All aTwitter: 2 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
The Commanders announce they signed LB Nathan Gerry to a one-year contract extension.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 1, 2023
A lot of national reporters seem skeptical that Howell will be starter. I’m not. Seems like the Commanders truly believe in the young passer.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 28, 2023
Welp pic.twitter.com/Id5CwabK3E— Jordan Asri (@wshingtontoday) March 1, 2023
Despite having only 8 sacks Montez Sweat was tied for 5th in QB hurries(37), 2nd in QB hits(49 - Bosa 51), 2nd in QB knockdowns(20) and tied for 5th in Pressures(63)— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 28, 2023
He got pressure on the QB on 16% of his rushes which was 4th best in the NFL among players with min of 300 rushes
It's really funny and fairly depressing being at the Combine and running into other NFL reporters from other cities.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 28, 2023
"How's it going in DC?"
"Well the DOJ investigation seems like it will finally get Dan out. How about you?"
"Oh. We're here for draft picks and free agency."
Nothing ever happens on this beat.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 28, 2023
Short, bitter people are ‘more likely to be psychopaths’: study https://t.co/u9ifWlf4MN pic.twitter.com/ACMa7Dt8FO— New York Post (@nypost) February 27, 2023
Episode 518 - Analysis & discussion of bombshell report from ESPN on Dan Snyder & of Ron Rivera's comments at #NFLCombine, including his clarification of Sam Howell as QB1.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 1, 2023
Dan's cash-flow problem is real & is the key to the sale of the #Commanders.https://t.co/i3lcJRas8t
As wild & confusing & tedious as all of the recent Dan Snyder/#Commanders-sale reports have been, the bottom line is that him selling appears as real as ever. His cash-flow problem is massive. The other NFL owners want him out. And the financial scandal has turned ultra-serious.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) February 28, 2023
Harris is having trouble building the 76ers new area in Philly. You are correct. It is Bezos and only Bezos. He already has connections with VA and DC local municipalities, with HQ2 in Crystal city and in DC with his Kalorama property.— The Washington Brass (@TheBrassDC) March 1, 2023
I’m including this one in case someone sees the initial tweet but not the followup; trying to minimize clutter and misunderstandings:
I just spoke to a person close to Lasry who says at this time he has "no interest" in the @Commanders https://t.co/VqlDxdVqty— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 1, 2023
The NFLPA releases a survey of 1,300 players league-wide grading teams on their working environments for players. The Commanders ranked last among the 32 NFL teams in the survey. https://t.co/MzJRarZfrm— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 1, 2023
If you equate the NFL to the housing market, the Commanders are a "fixer upper".— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 1, 2023
Immediately after buying the team, the owner will have to renovate the facilities and buy a new stadium.
That takes significant wealth. Hence my desire for Bezos. I don't want a house broke owner https://t.co/9ZQ1JFducA
Dan Snyder was paid 4.5 million dollars for having the logo on the side of his private plane— Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) March 1, 2023
Washington players say they run out of warm water, showers don’t drain properly, there’s not enough hot/cold tub space, understaffed trainer, and undersized weight room/lockers/cafeteria https://t.co/T3S6joLQT3
A Commanders spokesperson responds to the NFLPA survey: pic.twitter.com/s3wnZzHILc— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 1, 2023
Will say, facility actually much improved over last 5-10 years (thanks in part to Richmond deal). invested in the practice fields (@BenStandig ) and have a full-time psychologist & nutritionist. (Also: TBH was surprised by the food part; smells pretty good when we walk past). https://t.co/82Sviass2Z— John Keim (@john_keim) March 2, 2023
The Commanders are one of six NFL teams that makes some players share a hotel room the night before games.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) March 1, 2023
More findings from the NFLPA survey:https://t.co/siPCsvbe3f
Man, is this how the rest of the NFL has it? Talking football? Washington fans can only worry about chaos and dysfunction at the highest levels. https://t.co/hqKMm3gGUf— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) March 1, 2023
I asked @MoveTheSticks about the NFL draft's talent pool.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 2, 2023
Which position group has more depth, OL or CB?
Answer: CB
Who would be available at 16?
Answer: OT Broderick Jones
And then I caught some of the audio below.
