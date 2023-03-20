 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CJ Johnson Could Be Big for the Commanders’ WR Corps

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By gavalon55
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 02 Cincinnati at East Carolina

C.J Johnson, WR

School: East Carolina University | Conference: American Athletic Conference

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’1.5” / 224 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-5th round

Player Comparison: Josh Morgan / Marvin Jones

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table
Receiving Rushing Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
2019 East Carolina American FR WR 11 54 908 16.8 4 0 0 0 54 908 16.8 4
2020 East Carolina American SO WR 9 19 405 21.3 6 0 0 0 19 405 21.3 6
2021 East Carolina American SO WR 10 35 520 14.9 1 0 0 0 35 520 14.9 1
*2022 East Carolina American JR WR 13 67 1016 15.2 10 0 0 0 67 1016 15.2 10
Career East Carolina 175 2849 16.3 21 0 0 0 175 2849 16.3 21
Player Overview

Recruited from DH Conley (N.C.), C.J Johnson decided to play for the East Carolina Pirates, spurring other offers from ACC schools. Since 2019, Johnson has accumulated 175 receptions for 2,849 total yards and 21 touchdowns. His best year was his breakout year in 2022 where Johnson had career highs in receptions, yardage, and touchdowns with 67 catches for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was invited to participate in the NFLPA Bowl.

C.J Johnson is a big-bodied receiver that uses his frame to make often contested catches. His playing style reminds some scouts of shades of Marvin Jones.

Strengths

  • Big body frame. Uses it well on inside routes.
  • Reliable hands, willing to make catches over the middle.
  • Hard to bring down after the catch.
  • Natural hand catcher with “sticky” hands.
  • Used often as a vertical target.

Weaknesses

  • Lacks the ability to create separation. Lacks top speed and quickness.
  • Lacks quickness out of breaks.
  • A lot of catches were contested.
  • Body catches downfield throws when hands could have been used.

Let’s See His Work

Interview

How Will He Fit On The Team

The Commanders could use some more wide receiver depth behind the trio of Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Curtis Samuel with the latter becoming a free agent next offseason. CJ Johnson will have to battle with the rest of the WR room to make the roster and find a niche role. The Commanders could also look to add size to the wide receiver room alongside Cam Sims if he returns. CJ Johnson can thrive early in his pro career as a big first down or red zone target where he can utilize his big frame and sticky hands. If Johnson can show he can still win against defensive backs downfield in training camp, he would be a monster.

