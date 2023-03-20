Jake Andrews Would Bring Depth and Flexibility to the Commanders Offensive Line

Jake Andrews, OG/C

School: Troy | Conference: Sunbelt

College Experience: RS Junior| Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’3” / 305 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th-7th Round

Player Comparison: Will Clapp

Player Overview

Jake Andrews was a decorated high school athlete. Not only was he second-team all-state playing in Alabama and the 46th best player in the state, but he also won the state wrestling championship his senior year. Andrews chose to stay in state and play at Troy. In 2018 as a freshman, he did not see much action and redshirted. The next year, he would play in 12 games at both guard spots and center and did not allow a sack all season. He followed that up in 2020 by playing right guard on a line that Pro Football Focus rated as having the second-highest pass blocking efficiency in the nation. He continued his strong play at right guard in 2021 before switching to center for the 2022 season. He finished the 2022 season first-team All-Sunbelt.

Strengths

Hand placement is good with ability to lockout arms and control defenders

Good upper body strength to control defenders

Drives legs in the run game and plays with a little nastiness

Looks for work and has good awareness

Anchors and re-anchors well in pass protection

Appears to make protection calls

Weaknesses

Limited athletically with slow feet

Struggles against quick interior rushers

Lack of length allows him to be outleveraged

Sometimes stops feet when engaged in a block

Let’s see his work

Ok Payne Durham. I see you and Jake Andrews on the pull #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/gI9BaSvkV6 — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) February 2, 2023

BIG win from @TroyTrojansFB iOL Jake Andrews at the Senior Bowl! pic.twitter.com/fmOyVEhrf2 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

Jake Andrews ranked fourth nationally, second among guards, with a 99.2 pass blocking efficiency rating per @PFF_College (min. 400 snaps) ... allowed just one sack and seven pressures in 493 snaps.#OurTime | #OneTROY ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/BrCdMlZHzm — Troy Trojans Football 7x⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) January 23, 2021

.@TroyTrojansFB center Jake Andrews has a 64.9 @PFF_College run blocking grade, has only allowed 5 sacks across 411 pass blocking snaps and has allowed 1 or fewer QB pressures in 8 of 11 games in 2022. #rimingtonwatchlist pic.twitter.com/yrNxECodAE — Rimington Trophy (@rimingtontrophy) November 23, 2022

The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting-individual coaching):



Jake Andrews, Offensive Guard, Troy — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 27, 2023

Jake Andrews is a OC prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 6.54 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 188 out of 540 OC from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/x5azC1UJ9U #RAS pic.twitter.com/hWkVRbQGe4 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders have been busy remaking their offensive line in free agency. By no means are they done with the position group for the offseason. They may have their starters along the line set, but they could use more depth. It looks like Trai Turner, Nick Martin, and Wes Martin will not be retained. Saahdiq Charles is still on a rookie deal, but has made little impact thus far. Andrews versatility to play each interior offensive line spot would make him a valuable depth player. I think he is limited to playing in a gap scheme and that might not make him a fit for Eric Bieniemy’s offense. If the team still plans to be gap-scheme heavy in the run game, Andrews would be a nice Day 3 target for the Commanders if they do not address interior offensive line earlier in the draft.