Can Wanya Morris Make the Commanders’ Offensive Line Sing?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
NCAA Football: Oklahoma Spring Game Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Wanya Morris, OT

School: Oklahoma | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’5” / 307 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-5th Round

Player Comparison: Billy Turner

Player Overview

Wanya Morris was a very talented high school football prospect out of Georgia. He was a five-start prospect according to just about every rating organization. He chose to play at Tennessee over LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, and Florida State. He made an immediate impact for the Volunteers, starting 12 of 13 games as a freshman and being named to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team. In 2020, he started in seven of the teams’ ten games, missing one due to injury. When Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt was let go, Morris transferred to Oklahoma. He backed up Erik Swenson and Anton Harrison, but still saw snaps in six contests. 2022 saw Morris flip to right tackle where he got eight starts. At the season’s end, he was named second-team All Big 12.

Strengths

  • For his size, light on his feet and moves easily
  • Patient in pass protection with good footwork to mirror rushers
  • Long arms land good initial punch to slow rushers
  • Uses athleticism to effectively reach and seal
  • Plays with a little attitude

Weaknesses

  • Technique needs to be more consistent
  • Has trouble staying attached to defenders
  • Needs stronger anchor to handle power rushes
  • Needs to improve awareness to handle stunts and blitzers

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

Wanya Morris has some innate tools that will help him at the next level like his length and athleticism. The things he needs to improve to be a better player at the next level - strength and technique - can come with coaching. Many are expecting Eric Bieniemy to make zone-scheme runs a bigger part of the Commanders’ offense. Morris would be a good developmental candidate if that will be the case. There are some that think Morris might be better suited at guard where he can take advantage of less athletic DTs. He will need to get stronger to do that, but a developmental guard prospect with experience at left and right tackle could challenge a player like Saahdiq Charles for a spot on the Commanders’ roster.

