NFL News/Free Agency Day 5 Tracker

A detailed look at the Commanders’ salary cap after 3 frenzied days of free agent activity We look at the Washington Commanders current salary cap situation after the early rush of free agency and analyze what needs to be done to meet the team’s roster needs. Jacoby Brissett, Nick Gates, Andrew Wylie, Cody Barton, Cameron Dantzler, Jeremy Reaves, Danny Johnson, Khaleke Hudson, Efe Obada, Marcus Kemp