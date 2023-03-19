All aTwitter: 19 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Cole Holcomb (@ColeHolcomb_) says goodbye (via his IG account). pic.twitter.com/lKd4G53knn— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 18, 2023
Washington probably has the most athletic LB duo in the NFL right now.— Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) March 18, 2023
Barton and Davis are both guys who’s athletic tools will allow them to fly around behind Washington’s interior defensive line https://t.co/2jlBLZVB1T
Holcomb was/is actually even more athletic than Barton.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) March 18, 2023
Commanders fans how we feeling about the Saftey room. They're young, smart & thump folk #HTTC pic.twitter.com/9fo9kJMee7— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) March 18, 2023
@KCurl_2 x @_Dfoe5 Highlights Premiering At 5:30 EST.— Ace³⁰ (@Ace30_YT) February 11, 2023
Best Safety Duo In The League?!
Full video: https://t.co/9ZwB38pZCP#HTTC pic.twitter.com/5goiWPSD75
Armani Rogers now has 1 yr of experience under his belt at TE...IN HIS LIFE. If he is featured in Bieniemy's offense, he will CREATE EXPLOSIVE PLAYS— Commandalorian (@Commandalore) March 18, 2023
2022 Stats:
6 targets
5 rec
64 rec yds
12.8 avg rec
2 car
26 yds
13 ypc
2 forced missed tackles#HTTC pic.twitter.com/WGkHVMtPic
Orlando Brown Jr. turned down a 6-year $139M deal with the Chiefs last offseason that would’ve made him the highest-paid LT in NFL history ($23M/year).— GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) March 18, 2023
He just signed a 4-year contract worth $75M less with the Bengals ($16M/year).
One of the greatest bag fumbles of all-time. pic.twitter.com/hxUJjKJzuA
I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20….. all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 18, 2023
OBJ seems to indicate he's been offered only $4 million per year. https://t.co/ehPy5izb2o— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 18, 2023
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, our No. 9 overall free agent for 2023, continues to be available to any and every team. https://t.co/6AkWEdyjSl— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 18, 2023
Breaking: FA guard Isaac Seumalo has agreed to a 3-year deal with the #Steelers, source tells @theScore. One of the best guards in free agency, revered as a smart and tough player.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2023
Just 2 teams have yet to acquire a player from another team since NFL Free Agency began: the Ravens and Jaguars.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2023
The Cowboys and Rams have added 1 apiece, both via trade (Stephon Gilmore and Hunter Long).
My son say he want me to play football again. I told em I wan play too. Xfl hit me up saying they need me. If it ain the nfl I can’t really rock. Respectfully. That’s hustling backwards & a step down on my legacy I feel but maybe that’s ego talking or maybe that’s just facts???— DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) March 19, 2023
The only undefeated team left in the XFL. 5-0 DC Defenders pic.twitter.com/XY5nAjPLrn— Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) March 19, 2023
HAVING HIMSELF A DAY ‼️#DefendDC | #XFL2023pic.twitter.com/JTXuHf6EL3— D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) March 19, 2023
Fun stuff.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 19, 2023
Brent Musburger reveals unlikely origin of ‘March Madness’ https://t.co/971wKDzGbY
March 18, 2023
