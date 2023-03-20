Washington Commanders 2023 NFL Draft: Pre-draft meetings/visits tracker

The 2023 NFL draft starts Thursday, April 27th at 8pm, and will be broadcast live from Kansas City, Mo. Teams have been scouting these players for years, and the pre-draft process gained national attention at the post-season college all-star games and the NFL Combine. Teams had access to prospects for formal and informal interviews at these events, but as the draft approaches, they are also able to host 30 players for formal visits. They can also hold workouts and local prospect pro days to get more information on players they have interest in, or players they want teams to think they have interest in.
Ron Rivera is entering his 4th season as the Head Coach for the Washington Redskins/Football Team/Commanders. He, along with GM Martin Mayhew and Executive Vice President of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney and the rest of the scouting staff have done extensive work on this year’s draft class. This will be Eric Bieniemy’s first season as the Assistant HC/OC, and he will have an impact on offensive players Washington scouts.
Below is a list of the draft prospects on Washington’s has met with, and will be updated with private workouts and local pro day players.
Offense
Quarterback
Sean Clifford, QB, PSU (Hula Bowl informal meeting)
Morgan Tanner, QB, Minnesota (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting)
Jake Haener, QB, Frsno State (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA (formal Combine meeting)
Wide Receivers
Michael Jefferson, WR, Louisiana (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting)
A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting)
Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia (formal Combine meeting)
Tight Ends
Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (formal Combine meeting)
Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State (formal Combine meeting)
Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State (formal Combine meeting)
Payne Durham, TE, Purdue (formal Combine meeting)
Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Will Mallory, TE, Miami (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Brayden Willis, TE, Oklahoma (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Running Backs
Jordan Mims, RB, Fresno State (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting)
Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma (formal Combine meeting)
Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane (formal Combine meeting)
Christopher Brooks, RB, BYU (Hula Bowl informal meeting)
Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh (formal Combine meeting)
Offensive Line
Mason Brooks, OT, Mississippi (Hula Bowl informal meeting)
Dillan Gibbons, OG, Florida State (Hula Bowl informal meeting)
Antonio Mafi, OG, UCLA (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting) (Pro Day interest)
Jordan McFadden, OT, Clemson (East-West Shrine Game formal meeting) (formal Combine meeting)
O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida (formal Combine interview) (Top 30 visit)
Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State (Top 30 visit)
Cody Mauch, OG, North Dakota State (formal Combine meeting)
Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma (formal Combine meeting)
Olu Oluwatimi, OL, Michigan (formal Combine meeting)
John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota (formal Combine meeting)
Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern (formal Combine meeting)
Sidy Sow, OL, Eastern Michigan (formal Combine meeting)
Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama (formal Combine meeting)
Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas (formal Combine meeting)
Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin (formal Combine meeting)
Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (formal Combine meeting)
Jake Andrews, OL, Troy (formal Combine meeting)
Steve Avila, OL, TCU (formal Combine meeting)
Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse (formal Combine meeting)
Alex Forsyth, C, Oregon (formal Combine meeting)
Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma (formal Combine meeting)
Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State (formal Combine meeting)
Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia (formal Combine meeting)
McClendon Curtis, OG, Tennessee-Chattanooga (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Ryan Swoboda, OT, Virginia (NFLPA Collegiate Bowl informal meeting)
Spencer Anderson, OL, Maryland (East-West Shrine Bowl informal meeting)
Brandon Kipper, OL, Oregon State (NFLPA Bowl informal meeting)
Defense
Cornerbacks
Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Mekhi Blackmon, CB, Southern California (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State (Senior Bowl informal meeting) (formal Combine meeting)
