Washington Commanders 2023 NFL Draft: Pre-draft meetings/visits tracker

The 2023 NFL draft starts Thursday, April 27th at 8pm, and will be broadcast live from Kansas City, Mo. Teams have been scouting these players for years, and the pre-draft process gained national attention at the post-season college all-star games and the NFL Combine. Teams had access to prospects for formal and informal interviews at these events, but as the draft approaches, they are also able to host 30 players for formal visits. They can also hold workouts and local prospect pro days to get more information on players they have interest in, or players they want teams to think they have interest in.

Ron Rivera is entering his 4th season as the Head Coach for the Washington Redskins/Football Team/Commanders. He, along with GM Martin Mayhew and Executive Vice President of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney and the rest of the scouting staff have done extensive work on this year’s draft class. This will be Eric Bieniemy’s first season as the Assistant HC/OC, and he will have an impact on offensive players Washington scouts.

Below is a list of the draft prospects on Washington’s has met with, and will be updated with private workouts and local pro day players.

Offense

Quarterback

Sean Clifford, QB, PSU (Hula Bowl informal meeting)

Morgan Tanner, QB, Minnesota (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting)

Jake Haener, QB, Frsno State (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA (formal Combine meeting)

Wide Receivers

Michael Jefferson, WR, Louisiana (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting)

A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting)

Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia (formal Combine meeting)

Tight Ends

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (formal Combine meeting)

Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State (formal Combine meeting)

Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State (formal Combine meeting)

Payne Durham, TE, Purdue (formal Combine meeting)

Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Will Mallory, TE, Miami (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Brayden Willis, TE, Oklahoma (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Running Backs

Jordan Mims, RB, Fresno State (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting)

Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma (formal Combine meeting)

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane (formal Combine meeting)

Christopher Brooks, RB, BYU (Hula Bowl informal meeting)

Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh (formal Combine meeting)

Offensive Line

Mason Brooks, OT, Mississippi (Hula Bowl informal meeting)

Dillan Gibbons, OG, Florida State (Hula Bowl informal meeting)

Antonio Mafi, OG, UCLA (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting) (Pro Day interest)

Jordan McFadden, OT, Clemson (East-West Shrine Game formal meeting) (formal Combine meeting)

O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida (formal Combine interview) (Top 30 visit)

Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State (Top 30 visit)

Cody Mauch, OG, North Dakota State (formal Combine meeting)

Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma (formal Combine meeting)

Olu Oluwatimi, OL, Michigan (formal Combine meeting)

John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota (formal Combine meeting)

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern (formal Combine meeting)

Sidy Sow, OL, Eastern Michigan (formal Combine meeting)

Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama (formal Combine meeting)

Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas (formal Combine meeting)

Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin (formal Combine meeting)

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (formal Combine meeting)

Jake Andrews, OL, Troy (formal Combine meeting)

Steve Avila, OL, TCU (formal Combine meeting)

Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse (formal Combine meeting)

Alex Forsyth, C, Oregon (formal Combine meeting)

Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma (formal Combine meeting)

Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State (formal Combine meeting)

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia (formal Combine meeting)

McClendon Curtis, OG, Tennessee-Chattanooga (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Ryan Swoboda, OT, Virginia (NFLPA Collegiate Bowl informal meeting)

Spencer Anderson, OL, Maryland (East-West Shrine Bowl informal meeting)

Brandon Kipper, OL, Oregon State (NFLPA Bowl informal meeting)

Defense

Cornerbacks

Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Mekhi Blackmon, CB, Southern California (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State (Senior Bowl informal meeting) (formal Combine meeting)

Rezjohn Wright, CB, Oregon State (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (formal Combine meeting)

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (formal Combine meeting)

Joey Porter, Jr., CB, PSU (formal Combine meeting)

Steven Jones, CB, Appalachian State (NFLPA Collegiate Bowl informal meeting)

Kaleb Hayes, CB, BYU (NFLPA Bowl informal meeting)

Keidron Smith, CB, Kentucky (NFLPA Bowl informal meeting)

Terrell Smith, CB, Minnesota (Top 30 visit)

Safeties

Christopher Smith, S, Georgia (Senior Bowl informal meeting) (formal Combine meeting)

Benny Sapp, S, Northern Iowa (Hula Bowl informal meeting)

Linebackers

DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas (Top 30 visit) (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Andre Carter II, LB, Army (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Ivan Pace Jr, LB, Cincinnati (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State (Senior Bowl informal meeting) (formal Combine meeting)

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Dee Winters, LB, TCU (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Defensive Line

Andrew Farmer, DE, Lane College (Hula Bowl informal meeting) (HBCU Combine informal meeting)

Kenondre Coburn, DT, Texas (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting)

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE, Northwestern (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Desjuan Johnson, DL, Toledo (East-West Shrine Bowl informal meeting)

Special Teams

Kicker

Chad Ryland, K, Maryland (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Pro Days attended

Army

Colorado

Clemson

Coastal Carolina

Illinois

Indiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Northwestern

Oregon

Oregon State

Purdue

San Diego State

South Carolina

UCLA

UNLV

Western Michigan

Sources

Top 30 visit

Commanders hosted Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown on a Top 30 visit, per source.



