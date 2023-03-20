 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Andrews Would Bring Depth and Flexibility to the Commanders Offensive Line

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
Troy v Missouri Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Jake Andrews, OG/C

School: Troy | Conference: Sunbelt

College Experience: RS Junior| Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’3” / 305 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th-7th Round

Player Comparison: Will Clapp

Player Overview

Jake Andrews was a decorated high school athlete. Not only was he second-team all-state playing in Alabama and the 46th best player in the state, but he also won the state wrestling championship his senior year. Andrews chose to stay in state and play at Troy. In 2018 as a freshman, he did not see much action and redshirted. The next year, he would play in 12 games at both guard spots and center and did not allow a sack all season. He followed that up in 2020 by playing right guard on a line that Pro Football Focus rated as having the second-highest pass blocking efficiency in the nation. He continued his strong play at right guard in 2021 before switching to center for the 2022 season. He finished the 2022 season first-team All-Sunbelt.

Strengths

  • Hand placement is good with ability to lockout arms and control defenders
  • Good upper body strength to control defenders
  • Drives legs in the run game and plays with a little nastiness
  • Looks for work and has good awareness
  • Anchors and re-anchors well in pass protection
  • Appears to make protection calls

Weaknesses

  • Limited athletically with slow feet
  • Struggles against quick interior rushers
  • Lack of length allows him to be outleveraged
  • Sometimes stops feet when engaged in a block

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders have been busy remaking their offensive line in free agency. By no means are they done with the position group for the offseason. They may have their starters along the line set, but they could use more depth. It looks like Trai Turner, Nick Martin, and Wes Martin will not be retained. Saahdiq Charles is still on a rookie deal, but has made little impact thus far. Andrews versatility to play each interior offensive line spot would make him a valuable depth player. I think he is limited to playing in a gap scheme and that might not make him a fit for Eric Bieniemy’s offense. If the team still plans to be gap-scheme heavy in the run game, Andrews would be a nice Day 3 target for the Commanders if they do not address interior offensive line earlier in the draft.