Rezjohn Wright, CB, Oregon State (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (formal Combine meeting)
Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (formal Combine meeting)
Joey Porter, Jr., CB, PSU (formal Combine meeting)
Steven Jones, CB, Appalachian State (NFLPA Collegiate Bowl informal meeting)
Kaleb Hayes, CB, BYU (NFLPA Bowl informal meeting)
Keidron Smith, CB, Kentucky (NFLPA Bowl informal meeting)
Terrell Smith, CB, Minnesota (Top 30 visit)
Safeties
Christopher Smith, S, Georgia (Senior Bowl informal meeting) (formal Combine meeting)
Benny Sapp, S, Northern Iowa (Hula Bowl informal meeting)
Linebackers
DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas (Top 30 visit) (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Andre Carter II, LB, Army (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Ivan Pace Jr, LB, Cincinnati (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State (Senior Bowl informal meeting) (formal Combine meeting)
Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Dee Winters, LB, TCU (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Defensive Line
Andrew Farmer, DE, Lane College (Hula Bowl informal meeting) (HBCU Combine informal meeting)
Kenondre Coburn, DT, Texas (East-West Shrine Game informal meeting)
Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE, Northwestern (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Desjuan Johnson, DL, Toledo (East-West Shrine Bowl informal meeting)
Special Teams
Kicker
Chad Ryland, K, Maryland (Senior Bowl informal meeting)
Pro Days attended
Army
Colorado
Clemson
Coastal Carolina
Illinois
Indiana
Michigan
Minnesota
Northwestern
Oregon
Oregon State
Purdue
San Diego State
South Carolina
UCLA
UNLV
Western Michigan
Sources
Top 30 visit
.@GopherFootball CB @TerellSmith7 reached 21.37 MPH at @ShrineBowl (@ZebraTechnology). Ran 4.41 at Combine. Stock UP!— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 20, 2023
Smith met formally w/ Steelers, Dolphins, Jaguars & 49ers. Has Top 30s w/ Commanders & Vikings. Falcons Local Day.
✍️ @TheDraftNetworkhttps://t.co/dbOK5IcUXM
Commanders hosted Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown on a Top 30 visit, per source.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 17, 2023
Safety turned LB is excellent when working downhill and fluid when asked to flip hips and ID routes in space. + blitzer as well.
Florida IOL O'Cyrus Torrence has Top 30 visits lined up with #Steelers, #Commanders and #Bills, per league source.— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 13, 2023
ICYMI, Torrence's formal Combine interviews listed below https://t.co/Qb0wJjzpsm
Ohio State OT Dawand Jones has Top 30 visits scheduled with the following teams, per source.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 8, 2023
• Commanders
• Eagles
• Colts
• Steelers
• Browns
• Bengals
• Seahawks
Pro Days
Over the last two days, Commanders scouts and/or team personnel have attended the following team pro days:— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 14, 2023
Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina, Western Michigan.
*** via various sources ***
Yesterday, Commanders scouts and/or team personnel attended the following team pro days:— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 18, 2023
Michigan, San Diego State.
*** via various sources ***
This will be the final day of team pro day reports from me. I will include all TPDs in the prospects article in late April.
NFL teams with scouts at #ArmyFootball Pro Day— Sal Interdonato (@salinterdonato) March 17, 2023
49ers
Bears
Bengals
Broncos
Browns
Buccaneers
Cardinals
Chargers
Chiefs
Colts
Commanders
Dolphins
Eagles
Falcons
Giants
Jets
Lions
Packers
Panthers
Patriots
Raiders
Ravens
Seahawks
Steelers
Texans
Titans
Vikings pic.twitter.com/WHYrvm13mj
Although Devon Witherspoon is not expected to participate in Illinois’ pro day today, Commanders EVP Marty Hurney, national scout Jeff Beathard and college scout Roger Terry will be there, per source.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 10, 2023
NFL Scouting Combine
Commanders held a formal meeting with North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch, per source.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 8, 2023
Inside/out versatile along the front five.
Washington formally interviewed these 19 prospects.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 6, 2023
Formals aren’t perfect gauges of interest — a team can like a prospect but not interview him — but they do offer insight. Commanders looking at all options. https://t.co/alpIAAM0bN pic.twitter.com/E9eBnRooy5
The Commanders met with the following player at the NFL Combine (formal meeting):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 7, 2023
Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback, Illinois
The Commanders held a formal meeting with Ohio State OT Dawand Jones in Indy, per source.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 6, 2023
One of the premier OTs in the class.
