Is Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson Too Small to Survive at the Next Level?

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB

School: TCU | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 5’7” / 175 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd Round

Player Comparison: Marcus Jones

College Statistics

Player Overview

Football is the family business for Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. When his high school coach told him that he might start if he improved over the summer after his freshman year, he reached out to his uncle, LaDainian . . . hall of famer LaDainian Tomlinson.

With resources and guidance from his uncle, Hodges-Tomlinson became a starter and an eventual three-star safety prospect who chose his uncle’s alma mater over Baylor, Kansas State, and Iowa State. Many might have overlooked him because of his size, but Hodges-Tomlinson rewarded the Horned Frogs with steady play that improved year over year. He capped off his career with highs in tackles, interceptions, and pass breakups. He was the 2022 winner of the Jim Thorpe Award for the nation’s best defensive back.

Strengths

Explosive athlete with fluid movements

Sticky in man coverage

Competitive at the point of catch

Impressive hitting power for his size

Weaknesses

Because of size, likely limited to slot CB

Will struggle to stay with physical receivers

Can be too aggressive and draw penalties

Would like to see him locate the ball on deep passes

Let’s see his work

lol Darnell Washington blocking Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson downfield



6’7/270 vs 5’9/180



pic.twitter.com/eWsuo72k8y — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) January 19, 2023

I still think Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson’s uncle would be proud



pic.twitter.com/LO7gCuzh74 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 10, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

The recent release of Bobby McCain means the Commanders have lost their starting slot cornerback. While Danny Johnson played very well at the end of the season and should be re-signed, he could leave in free agency. The team could be looking to the draft to bolster this position. Hodges-Tomlinson has serious size concerns and, at times, he compounds those by being too aggressive in coverage. However, he has the athletic profile, awareness, and toughness to succeed at the next level. If the team does not find a starter before the draft, Hodges-Tomlinson could compete for a starting role. My guess is the team will try to re-sign Johnson and find a starter in free agency or earlier in the draft, but Hodges-Tomlinson’s scrappiness would be welcome on the team.