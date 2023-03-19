Can Wanya Morris Make the Commanders’ Offensive Line Sing?

Wanya Morris, OT

School: Oklahoma | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’5” / 307 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-5th Round

Player Comparison: Billy Turner

Player Overview

Wanya Morris was a very talented high school football prospect out of Georgia. He was a five-start prospect according to just about every rating organization. He chose to play at Tennessee over LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, and Florida State. He made an immediate impact for the Volunteers, starting 12 of 13 games as a freshman and being named to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team. In 2020, he started in seven of the teams’ ten games, missing one due to injury. When Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt was let go, Morris transferred to Oklahoma. He backed up Erik Swenson and Anton Harrison, but still saw snaps in six contests. 2022 saw Morris flip to right tackle where he got eight starts. At the season’s end, he was named second-team All Big 12.

Strengths

For his size, light on his feet and moves easily

Patient in pass protection with good footwork to mirror rushers

Long arms land good initial punch to slow rushers

Uses athleticism to effectively reach and seal

Plays with a little attitude

Weaknesses

Technique needs to be more consistent

Has trouble staying attached to defenders

Needs stronger anchor to handle power rushes

Needs to improve awareness to handle stunts and blitzers

Let’s see his work

#Oklahoma RT Wanya Morris has some intriguing developmental traits as a late day two/early day three RT.



Really smooth mover in space with a mean streak in the run game — think his anchor and base in pass pro could improve but athleticism certainly pops.



Senior Bowl bound too. pic.twitter.com/wgAUOiIUfM — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 11, 2023

Oklahoma OL Wanya Morris was named after the Boyz II Men singer. A very important Combine conversation: pic.twitter.com/TPpgK99ACu — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) March 4, 2023

Why aren't more offensive line draft people talking about Wanya Morris Jr?



Ranked 33rd among all NCAA-FBS Tackles in Pass Block Efficiency (98.3%) on 303 dropbacks. Only 2 sacks & 8 pressures allowed.



Plus, he's a good athlete with G/T playability (see RAS scores by @MathBomb). pic.twitter.com/Jk7rGKUBIi — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 8, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

Wanya Morris has some innate tools that will help him at the next level like his length and athleticism. The things he needs to improve to be a better player at the next level - strength and technique - can come with coaching. Many are expecting Eric Bieniemy to make zone-scheme runs a bigger part of the Commanders’ offense. Morris would be a good developmental candidate if that will be the case. There are some that think Morris might be better suited at guard where he can take advantage of less athletic DTs. He will need to get stronger to do that, but a developmental guard prospect with experience at left and right tackle could challenge a player like Saahdiq Charles for a spot on the Commanders’ roster.