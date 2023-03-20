 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders 2023 NFL Draft: Pre-draft meetings/visits tracker

Tracking all of the prospects Washington is meeting

By Scott Jennings
The 2023 NFL draft starts Thursday, April 27th at 8pm, and will be broadcast live from Kansas City, Mo. Teams have been scouting these players for years, and the pre-draft process gained national attention at the post-season college all-star games and the NFL Combine. Teams had access to prospects for formal and informal interviews at these events, but as the draft approaches, they are also able to host 30 players for formal visits. They can also hold workouts and local prospect pro days to get more information on players they have interest in, or players they want teams to think they have interest in.

Ron Rivera is entering his 4th season as the Head Coach for the Washington Redskins/Football Team/Commanders. He, along with GM Martin Mayhew and Executive Vice President of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney and the rest of the scouting staff have done extensive work on this year’s draft class. This will be Eric Bieniemy’s first season as the Assistant HC/OC, and he will have an impact on offensive players Washington scouts.

Below is a list of the draft prospects on Washington’s has met with, and will be updated with private workouts and local pro day players.

Offense

Quarterback

Sean Clifford, QB, PSU (Hula Bowl informal meeting)

Morgan Tanner, QB, Minnesota (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting)

Jake Haener, QB, Frsno State (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA (formal Combine meeting)

Wide Receivers

Michael Jefferson, WR, Louisiana (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting)

A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting)

Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia (formal Combine meeting)

Tight Ends

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (formal Combine meeting)

Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State (formal Combine meeting)

Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State (formal Combine meeting)

Payne Durham, TE, Purdue (formal Combine meeting)

Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Will Mallory, TE, Miami (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Brayden Willis, TE, Oklahoma (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Running Backs

Jordan Mims, RB, Fresno State (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting)

Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma (formal Combine meeting)

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane (formal Combine meeting)

Christopher Brooks, RB, BYU (Hula Bowl informal meeting)

Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh (formal Combine meeting)

Offensive Line

Mason Brooks, OT, Mississippi (Hula Bowl informal meeting)

Dillan Gibbons, OG, Florida State (Hula Bowl informal meeting)

Antonio Mafi, OG, UCLA (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting) (Pro Day interest)

Jordan McFadden, OT, Clemson (East-West Shrine Game formal meeting) (formal Combine meeting)

O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida (formal Combine interview) (Top 30 visit)

Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State (Top 30 visit)

Cody Mauch, OG, North Dakota State (formal Combine meeting)

Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma (formal Combine meeting)

Olu Oluwatimi, OL, Michigan (formal Combine meeting)

John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota (formal Combine meeting)

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern (formal Combine meeting)

Sidy Sow, OL, Eastern Michigan (formal Combine meeting)

Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama (formal Combine meeting)

Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas (formal Combine meeting)

Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin (formal Combine meeting)

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (formal Combine meeting)

Jake Andrews, OL, Troy (formal Combine meeting)

Steve Avila, OL, TCU (formal Combine meeting)

Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse (formal Combine meeting)

Alex Forsyth, C, Oregon (formal Combine meeting)

Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma (formal Combine meeting)

Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State (formal Combine meeting)

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia (formal Combine meeting)

McClendon Curtis, OG, Tennessee-Chattanooga (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Ryan Swoboda, OT, Virginia (NFLPA Collegiate Bowl informal meeting)

Spencer Anderson, OL, Maryland (East-West Shrine Bowl informal meeting)

Brandon Kipper, OL, Oregon State (NFLPA Bowl informal meeting)

Defense

Cornerbacks

Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Mekhi Blackmon, CB, Southern California (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State (Senior Bowl informal meeting) (formal Combine meeting)

Rezjohn Wright, CB, Oregon State (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (formal Combine meeting)

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (formal Combine meeting)

Joey Porter, Jr., CB, PSU (formal Combine meeting)

Steven Jones, CB, Appalachian State (NFLPA Collegiate Bowl informal meeting)

Kaleb Hayes, CB, BYU (NFLPA Bowl informal meeting)

Keidron Smith, CB, Kentucky (NFLPA Bowl informal meeting)

Terrell Smith, CB, Minnesota (Top 30 visit)

Safeties

Christopher Smith, S, Georgia (Senior Bowl informal meeting) (formal Combine meeting)

Benny Sapp, S, Northern Iowa (Hula Bowl informal meeting)

Linebackers

DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas (Top 30 visit) (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Andre Carter II, LB, Army (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Ivan Pace Jr, LB, Cincinnati (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State (Senior Bowl informal meeting) (formal Combine meeting)

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Dee Winters, LB, TCU (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Defensive Line

Andrew Farmer, DE, Lane College (Hula Bowl informal meeting) (HBCU Combine informal meeting)

Kenondre Coburn, DT, Texas (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting)

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE, Northwestern (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Desjuan Johnson, DL, Toledo (East-West Shrine Bowl informal meeting)

Special Teams

Kicker

Chad Ryland, K, Maryland (Senior Bowl informal meeting)

Pro Days attended

Army

Colorado

Clemson

Coastal Carolina

Illinois

Indiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Northwestern

Oregon

Oregon State

Purdue

San Diego State

South Carolina

UCLA

UNLV

Western Michigan

Sources

Top 30 visit

Pro Days

NFL Scouting Combine

Senior Bowl

East-West Shrine Game

NFLPA Bowl

Hula Bowl

HBCU Combine

