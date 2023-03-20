Free agency news: Cam Sims signs with the Raiders

Many media outlets have reported that long-time Washington wide receiver and special teams standout Cam Sims has left in free agency, signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he will be a familiar face for the Raiders new passing game coordinator, Scott Turner.

Cam Sims joined Washington in 2018. Only longer-tenured players after last season:



* Tress Way (2014)

* Chase Roullier (2017)

* Jonathan Allen (2017)



Daron Payne & Danny Johnson also arrived in 2018.



Kendall Fuller drafted in 2016. Traded to KC in 2018. Returned in 2020. https://t.co/e8AWOrFZnk — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 20, 2023

When the 6’5”, 220 pound receiver was signed as a college free agent out of Alabama in 2018, it was seen as something of a coup by many fans who thought that his physical traits would serve him well in the NFL, despite pundits putting little stock into the receiver pre-draft.

Sims’ 5-year career in Washington probably landed somewhere in the middle of these two groups; he has done well for an undrafted player, but has rarely shined on offense.

Sims best season came in 2021, when injuries at the wide receiver position gave him more opportunities than he had in other years. That season, he had 32 catches for 477 yards and a touchdown. In 2022, however, with the addition of 1st round pick Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel’s return to health, Sims was once again primarily a special teams player. He finished the ‘22 season with just 8 catches for 82 yards on 18 targets.

In Las Vegas, Sims will likely be deeply buried on the offensive depth chart behind Davante Adams, Jakobi Myers, Hunter Renfrow and Phillip Dorsett. Meyers and Dorsett were signed last week. However, Sims’ special teams prowess (244 ST snaps last season) is likely to be prized by the Raiders coaching staff; that, along with is familiarity with Scott Turner’s passing scheme should give Sims some advantages in his quest for a roster spot for the ‘24 season.