The Commanders met with the following player at the NFL Combine (formal meeting):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 4, 2023
Julius Brents, Cornerback, Kansas State
Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison is from D.C. He told me that he met with the #Commanders at the #NFLCombine, and discussed what it would mean to him to play in his hometown and what he brings to a NFL team. #HTTC @dbltakesports pic.twitter.com/5tee76zOp4— Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) March 4, 2023
Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris has had formal interviews with the Colts, Commanders, Jaguars, Eagles, Chiefs and Patriots— Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 4, 2023
Clemson OL Jordan McFadden has had formal interviews at the NFL Combine with the Commanders and Lions— Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 4, 2023
Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi has had formal NFL Combine meetings with the Vikings and Commanders— Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 4, 2023
Vikings, Eagles, Commanders and Browns have all had formal interviews with UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson— Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 3, 2023
Oklahoma RB Eric Gray had a formal meeting with Washington Commanders— Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 4, 2023
Tulane RB Tyjae Spears has met formally with the Commanders, Bills, Colts, Vikings, and Ravens.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2023
Tennessee OT Darnell Wright will meet formally with Washington this evening.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2023
Minnesota Center John Michael Schmitz has had formal interviews with these teams at the NFL Combine:— Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 4, 2023
Seahawks, Jets, Commanders, Cowboys, Cardinals, Chargers and few more he can't remember
The Commanders have done their due diligence at the TE spot here in Indy.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 3, 2023
They’ve held formals with Darnell Washington (Georgia), Tucker Kraft (South Dakota State) & Brenton Strange (Penn State).
Athletic talents that can play the Y/F.
The Commanders have a formal meeting scheduled with Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez this evening, per source.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 2, 2023
The Commanders met formally with LB Daiyan Henley, per source.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 1, 2023
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. said he had a formal interview with the Commanders. “I talked to them a lot.”— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 2, 2023
He added that he likes the number of Penn State players in Washington (Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney, Tariq Castro-Fields). pic.twitter.com/GU4s0FG39a
Unprompted, Georgia DB Christopher Smith II said his formal interview with the Commanders stood out about his time in Indy. He said Ron Rivera was in the meeting, and that he liked Rivera’s vision. pic.twitter.com/9LcF2b7EAD— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 2, 2023
The Commanders have a formal meeting scheduled at the Combine with Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence, per sources.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 2, 2023
Potential (likely?) first-round pick. I spoke with the "mauler" at the Senior Bowl. https://t.co/9ckpz82BrF
Senior Bowl
The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting-individual coaching):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 12, 2023
Evan Hull, Running Back, Northwestern
*** via various sources ***
The Commanders met with the following players at the Senior Bowl (informal meetings):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 14, 2023
Christopher Smith, Strong Safety, Georgia
Julius Brents, Cornerback, Kansas State
Rezjohn Wright, Cornerback, Oregon State
*** via various sources ***
The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting-individual coaching):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 27, 2023
Chad Ryland, Kicker, Maryland
The Commanders met with the following players at the Senior Bowl (informal meetings):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 16, 2023
Jake Haener, Quarterback, Fresno State
Malik Cunningham, Quarterback, Louisville
Jayden Reed, Wide Receiver, Michigan State
Michael Wilson, Wide Receiver, Stanford
*** via various sources ***
The Commanders met with the following players at the Senior Bowl (informal meetings):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 16, 2023
DeMarvion Overshown, Linebacker, Texas
Andre Carter II, Linebacker, Army
Ivan Pace Jr., Linebacker, Cincinnati
Daiyan Henley, Linebacker, Washington State
*** via various sources ***
The Commanders met with the following players at the Senior Bowl (informal meetings-individual coaching):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 16, 2023
Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
Mekhi Blackmon, CB, Southern California
*** via various sources ***
The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 25, 2023
Dee Winters, Linebacker, TCU
The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 1, 2023
Mohamoud Diabate, Linebacker, Utah
The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting-individual coaching):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 1, 2023
Adetomiwa Adebawore, Edge/Defensive End, Northwestern
The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting-individual coaching):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 1, 2023
McClendon Curtis, Offensive Guard, Tennessee-Chattanooga
East-West Shrine Game
The Commanders met with the following player at the East-West Shrine Bowl (formal interview):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 2, 2023
Jordan McFadden, Offensive Tackle/Guard, Clemson
The Commanders met with IOL Spencer Anderson (Maryland), per source.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 9, 2023
6’4”, 305, versatile talent that allowed just five sacks on 1,321 snaps in pass pro in five seasons in College Park.
