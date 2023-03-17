NFL News/Free Agency Day 5 Tracker

The NFL’s legal tampering ended on Wednesday at 4 pm and the new league year officially started. The Washington Commanders have lost three players to free agency so far. The latest was Wes Schweitzer, who signed a two-year deal with the New York Jets last night.
Seahawks sign Steelers LB Devin Bush
League source tells the Seattle Times the Seahawks on Thursday night came to terms with free agent linebacker Devin Bush: https://t.co/IbNjfTA0bb via @seattletimes— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 17, 2023
Eagles sign Falcons QB Marcus Mariota
Back in the 2015 draft, the Eagles under Chip Kelly desperately tried to trade up in order to select Marcus Mariota.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2023
Eight years later, Mariota finally winds up in Philadelphia. https://t.co/VTTEqEoM7v
Eagles sign Browns CB Greedy Williams
Source: #Eagles agree to terms with free-agent CB Greedy Williams. @EJSmith94: https://t.co/rOYXPaKPXk— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 17, 2023
Drew Lock re-signs with the Seahawks
Lock O’clock is back. ⌚️#GoHawks x @Toyota pic.twitter.com/p8NIaCRCmV— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 17, 2023
Jets sign Commanders G Wes Schweitzer-
Once again, $2.5M APY is on the qualification bubble for compensatory free agent status.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 17, 2023
If Wes Schweitzer ends up starting for the Jets, he'll likely qualify against them; if he's a backup, he likely won't. https://t.co/DFCLsN7XSr
Bears sign Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman
Bears are signing former Panthers’ RB D’Onta Foreman to a 1-year, $3 million deal, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023
