Sims will always be remembered in Washington for this epic one-hander to help set up a game-winning FG over the previously 11-0 Steelers. Best of luck to him in Vegas pic.twitter.com/DZmSfF1FVK— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) March 21, 2023
FWIW: LB Anthony Walker will visit Washington Tuesday; flew into town tonight.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 20, 2023
Let’s go @camdantzler3 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/4J8m6K6Yz4— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 20, 2023
Definite desire here to extend Curl. If they don't do it until late spring, could well be one of the first things for a new owner to handle. https://t.co/lCkx7Y7hPP— John Keim (@john_keim) March 20, 2023
https://t.co/bhRtbIxVzJ pic.twitter.com/ZxkSj68TZP— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) March 20, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington gives the latest on the Washington Commanders sale. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/DD7BQDrUzG— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 20, 2023
What if I told you a source confirmed that Magic Johnson is joining the Josh Harris group's bid on the Commanders? https://t.co/UVRi0Vy2gv pic.twitter.com/yTmDgkCUH4— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 21, 2023
New ownership isn’t even announced yet and talking heads want them to pull a Dan Snyder. No thanks. https://t.co/Hx5ZEvrBSv— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) March 20, 2023
That's all it takes folks. Just head on down to the "Elite QB" store and pick one up just like everyone else does https://t.co/FqRPeVnShv— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) March 20, 2023
Seahawks release starting defensive tackle Al Woodshttps://t.co/2WZoJzfTYS pic.twitter.com/FZBYK1PZdE— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 21, 2023
Update: #Cowboys free-agent TE has gambled on himself and it hasn't worked out.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 20, 2023
Schultz had a 3-year, $36 million contract offer at one point, which he declined, per @AlbertBreer
Now, unsigned after a week of free-agency. pic.twitter.com/VaDDrM3sRg
Texans signing ex-Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz to one-year deal worth up to $9M, per @TomPelissero https://t.co/f6O6gdrS8J pic.twitter.com/EGLKA4WhDP— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 20, 2023
Broncos Waived DB Lamar Jackson https://t.co/iOgAzcontF #Broncos pic.twitter.com/ZR5XQMVcic— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 21, 2023
49ers Re-Signed TE Ross Dwelley https://t.co/kGjogdHl8e #49ers pic.twitter.com/KSRWRUfepv— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 21, 2023
Raiders Signed TE O.J. Howard https://t.co/lXHO6V9wO9 #Raiders pic.twitter.com/0bMmPJpi9D— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 21, 2023
Regarding the TE market crash. I think it is somewhat related to poor overall performance of recent signings and also to the potential strength in the draft at the position.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 20, 2023
How about the LB market crash? Thin draft class coming in. Wasn't expecting anyone outside Edmunds to get paid big $, but it's still been a down market.— Brett (@brett98072) March 20, 2023
More often than not its considered a replaceable position with a lot of players to consider. So the supply usually far outweighs the demand— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 20, 2023
The #Cowboys are creating some cap space by restructuring their new wide receiver's contract https://t.co/iPUI6Xi5bT— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) March 21, 2023
I now have the #Cowbioys with about $16.2M in cap space following the news of Cooks new contract— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 21, 2023
Cam Newton posts on Instagram that he will be throwing at Auburn's Pro Day tomorrow. Newton hasn't been on an NFL team since the end of the 2021 season— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 21, 2023
Free agent QB Cam Newton announced that he will be throwing at Auburn's Pro Day tomorrow.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 21, 2023
"Ain't 32 (expletive) better than me"pic.twitter.com/sid61dGaJi
"I've seen a lot of people toying the idea and it's official, I will be throwing at Auburn's pro day," Newton says on IG. "Ain't 32 [quarterbacks] better than me, ya dig?"— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 21, 2023
Roger Goodell Finalizing Multi-Year Extension To Remain NFL Commissioner https://t.co/keXWUvs8KG #NFL pic.twitter.com/q8JXYO6aaL— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 21, 2023
In 7 days, will be played in the District of Columbia for the first time since September 6th, 1993.— ️ Defenders Mafia ️ (@DefendersMafia) March 20, 2023
The @XFLDefenders have 6-0 in their sights.#ShieldsUp #DefendDC #XFL2023 #MNF #XFL #BeatHouston pic.twitter.com/AHNbpwCvdt
Outstanding: Tomorrow, @ovi8 will be honored at a pre-game ceremony for passing Gordie Howe for No. 2 on the NHL’s goal scoring list.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 20, 2023
The @Capitals are debuting a throne made of 802 pucks for fans to be photographed with.
As Ovechkin scores more, more pucks will be added. pic.twitter.com/ysUMfeSoeL
TED LASSO VISITS WHITE HOUSE— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) March 20, 2023
Jason Sudeikis and Ted Lasso cast were at the White House Monday to discuss the importance of addressing mental health, a common theme within the show. But not before Ted had to field a footballing question from "fake journalist" Trent Crimm. pic.twitter.com/5QR8zsIfog
Helpful literary criticism from my 6th grader: “If there’s a dog on the cover and the book has won an award, I won’t read it, because the dog definitely dies.”— Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) March 18, 2023
