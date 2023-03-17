Washington Free Agency: Abdullah Anderson signed to add defensive line depth

Update: Officially Official

The Washington Commanders are reportedly signing some depth for the defensive line. Abdullah Anderson is a defensive tackle who played for the Atlanta Falcons last season. He was an undrafted free agent from Bucknell after the 2018 draft and he was signed by the Chicago Bears. Anderson spent 3 years there, and was only active for 8 games. He has been on 6 teams during his 5 year NFL career. Anderson had his first NFL starts last season with the Falcons, He started 8 games, and had 40 combined tackles.

Anderson will join Phidarian Mathis, last year’s 2nd round pick who was injured Week 1, and John Ridgeway, who tore his pec in the season finale, as depth behind Jonathan Allen and newly re-signed Daron Payne.

