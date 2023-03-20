The Washington Commanders are hosting LB Anthony Walker, Jr. for a free agent visit today

The Washington Commanders have already signed one linebacker in free agency, and lost another. Former Seattle Seahawks LB Cody Barton agreed to terms on a 1-year deal during the NFL’s legal tampering period and is already talking about competing for starting middle linebacker. Washington lost former starting LB Cole Holcomb to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the two sides couldn’t agree to terms on a new contract.

Adam Schefter is reporting that Washington isn’t done looking for help at linebacker, and they are hosting former Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns LB Anthony Walker, Jr. for a free agent visit today. Walker(6’1”, 235 lbs) was a 5th round pick out of Northwestern in 2017. He spent spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Colts before signing a free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns two years ago.

Walker has dealt with several injuries throughout his time in the NFL, and he missed the most games of his career last season after he suffered a torn quad in Week 3. He has been a starter for the majority of the games he played in, but will likely be getting a 1 year prove it deal with his next team. If signed here he would likely compete with Barton for playing time.

Washington currently has Jamin Davis and Cody Barton penciled in as their top two LBs going into the rest of the offseason, and also have the draft to add more young, cheap talent. The Commanders brought back four of their depth LBs on 1-year deals(David Mayo, Nathan Gerry, Milo Eifler, Khaleke Hudson). Jon Bostic was the only free agent LB Washington didn’t bring back.