Safety turned LB is excellent when working downhill and fluid when asked to flip hips and ID routes in space. + blitzer as well. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 17, 2023

Florida IOL O'Cyrus Torrence has Top 30 visits lined up with #Steelers, #Commanders and #Bills, per league source.



ICYMI, Torrence's formal Combine interviews listed below https://t.co/Qb0wJjzpsm — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 13, 2023

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones has Top 30 visits scheduled with the following teams, per source.



• Commanders

• Eagles

• Colts

• Steelers

• Browns

• Bengals

• Seahawks — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 8, 2023

Pro Days

Over the last two days, Commanders scouts and/or team personnel have attended the following team pro days:



Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina, Western Michigan.



*** via various sources *** — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 14, 2023

Yesterday, Commanders scouts and/or team personnel attended the following team pro days:



Michigan, San Diego State.



*** via various sources ***



This will be the final day of team pro day reports from me. I will include all TPDs in the prospects article in late April. — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 18, 2023

NFL teams with scouts at #ArmyFootball Pro Day



49ers

Bears

Bengals

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings pic.twitter.com/WHYrvm13mj — Sal Interdonato (@salinterdonato) March 17, 2023

Although Devon Witherspoon is not expected to participate in Illinois’ pro day today, Commanders EVP Marty Hurney, national scout Jeff Beathard and college scout Roger Terry will be there, per source. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 10, 2023

NFL Scouting Combine

Commanders held a formal meeting with North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch, per source.



Inside/out versatile along the front five. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 8, 2023

Washington formally interviewed these 19 prospects.



Formals aren’t perfect gauges of interest — a team can like a prospect but not interview him — but they do offer insight. Commanders looking at all options. https://t.co/alpIAAM0bN pic.twitter.com/E9eBnRooy5 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 6, 2023

The Commanders met with the following player at the NFL Combine (formal meeting):



Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback, Illinois — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 7, 2023

The Commanders held a formal meeting with Ohio State OT Dawand Jones in Indy, per source.



One of the premier OTs in the class. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 6, 2023

The Commanders met with the following player at the NFL Combine (formal meeting):



Julius Brents, Cornerback, Kansas State — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 4, 2023

Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison is from D.C. He told me that he met with the #Commanders at the #NFLCombine, and discussed what it would mean to him to play in his hometown and what he brings to a NFL team. #HTTC @dbltakesports pic.twitter.com/5tee76zOp4 — Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) March 4, 2023

Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris has had formal interviews with the Colts, Commanders, Jaguars, Eagles, Chiefs and Patriots — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 4, 2023

Clemson OL Jordan McFadden has had formal interviews at the NFL Combine with the Commanders and Lions — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 4, 2023

Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi has had formal NFL Combine meetings with the Vikings and Commanders — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 4, 2023

Vikings, Eagles, Commanders and Browns have all had formal interviews with UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 3, 2023

Oklahoma RB Eric Gray had a formal meeting with Washington Commanders — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 4, 2023

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears has met formally with the Commanders, Bills, Colts, Vikings, and Ravens. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2023

Tennessee OT Darnell Wright will meet formally with Washington this evening. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2023

Minnesota Center John Michael Schmitz has had formal interviews with these teams at the NFL Combine:



Seahawks, Jets, Commanders, Cowboys, Cardinals, Chargers and few more he can't remember — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 4, 2023

The Commanders have done their due diligence at the TE spot here in Indy.



They’ve held formals with Darnell Washington (Georgia), Tucker Kraft (South Dakota State) & Brenton Strange (Penn State).



Athletic talents that can play the Y/F. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 3, 2023

The Commanders have a formal meeting scheduled with Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez this evening, per source. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 2, 2023

The Commanders met formally with LB Daiyan Henley, per source. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 1, 2023

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. said he had a formal interview with the Commanders. “I talked to them a lot.”



He added that he likes the number of Penn State players in Washington (Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney, Tariq Castro-Fields). pic.twitter.com/GU4s0FG39a — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 2, 2023

Unprompted, Georgia DB Christopher Smith II said his formal interview with the Commanders stood out about his time in Indy. He said Ron Rivera was in the meeting, and that he liked Rivera’s vision. pic.twitter.com/9LcF2b7EAD — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 2, 2023

The Commanders have a formal meeting scheduled at the Combine with Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence, per sources.



