All aTwitter: 18 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Anderson, 27, is a 4-year vet who has played for four different teams.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 17, 2023
Played 16 games for the Falcons last season and made eight starts. No starts prior. https://t.co/s5jJFMSiuB
A message from @A_ANDERSON_13 pic.twitter.com/XzmbsTgXVA— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 17, 2023
Meet the Commanders newest DT, Abdullah Anderson. The D-line gets stronger. https://t.co/jyW59n9zBP— Disco (@discoque5) March 17, 2023
The time for this, as we have seen many times in the past, is later in the spring. But yes it’s been part of the roster building strategy. Need to keep space available. Others on this list too https://t.co/vcFk3zMULM— John Keim (@john_keim) March 16, 2023
Cody Barton #HTTC pic.twitter.com/noHvqtun9R— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) March 16, 2023
I think Cody Barton and Cole Holcomb are essentially the same player, but Barton is on a 1-year deal for $3.5M and Holcomb is on a 3-year deal for $18M— Washington Today (@wshingtontoday) March 16, 2023
I also think this defensive coaching staff has done a good job getting the most out of “bargain bin” signings
Congratulations my bro happy to have you back https://t.co/Plj9Rcgdge— Efe Obada (@EfeObadaUK) March 16, 2023
In video form, flying solo. What’s next? Restructures? Extensions? Why Brissett (what I heard from others about him). How Darin Payne and his agent helped. More. @ESPNRichmond. Check out Sandy Spring Adventure Park! https://t.co/zuUjSf1uUh— John Keim (@john_keim) March 17, 2023
Mike Gesicki got a one-year deal for only $4.5M supposedly. The TE market is completely surpressed right now.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 17, 2023
The Commanders should absolutely be talking with Dalton Schultz, who is 26 and very productive, right now. pic.twitter.com/Py0gjdmqn3
Commanders DL:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 17, 2023
DE - Young, Sweat, JSW, Toohill, Obada
DT - Allen, Payne, Mathis, Ridgeway
Those guys are making the 53. Keeping 10 the likely max, and the draft is coming. Then there's Toney, WBK, Potoa'e, Bada and now, Anderson.
"Coach [Rivera] came up to me and told me he would do whatever he can to get me paid this year."@Commanders DT Daron Payne talked to us about his contract extension in Washington. #Commanders | #HTTC | @94yne pic.twitter.com/zgbez801ZM— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 17, 2023
every year https://t.co/opHe0lznPG— Kam Curl (@KCurl_2) March 17, 2023
"Sometimes Brissett would write words of encouragement. For other players, it would be a joke. But no matter what each player got, they all appreciated the effort."— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 17, 2023
Jamin Davis recently visited Marines stationed in Okinawa Japan.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) March 18, 2023
(From Instagram )#HTTC | @jamindavis25 pic.twitter.com/4xepRrCbTq
Stetson Bennett was dropping DIMES at his Pro Day yesterday— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 16, 2023
Bennett said in a recent interview that he feels he has “an extreme advantage” over other QB prospects by playing in a pro-style offense at Georgia.
Bennett is currently projected to be a late round selection. pic.twitter.com/YqCBqZMVZ1
New graphics guy needs a raise https://t.co/ddvsNQZjZE— COMMANDO BRANDO (@bigbrussells) March 16, 2023
1) Jason Wright acknowledged the sale was moving forward— Landis McEachin (@LandoKalrizEN) March 17, 2023
2) Dan is $1B in debt
3) The Snyders didn't show up at Sonny J's retirement ceremony & the last few games
4) Bidders toured the facilities
5) The Snyders cleared the facilities
It's about to get STUPID up in here!
FWIW: In Nov. I was told by someone who claimed inside knowledge that a NY investment firm was interested in #Commanders and Michael Jordan would be part of bid. Was never able to confirm it. But their information included Jordan selling stake in Hornets https://t.co/n23LAx28lG— thom loverro (@thomloverro) March 17, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington expects the Washington Commanders sale agreement next week. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/kbxAxUTn59— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 17, 2023
In the wake of the Orlando Brown signing, #Bengals OT Jonah Williams has requested a trade through his agent Ryan Tollner, sources say. Just 25 years old with 47 career starts at LT protecting Joe Burrow, Williams becomes the top tackle available if Cincy is willing to move on. pic.twitter.com/miTcjVjCtG— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2023
Cowboys re-signing QB Cooper Rush on a 2-year deal worth $6M. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/B9iDUHouCA— NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2023
Cole Holcomb's contract terms via OTC. Announced as 3 for $18M max. Looks to me like basically a 1-year deal (and for decent money in this depressed LB market). Steelers can get out of deal in 2024 with minimal harm if desired. pic.twitter.com/i3l630ubQn— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 18, 2023
Still some time to go but the main difference in signings this year has been that 2nd level higher tier player. Last year we had 21 players between $10 and $15M a year signed. I believe its 13 right now.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 18, 2023
The Commanders met with the following players at the Hula Bowl (informal meetings):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 17, 2023
Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State
Andrew Farmer, Edge/LB, Lane College
Mason Brooks, OT, Mississippi
Dillan Gibbons, OG, Florida State
*** via various sources ***
Damm R.I.P lance #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/3wXXwsYvyD— PAIN (@Xommanders) March 17, 2023
This is awkward…— James Leighton (@JamesL1927) March 16, 2023
At the 1975 GRAMMYs, PAUL SIMON and JOHN LENNON award Record of the Year to OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN…
…and ART GARFUNKEL accepts it on her behalf. pic.twitter.com/v5fcIPuI44
I want to hang out with these 2. pic.twitter.com/zYtwGDvtBz— TG (@TG22110) March 17, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...