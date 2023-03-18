Julius Brents Fits the Mold of a Commanders’ Cornerback

Julius Brents, CB
School: Kansas State University | Conference: Big 12 Conference
College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: 23 (Week 1)
Height / Weight: 6’3” 200lbs
Projected Draft Status: 3rd round
Player Comparison: Benjamin St-Juste / Trumaine Johnson
College Statistics
|Tackles
|Def Int
|Fumbles
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Solo
|Ast
|Tot
|Loss
|Sk
|Int
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|PD
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|FF
|*2018
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|FR
|DB
|5
|8
|5
|13
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2020
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|SO
|DB
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|*2021
|Kansas State
|Big 12
|JR
|DB
|13
|41
|8
|49
|3.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|*2022
|Kansas State
|Big 12
|SR
|CB
|14
|28
|17
|45
|3.5
|0.0
|4
|0
|0.0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Career
|Overall
|78
|33
|111
|6.5
|0.0
|6
|0
|0.0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Iowa
|9
|8
|17
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Kansas State
|69
|25
|94
|6.5
|0.0
|5
|0
|0.0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
Player Overview
Julius Brents was a 3-star prospect at Warren Central High School and was rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports. Following high school, Brents opted to join Iowa. He played sparingly there for three seasons, playing the most in his freshman year. In 2021, he transferred to Kansas State where he became a full-time two year starter, playing a total of 26 games (13 games per season). Brents’ last season was his best, totaling 3 pass breakups, 4 interceptions, and surrendering a crazy QB rating of 48.3 when targeted. His impressive play led to a Senior Bowl invite.
Scouts believe Julius Brents is best suited as a zone coverage cornerback where he can use his physical traits. Some compare Brents to professional defensive backs Trumaine Johnson and Commanders’ own Benjamin St-Juste.
Strengths
- Accelerates quickly.
- Great height, length, and wingspan.
- Physical tackler, aggressive in run support.
- Position versatility-Can play safety.
- Keeps his eyes on the QB and adjusts.
- Smooth body control to help change directions.
Weaknesses
- Lacks elite speed. Can fall behind in vertical routes.
- Slender frame.
- Stiff moving across the field.
- Gets grabby when receivers get out of reach in vertical routes. Leads to pass interference penalties.
- Needs to work more on opening his hips.
Let’s See His Work
Kansas State CB Julius Brents made headlines with an extraordinary NFL Combine performance:— Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) March 6, 2023
- 11.5ft broad jump
- 41.5ft vertical
- Outstanding agility testing
All within a 6'2.5", 198lb frame & with 34" arms. Insane! But how does his film hold up? Let's take a look pic.twitter.com/axRL7gfr60
Julius Brents read, backpedal, flip, drop weight, and then finish pic.twitter.com/a0SigeD0RQ— Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 3, 2023
The first thing you'll notice on Brents' tape are outstandingly fluid hips, especially for a guy his size.— Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) March 6, 2023
That ability to accelerate & decelerate in both Man and Zone helps him stride with WRs of all body-types without over-relying on his jam. He can cover you in multiple ways. pic.twitter.com/pQaLQMYVoP
Now, not everything about Brents' game is perfect.— Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) March 6, 2023
In Zone, he'll occasionally lose the "feel" of his man when he turns to track the ball -- his length helps him overcome this occasionally (2nd play), but a great ball may beat him over the top.
Should get better with practice. pic.twitter.com/EHYulnsPsh
Interviews
Senior Bowl Interview with The Draft Network
Where were you when you found out about your Senior Bowl invite and what was your initial reaction like?
Julius Brents: Let me backtrack a little bit (laughs). I was in Manhattan. It was a normal day at our training facility. I believe it was a Thursday. We were getting ready to practice. We call it “Perfect Thursdays” because we’re always trying to get better from the day before.
We were getting locked in for our game. I believe we had West Virginia on the schedule that week. We had some cameras out there during Thursday practice. I noticed that wasn’t normal for us (laughs). Like, what are these cameras doing here? I was kind of confused.
Our equipment guy brought out a bag. I didn’t know what was in the bag. I thought maybe we were unveiling new uniforms or something (laughs). My head coach pulled out the Senior Bowl invite. I was ecstatic. There were a lot of emotions in that moment. It was a great feeling.
We love your confidence. What are you looking to prove to NFL general managers, coaching staffs, and scouts in attendance in Mobile?
Julius Brents: That if you’re looking for the best cornerback in this draft, I’m your guy. It’s as simple as that. I’m a versatile cornerback that can play both press and off-man coverage. I can do whatever it is you need me to do. I’m the quarterback of the defense. I feel like I possess all of those intangibles. I’m the cornerback you’re looking for.
Does Julius Brents prefer to play man or zone coverage?
Julius Brents: I’m versatile. We played a lot of man coverage at Kansas State. I know a lot of people see me as a man-coverage cornerback. We played within our scheme. We pressed a lot because of our scheme. I’m comfortable playing either or. I can play man. I’m a long guy and I like to get my hands on people. I’m big and physical. I can play off coverage too. I’m comfortable with off-man as well.
We love your mentality. Say it’s 3rd-and-long with the game on the line. Would you prefer to be manned up on the opposing team’s best receiver, or playing zone coverage with a chance to make a play on something near the sticks?
Julius Brents: If my coach asks me that, the answer is whatever it’s going to be for us to win on third down and get off the field (laughs). We have to play within the scheme.
If I’m answering that question from a personal standpoint, I want to be on the boundary for sure (laughs). Put me on the best receiver. It’s me against you. Put me in man coverage. Whatever we have to do to get the ball back, I’m with it. That’s my preference.
How Will He Fit On The Team
The comparison to Washington’s own Benjamin St-Juste is as ironic as it is apt. From moving on from William Jackson III last season, promoting St-Juste to CB2, and even the recent waiver pickup of Cam Dantzler, Jack Del Rio prefers long corners that can play zone coverage. Julien Brents is a corner who fits the archetype. If drafted, Brents would be rotational depth in his rookie season before possibly becoming a starter later, if the Commanders move on from Kendall Fuller. Like St-Juste, Brents needs to continue to improve on his flexibility moving across the field and coverage discipline when beaten. Given the skillset Julius Brents has, he is the perfect fit for Del Rio’s coverage scheme.
