CJ Johnson Could Be Big for the Commanders’ WR Corps

C.J Johnson, WR

School: East Carolina University | Conference: American Athletic Conference

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’1.5” / 224 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-5th round

Player Comparison: Josh Morgan / Marvin Jones

College Statistics

Player Overview

Recruited from DH Conley (N.C.), C.J Johnson decided to play for the East Carolina Pirates, spurring other offers from ACC schools. Since 2019, Johnson has accumulated 175 receptions for 2,849 total yards and 21 touchdowns. His best year was his breakout year in 2022 where Johnson had career highs in receptions, yardage, and touchdowns with 67 catches for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was invited to participate in the NFLPA Bowl.

C.J Johnson is a big-bodied receiver that uses his frame to make often contested catches. His playing style reminds some scouts of shades of Marvin Jones.

Strengths

Big body frame. Uses it well on inside routes.

Reliable hands, willing to make catches over the middle.

Hard to bring down after the catch.

Natural hand catcher with “sticky” hands.

Used often as a vertical target.

Weaknesses

Lacks the ability to create separation. Lacks top speed and quickness.

Lacks quickness out of breaks.

A lot of catches were contested.

Body catches downfield throws when hands could have been used.

Let’s See His Work

The biggest sleeper I've watched so far is East Carolina WR CJ Johnson. 6'2 slot WR that reminds me a lot of AJ Brown pic.twitter.com/7M4SlN7K6w — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) January 25, 2023

I know George Pickens and Garrett Wilson get all the hype as 2022 WR prospects, but East Carolina’s CJ Johnson is one my my favorites in the class.



6’2” 230 | 54 Rec 908 Yards 4 TDs was a True Freshman All-American in 2019. He’ll become a household name in 2020. ⭐️ #Devy pic.twitter.com/q2KFaKRy0m — Ray G (@RayGQue) March 24, 2020

Interview

How Will He Fit On The Team

The Commanders could use some more wide receiver depth behind the trio of Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Curtis Samuel with the latter becoming a free agent next offseason. CJ Johnson will have to battle with the rest of the WR room to make the roster and find a niche role. The Commanders could also look to add size to the wide receiver room alongside Cam Sims if he returns. CJ Johnson can thrive early in his pro career as a big first down or red zone target where he can utilize his big frame and sticky hands. If Johnson can show he can still win against defensive backs downfield in training camp, he would be a monster.