Thanks DJ! I enjoy your work. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/mUE6bDXHi5
Commanders Asst. RBs coach Jennifer King on a panel at the Women’s Forum at the NFL Combine.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 28, 2023
King on how she defines success in her role: “Production in our room.” pic.twitter.com/2ImqketxsB
Washington still looking for a new WRs coach to replace Drew Terrell, and some quality control coaches. https://t.co/yBC2dCz2rw— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 28, 2023
Don't know when this happened, but noticed that @juliedonaldson_ is now listed as SVP, Broadcast (previously SVP Media & Content) on #Commanders site. Curious what, if anything , that means. Also don't see coordinator of football programs Natalia Dorantes on there, did she leave? pic.twitter.com/2A80e47z78— T M (@reshmanuel) March 1, 2023
Natalia Dorantes won’t be back with the Commanders next season, a source said. Washington’s former coordinator of football programs, she worked closely with Ron Rivera. Her position was eliminated.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 2, 2023
Wasn’t she his chief of staff?— District Sportstalk (@DCSports_Talk) March 2, 2023
She was— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 2, 2023
The 2023 Hall of Fame Game is set! #PFHOF23 @ProFootballHOF @nyjets @Browns pic.twitter.com/tcAtaORN8W— NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2023
Here's something I never thought I would have to decide.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) March 1, 2023
Do we count injured Bills and Bengals from Week 17 in Adjusted Games Lost this year? For example, Micah Hyde wasn't going to play because he was still on IR, but the game he was going to miss never happened...
If that’s the case good riddance then. https://t.co/0odFAYRqux— OsRavensWiz (@jopo12191) March 1, 2023
Video: "The thought process here is what Lamar Jackson is doing is good business for Lamar and for the quarterback (market)"pic.twitter.com/3PPT5keXkl— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 1, 2023
People don’t realize this negotiations is the NFLPA vs the Owners not Lamar vs the Ravens— Larry (@MetsFanatic97) March 1, 2023
This kind of comes off like he is throwing some shade at the qb for turning it over https://t.co/F827T2AeNS— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 2, 2023
Each of the last seven Super Bowl champions has been at least top 8 in EPA per dropback and none of them have been top 8 in EPA per designed run, through the postseason. https://t.co/WWbGNg7WGy— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) February 28, 2023
things were going (relatively) well for the some of the 2017 running back class members until around that 800 carry mark where we've seen a decline in all of their games pic.twitter.com/whwGaT4Z7y— Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) March 1, 2023
The Commanders met with the following player at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (informal meeting):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 1, 2023
Steven Jones, Cornerback, Appalachian State
The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 1, 2023
Mohamoud Diabate, Linebacker, Utah
49 reps at 225 pounds. @PAEA_90's 2011 bench press Combine record is still holding strong.— NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2023
: 2023 #NFLCombine begins Thursday on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/aiPCgxz2LQ
2023 NFL Scouting Combine schedule (ET):— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 27, 2023
• Thursday (3-8 pm): DL and LB
• Friday (3-8 pm): DB and PK/ST
• Saturday (1-8 pm): QB, WR and TE
• Sunday (1-7 pm): RB and OL pic.twitter.com/4Z0ongM0eK
Improtant NFL dates:— Mr. E (@elkabong82) February 27, 2023
2/28- Combine starts
3/7- 4 PM deadline for tag
3/13- 12 PM legal tampering starts
3/26-29- Owners meeting
4/27- Draft starts
NFL Combine podium where Georgia DT Jalen Carter was supposed to speak at 10:30a. No placard has been put out. No announcement from combine officials following the arrest warrant issued for Carter this morning. pic.twitter.com/2uNd7IJ0s5— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 1, 2023
The Falcons would be getting a 3rd round 2023 compensatory pick had they not signed Marcus Mariota, a player that they ended up benching before the season was over. https://t.co/S4VZPolx7o— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) February 28, 2023
Marcus Mariota's release will free up $12M in cap room for the #Falcons, leaving them with $2.5 million in dead money. Atlanta is now up to about $66M in cap space for 2023.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 28, 2023
The #Bucs plan to release RB Leonard Fournette when the new league year begins March 15, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 28, 2023
GM Jason Licht mentioned recently that he felt Fournette was still a three-down back in this league. “Lombardi Lenny” is still only 28 and has plenty in the tank. pic.twitter.com/KMHiGSfG9L
Fournette has a $2M salary guarantee for 2023. That is the reason why the #Bucs need to wait to release him. Will save them about $3.5M on the cap. $5 million in dead money— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 28, 2023
Aaron Rodgers hit up a trendy Colorado bar just days after emerging from his isolation retreat ... TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/ypC5ygmzWX— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 1, 2023
Shout out to the @Titans dropping my stuff off today. They even let me keep the shoulder pads. pic.twitter.com/6koMokh6Qi— Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 27, 2023
"Me and the league are finished," Toma said. "They can't tell me what to do anymore. We're done."https://t.co/up9yEIumDP— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) February 28, 2023
XFL ratings decline by 50% from Week 1 to Week 2. https://t.co/yIIGwJFgaj— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 28, 2023
Great to finally get one of our favorites @rheaseehorn in-studio to talk @BetterCallSaul — her favorite scene in the six seasons and working with Vince Gilligan & @petergould:— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 28, 2023
cc: @mrbobodenkirk @PatrickFabian pic.twitter.com/AjA5wDGJHS
Why aren’t any football teams named “The Hippos”?— Scott Simpson (@NimblewNumbers) February 28, 2023
Hippos are scary AF
pic.twitter.com/EmQHpu9UCm
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...