All aTwitter: 20 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders TE wasn't tendered. https://t.co/FWYUst53kJ — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) March 19, 2023

️Guess what we talked about in this episode? The Commanders' ownership situation, of course. Buzz to buy -- and sell. Also, Dan Snyder's potential sell-by-date, roster/QB banter with @Matthew_Paras.



Bonus: Georgetown coaching search w/ @BobbyBancroft. https://t.co/aAXOZonL6l — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 20, 2023

I don't know if I've ever seen a comp pick cancellation chart have this extreme of a ratio between compensatory free agents lost versus signed: pic.twitter.com/EAaQSiLzPy — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 20, 2023

The #Lions are signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a one-year, $8 million deal with $6.5M fully guaranteed signing, per sources.



His agent, Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt, confirmed the deal, which reunites Gardner-Johnson, Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn. pic.twitter.com/RAIAdqYgPv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2023

Skinny on why C.J. Gardner-Johnson is no longer in Philly:



- #Eagles made multi-year offer early in FA.

- He was looking for more.

- They moved on, signed Bradberry, extended Slay.

- He/agent overvalued not realizing market/league viewed him as risk.

- Settled for prove-it deal. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 20, 2023

Sources: The #Panthers are finalizing a 3-year deal with former #Vikings WR Adam Thielen, as his second act begins in Carolina. pic.twitter.com/briLunUjpg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2023

LB Azeez Al-Shaair's one-year deal with the Titans is worth $5 million, including a $3.17 million signing bonus, per @RapSheet https://t.co/aGZr1wBg2W pic.twitter.com/76di64Fbp7 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 19, 2023

Per source, new Bears TE Robert Tonyan’s one-year deal is for $2.65M base value



- $750K signing bonus

- $500K of $1.29M salary fully gtd

- Up to $510K per game roster bonuses

- $100K workout bonus-

- Up to $750K in incentives — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 18, 2023

This is how you do it players. Sign 3 year deals and don’t push for fully guaranteed contracts. Drive up the AAV, keep the contract short, and cash in 2-3 years later as the market keeps jumping. He’ll be ready for another deal when he’s 30-31. His 4th deal, not his 3rd. Awesome. https://t.co/3o0u6mwznD — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) March 19, 2023

Just spoke to an NFL Agent not happy about all these 1-year deals being handed out.



Genuine Question: Again, tell me why players continue to lock themselves into extra-long labor deals with the league? — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 20, 2023

Sources: The #Texans are trading WR Brandin Cooks to the #Cowboys for a 5th this year and 6th next year. A big-play threat for Dallas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2023

Based on the info we currently have, there are five teams still with $20+M in cap room:



Bears- $41.4M

Falcons- $25.8M

Packers- $24.1M

Cardinals- $23.3M

Colts- $20.3M — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 19, 2023

And that's it. Maryland heads to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season with a 77-64 win over Arizona. — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) March 19, 2023

Cool tidbit from the Columbus regional: Since Fairleigh Dickinson doesn't have a band, Dayton's band has stepped up. The UD band learned FDU's fight song minutes before tip Fri. Today, they're waving around plastic swords they got from Party City as they root for the Knights — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 20, 2023

Fairleigh Dickinson’s Director of Media Relations is currently a junior at the university: pic.twitter.com/wsrSuIKOkv — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 20, 2023

This FAMU cheerleader talkin trash has me dying pic.twitter.com/64h0okeYEL — Kenny Morales (@KennyMoralesTV) March 18, 2023

