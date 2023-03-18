Julius Brents Fits the Mold of a Commanders’ Cornerback

Julius Brents, CB

School: Kansas State University | Conference: Big 12 Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: 23 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’3” 200lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd round

Player Comparison: Benjamin St-Juste / Trumaine Johnson

Julius Brents was a 3-star prospect at Warren Central High School and was rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports. Following high school, Brents opted to join Iowa. He played sparingly there for three seasons, playing the most in his freshman year. In 2021, he transferred to Kansas State where he became a full-time two year starter, playing a total of 26 games (13 games per season). Brents’ last season was his best, totaling 3 pass breakups, 4 interceptions, and surrendering a crazy QB rating of 48.3 when targeted. His impressive play led to a Senior Bowl invite.

Scouts believe Julius Brents is best suited as a zone coverage cornerback where he can use his physical traits. Some compare Brents to professional defensive backs Trumaine Johnson and Commanders’ own Benjamin St-Juste.

Kansas State CB Julius Brents made headlines with an extraordinary NFL Combine performance: - 11.5ft broad jump - 41.5ft vertical - Outstanding agility testing All within a 6'2.5", 198lb frame & with 34" arms. Insane! But how does his film hold up? Let's take a look pic.twitter.com/axRL7gfr60

The first thing you'll notice on Brents' tape are outstandingly fluid hips, especially for a guy his size. That ability to accelerate & decelerate in both Man and Zone helps him stride with WRs of all body-types without over-relying on his jam. He can cover you in multiple ways. pic.twitter.com/pQaLQMYVoP

Now, not everything about Brents' game is perfect. In Zone, he'll occasionally lose the "feel" of his man when he turns to track the ball -- his length helps him overcome this occasionally (2nd play), but a great ball may beat him over the top. Should get better with practice. pic.twitter.com/EHYulnsPsh

Interviews

Senior Bowl Interview with The Draft Network

Where were you when you found out about your Senior Bowl invite and what was your initial reaction like?

Julius Brents: Let me backtrack a little bit (laughs). I was in Manhattan. It was a normal day at our training facility. I believe it was a Thursday. We were getting ready to practice. We call it “Perfect Thursdays” because we’re always trying to get better from the day before.

We were getting locked in for our game. I believe we had West Virginia on the schedule that week. We had some cameras out there during Thursday practice. I noticed that wasn’t normal for us (laughs). Like, what are these cameras doing here? I was kind of confused.

Our equipment guy brought out a bag. I didn’t know what was in the bag. I thought maybe we were unveiling new uniforms or something (laughs). My head coach pulled out the Senior Bowl invite. I was ecstatic. There were a lot of emotions in that moment. It was a great feeling.

We love your confidence. What are you looking to prove to NFL general managers, coaching staffs, and scouts in attendance in Mobile?

Julius Brents: That if you’re looking for the best cornerback in this draft, I’m your guy. It’s as simple as that. I’m a versatile cornerback that can play both press and off-man coverage. I can do whatever it is you need me to do. I’m the quarterback of the defense. I feel like I possess all of those intangibles. I’m the cornerback you’re looking for.

Does Julius Brents prefer to play man or zone coverage?

Julius Brents: I’m versatile. We played a lot of man coverage at Kansas State. I know a lot of people see me as a man-coverage cornerback. We played within our scheme. We pressed a lot because of our scheme. I’m comfortable playing either or. I can play man. I’m a long guy and I like to get my hands on people. I’m big and physical. I can play off coverage too. I’m comfortable with off-man as well.

We love your mentality. Say it’s 3rd-and-long with the game on the line. Would you prefer to be manned up on the opposing team’s best receiver, or playing zone coverage with a chance to make a play on something near the sticks?

Julius Brents: If my coach asks me that, the answer is whatever it’s going to be for us to win on third down and get off the field (laughs). We have to play within the scheme.

If I’m answering that question from a personal standpoint, I want to be on the boundary for sure (laughs). Put me on the best receiver. It’s me against you. Put me in man coverage. Whatever we have to do to get the ball back, I’m with it. That’s my preference.