The Commanders met with the following players at the East-West Shrine Game (informal meetings):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 17, 2023
Atonio Mafi, OG, UCLA (also an informal meeting at UCLA pro day)
Michael Jefferson, WR, Louisiana
Kenondre Coburn, DT, Texas
*** via various sources ***
The Commanders met with the following players at the East-West Shrine Game (informal meetings):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 17, 2023
Morgan Tanner, QB, Minnesota
A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
Jordan McFadden, OT, Clemson
Jordan Mims, RB, Fresno State
*** via various sources ***
Don't sleep on @ToledoFB DL Desjuan Johnson, who had 14.5 career sacks. Have heard that Johnson was unblockable at @ShrineBowl.— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 24, 2023
Johnson met w/ many teams in Vegas, including #Bills, #Chiefs, #Eagles, #Steelers, #Falcons, #Packers, #Bengals, #Rams, #Commanders, #49ers & #Patriots
.@Clemson OL Jordan McFadden (@Jmac_2332)— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 2, 2023
"I had really good meetings with the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, and Indianapolis Colts at @ShrineBowl."
✍️ @TheDraftNetworkhttps://t.co/h6QsG2mE3G
NFLPA Bowl
.@BeaverFootball OL Brandon Kipper had an excellent week at the @NFLPABowl. A versatile OL that can play both guard and tackle, Kipper met with 22 teams, per source.— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 6, 2023
That list includes the #Commanders, #Jets, #Bengals, #Falcons, #Steelers and #Lions.
The Commanders met with CB Kaleb Hayes (BYU) at the NFLPA Bowl, per source.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 26, 2023
Corner that measured in with the longest arms of any DB at the event (33 3/8") despite being 5'11".
23 PBUs in three seasons and someone whose pursuit and effort stood out on tape.
DB Keidron Smith (Kentucky) met with a long list of teams at NFLPA including the Commanders, Chiefs, Bills, Eagles, Falcons, and Steelers, per source.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 27, 2023
A standout all week, he’ll also compete at the Senior Bowl. 6020, 203v.
The Commanders met with the following player at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (informal meeting):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 1, 2023
Ryan Swoboda, Offensive Tackle, Virginia and Central Florida (Grad Transfer)
The Commanders met with the following player at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (informal meeting):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 1, 2023
Steven Jones, Cornerback, Appalachian State
Hula Bowl
The Commanders met with the following player at the Hula Bowl (informal meeting):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 26, 2023
Christopher Brooks, BYU, Running Back
The Commanders met with the following players at the Hula Bowl (informal meetings):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 17, 2023
Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State
Andrew Farmer, Edge/LB, Lane College
Mason Brooks, OT, Mississippi
Dillan Gibbons, OG, Florida State
*** via various sources ***
The Commanders met with RB Christopher Brooks (BYU) at the Hula Bowl, per source.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 17, 2023
A physical back at 6’0”, 232 pounds, Brooks was superb throughout the week and has a frame similar to that of Brian Robinson & Antonio Gibson.
The Commanders met with the following player at the Hula Bowl (informal meeting):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 1, 2023
Benny Sapp, Safety, Northern Iowa
HBCU Combine
.@LaneAthletics Andrew Farmer had a really good showing at the HBCU Combine. Farmer ran a 4.72, 38-inch Vert, 9-10 broad, and has spoken with 14 teams, per source.— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 21, 2023
Patriots, Chargers, Browns, Commanders, Lions, Panthers, NYG, Titans, Bears, Raiders, Jags, Steelers and Falcons. https://t.co/Jgxidxm5dJ
The Commanders met with the following player at the HBCU Combine (informal meeting):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 26, 2023
Andrew Farmer, Edge/Defensive End, Lane College
Loading comments...