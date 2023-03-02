 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson Too Small to Survive at the Next Level?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
/ new
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB

School: TCU | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 5’7” / 175 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd Round

Player Comparison: Marcus Jones

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
2019 TCU Big 12 FR CB 4 7 1 8 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 1 0 0
2020 TCU Big 12 SO CB 7 14 12 26 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 13 0 0
2021 TCU Big 12 JR CB 12 32 9 41 2.0 0.0 2 29 14.5 1 7 0 2
*2022 TCU Big 12 SR CB 15 40 10 50 2.0 0.0 3 20 6.7 0 15 0 0 0 1
Career TCU 93 32 125 4.0 0.0 5 49 9.8 1 36 0 0 0 3
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 2/28/2023.

Player Overview

Football is the family business for Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. When his high school coach told him that he might start if he improved over the summer after his freshman year, he reached out to his uncle, LaDainian . . . hall of famer LaDainian Tomlinson.

With resources and guidance from his uncle, Hodges-Tomlinson became a starter and an eventual three-star safety prospect who chose his uncle’s alma mater over Baylor, Kansas State, and Iowa State. Many might have overlooked him because of his size, but Hodges-Tomlinson rewarded the Horned Frogs with steady play that improved year over year. He capped off his career with highs in tackles, interceptions, and pass breakups. He was the 2022 winner of the Jim Thorpe Award for the nation’s best defensive back.

Strengths

  • Explosive athlete with fluid movements
  • Sticky in man coverage
  • Competitive at the point of catch
  • Impressive hitting power for his size

Weaknesses

  • Because of size, likely limited to slot CB
  • Will struggle to stay with physical receivers
  • Can be too aggressive and draw penalties
  • Would like to see him locate the ball on deep passes

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

The recent release of Bobby McCain means the Commanders have lost their starting slot cornerback. While Danny Johnson played very well at the end of the season and should be re-signed, he could leave in free agency. The team could be looking to the draft to bolster this position. Hodges-Tomlinson has serious size concerns and, at times, he compounds those by being too aggressive in coverage. However, he has the athletic profile, awareness, and toughness to succeed at the next level. If the team does not find a starter before the draft, Hodges-Tomlinson could compete for a starting role. My guess is the team will try to re-sign Johnson and find a starter in free agency or earlier in the draft, but Hodges-Tomlinson’s scrappiness would be welcome on the team.