Potential (likely?) first-round pick. I spoke with the "mauler" at the Senior Bowl. https://t.co/9ckpz82BrF — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 2, 2023

Senior Bowl

The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting-individual coaching):



Evan Hull, Running Back, Northwestern



*** via various sources *** — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 12, 2023

The Commanders met with the following players at the Senior Bowl (informal meetings):



Christopher Smith, Strong Safety, Georgia

Julius Brents, Cornerback, Kansas State

Rezjohn Wright, Cornerback, Oregon State



*** via various sources *** — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 14, 2023

The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting-individual coaching):



Chad Ryland, Kicker, Maryland — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 27, 2023

The Commanders met with the following players at the Senior Bowl (informal meetings):



Jake Haener, Quarterback, Fresno State

Malik Cunningham, Quarterback, Louisville

Jayden Reed, Wide Receiver, Michigan State

Michael Wilson, Wide Receiver, Stanford



*** via various sources *** — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 16, 2023

The Commanders met with the following players at the Senior Bowl (informal meetings):



DeMarvion Overshown, Linebacker, Texas

Andre Carter II, Linebacker, Army

Ivan Pace Jr., Linebacker, Cincinnati

Daiyan Henley, Linebacker, Washington State



*** via various sources *** — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 16, 2023

The Commanders met with the following players at the Senior Bowl (informal meetings-individual coaching):



Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

Mekhi Blackmon, CB, Southern California



*** via various sources *** — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 16, 2023

The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting):



Dee Winters, Linebacker, TCU — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 25, 2023

The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting):



Mohamoud Diabate, Linebacker, Utah — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 1, 2023

The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting-individual coaching):



Adetomiwa Adebawore, Edge/Defensive End, Northwestern — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 1, 2023

The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting-individual coaching):



McClendon Curtis, Offensive Guard, Tennessee-Chattanooga — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 1, 2023

East-West Shrine Game

The Commanders met with the following player at the East-West Shrine Bowl (formal interview):



Jordan McFadden, Offensive Tackle/Guard, Clemson — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 2, 2023

The Commanders met with IOL Spencer Anderson (Maryland), per source.



6’4”, 305, versatile talent that allowed just five sacks on 1,321 snaps in pass pro in five seasons in College Park. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 9, 2023

The Commanders met with the following players at the East-West Shrine Game (informal meetings):



Atonio Mafi, OG, UCLA (also an informal meeting at UCLA pro day)

Michael Jefferson, WR, Louisiana

Kenondre Coburn, DT, Texas



*** via various sources *** — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 17, 2023

The Commanders met with the following players at the East-West Shrine Game (informal meetings):



Morgan Tanner, QB, Minnesota

A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

Jordan McFadden, OT, Clemson

Jordan Mims, RB, Fresno State



*** via various sources *** — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 17, 2023

.@Clemson OL Jordan McFadden (@Jmac_2332)



"I had really good meetings with the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, and Indianapolis Colts at @ShrineBowl."



✍️ @TheDraftNetworkhttps://t.co/h6QsG2mE3G — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 2, 2023

NFLPA Bowl

.@BeaverFootball OL Brandon Kipper had an excellent week at the @NFLPABowl. A versatile OL that can play both guard and tackle, Kipper met with 22 teams, per source.



That list includes the #Commanders, #Jets, #Bengals, #Falcons, #Steelers and #Lions. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 6, 2023

The Commanders met with CB Kaleb Hayes (BYU) at the NFLPA Bowl, per source.



Corner that measured in with the longest arms of any DB at the event (33 3/8") despite being 5'11".



23 PBUs in three seasons and someone whose pursuit and effort stood out on tape. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 26, 2023

DB Keidron Smith (Kentucky) met with a long list of teams at NFLPA including the Commanders, Chiefs, Bills, Eagles, Falcons, and Steelers, per source.



A standout all week, he’ll also compete at the Senior Bowl. 6020, 203v. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 27, 2023

The Commanders met with the following player at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (informal meeting):



Ryan Swoboda, Offensive Tackle, Virginia and Central Florida (Grad Transfer) — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 1, 2023

The Commanders met with the following player at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (informal meeting):



Steven Jones, Cornerback, Appalachian State — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 1, 2023

Hula Bowl

The Commanders met with the following player at the Hula Bowl (informal meeting):



Christopher Brooks, BYU, Running Back — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 26, 2023

The Commanders met with the following players at the Hula Bowl (informal meetings):



Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State

Andrew Farmer, Edge/LB, Lane College

Mason Brooks, OT, Mississippi

Dillan Gibbons, OG, Florida State



*** via various sources *** — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 17, 2023

The Commanders met with RB Christopher Brooks (BYU) at the Hula Bowl, per source.



A physical back at 6’0”, 232 pounds, Brooks was superb throughout the week and has a frame similar to that of Brian Robinson & Antonio Gibson. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 17, 2023

The Commanders met with the following player at the Hula Bowl (informal meeting):



Benny Sapp, Safety, Northern Iowa — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 1, 2023

HBCU Combine

.@LaneAthletics Andrew Farmer had a really good showing at the HBCU Combine. Farmer ran a 4.72, 38-inch Vert, 9-10 broad, and has spoken with 14 teams, per source.



Patriots, Chargers, Browns, Commanders, Lions, Panthers, NYG, Titans, Bears, Raiders, Jags, Steelers and Falcons. https://t.co/Jgxidxm5dJ — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 21, 2023