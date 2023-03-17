 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Charlie Jones Gives the Commanders a Returner with Starting Potential

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Purdue at Syracuse Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Charlie Jones, WR/KR/PR

School: Purdue | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Senior | Age: 24

Height / Weight: 5’11” / 175 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd-5th Round

Player Comparison: Tyler Lockett

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table
Receiving Rushing Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
*2018 Buffalo MAC FR WR 12 18 395 21.9 3 0 0 0 18 395 21.9 3
2020 Iowa Big Ten JR WR 7 0 0 0 2 38 19.0 0 2 38 19.0 0
*2021 Iowa Big Ten SR WR 14 21 323 15.4 3 7 8 1.1 0 28 331 11.8 3
*2022 Purdue Big Ten SR WR 13 110 1361 12.4 12 2 3 1.5 0 112 1364 12.2 12
Career Overall 149 2079 14.0 18 11 49 4.5 0 160 2128 13.3 18
Buffalo 18 395 21.9 3 0 0 0 18 395 21.9 3
Iowa 21 323 15.4 3 9 46 5.1 0 30 369 12.3 3
Purdue 110 1361 12.4 12 2 3 1.5 0 112 1364 12.2 12
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/14/2023.
Punt & Kick Returns Table
Punt Ret Kick Ret
Year School Conf Class Pos G Ret Yds Avg TD Ret Yds Avg TD
*2018 Buffalo MAC FR WR 12 0 0 0 15 289 19.3 0
2020 Iowa Big Ten JR WR 7 22 223 10.1 1 0 0 0
*2021 Iowa Big Ten SR WR 14 37 285 7.7 0 25 635 25.4 1
*2022 Purdue Big Ten SR WR 13 18 114 6.3 0 5 78 15.6 0
Career Overall 77 622 8.1 1 45 1002 22.3 1
Buffalo 0 0 0 15 289 19.3 0
Iowa 59 508 8.6 1 25 635 25.4 1
Purdue 18 114 6.3 0 5 78 15.6 0
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/14/2023.

Player Overview

Charlie Jones has not had an easy path to being a draft prospect. Three-years starting at receiver in high school and earning team MVP as a senior only translated to being a two-star recruit. He landed in Buffalo and redshirted as a freshman in 2017. He had modest success the next season as a receiver and returner, but it was enough to get the attention of Iowa. He transferred in 2019 and sat out that season.

It was worth the wait because he was a weapon at punt returner for the Hawkeyes, averaging 10 yards a return and taking a punt to the house in 2020. In 2021, he produced as a receiver despite poor quarterback play and was named the Big Ten’s return specialist of the year. To maximize his talents at receiver, he transferred to Purdue to play with childhood friend, quarterback Aidan O’Connell. It paid off in a big way with Jones putting up his best stats at receiver in his career. He finished the season second in receiving yards throughout the country and first-team All-Big Ten.

Strengths

  • Speed shows up on tape as a returner and receiver
  • Good coverage recognition, finding holes in zone
  • Excellent tracking the ball downfield
  • Hands are reliable, making tough catches
  • Slippery runner with great quickness and vision

Weaknesses

  • Needs to diversify releases from the line of scrimmage
  • Needs to improve strength when running routes and at the catch point
  • Would like to see more of the route tree, especially in-breaking routes
  • Tries as a blocker, but isn’t very effective

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

Wide receiver is definitely a strength of the Commanders, but punt returner is not. Charlie Jones immediately assumes punt returning duties if he comes to Washington and should beat out a player like Dax Milne for a roster spot. Jones is a more talented wide receiver prospect with upside to be at least WR3. That would help the Commanders long-term as Curtis Samuel will be a free agent after next season. To reach his potential, Jones will have to get stronger and refine his technique, but he makes a lot of sense for the Commanders on Day 3 of the draft.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...