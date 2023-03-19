All aTwitter: 19 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Cole Holcomb (@ColeHolcomb_) says goodbye (via his IG account). pic.twitter.com/lKd4G53knn — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 18, 2023

Washington probably has the most athletic LB duo in the NFL right now.



Barton and Davis are both guys who’s athletic tools will allow them to fly around behind Washington’s interior defensive line https://t.co/2jlBLZVB1T — Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) March 18, 2023

Holcomb was/is actually even more athletic than Barton. — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) March 18, 2023

Commanders fans how we feeling about the Saftey room. They're young, smart & thump folk #HTTC pic.twitter.com/9fo9kJMee7 — Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) March 18, 2023

Armani Rogers now has 1 yr of experience under his belt at TE...IN HIS LIFE. If he is featured in Bieniemy's offense, he will CREATE EXPLOSIVE PLAYS



2022 Stats:



6 targets

5 rec

64 rec yds

12.8 avg rec



2 car

26 yds

13 ypc

2 forced missed tackles#HTTC pic.twitter.com/WGkHVMtPic — Commandalorian (@Commandalore) March 18, 2023

Orlando Brown Jr. turned down a 6-year $139M deal with the Chiefs last offseason that would’ve made him the highest-paid LT in NFL history ($23M/year).



He just signed a 4-year contract worth $75M less with the Bengals ($16M/year).



One of the greatest bag fumbles of all-time. pic.twitter.com/hxUJjKJzuA — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) March 18, 2023

I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20….. all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 18, 2023

OBJ seems to indicate he's been offered only $4 million per year. https://t.co/ehPy5izb2o — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 18, 2023

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, our No. 9 overall free agent for 2023, continues to be available to any and every team. https://t.co/6AkWEdyjSl — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 18, 2023

Breaking: FA guard Isaac Seumalo has agreed to a 3-year deal with the #Steelers, source tells @theScore. One of the best guards in free agency, revered as a smart and tough player. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2023

Just 2 teams have yet to acquire a player from another team since NFL Free Agency began: the Ravens and Jaguars.



The Cowboys and Rams have added 1 apiece, both via trade (Stephon Gilmore and Hunter Long). — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2023

My son say he want me to play football again. I told em I wan play too. Xfl hit me up saying they need me. If it ain the nfl I can’t really rock. Respectfully. That’s hustling backwards & a step down on my legacy I feel but maybe that’s ego talking or maybe that’s just facts??? — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) March 19, 2023

The only undefeated team left in the XFL. 5-0 DC Defenders pic.twitter.com/XY5nAjPLrn — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) March 19, 2023

Fun stuff.



Brent Musburger reveals unlikely origin of ‘March Madness’ https://t.co/971wKDzGbY — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 19, 2023

