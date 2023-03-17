Charlie Jones Gives the Commanders a Returner with Starting Potential

Charlie Jones, WR/KR/PR

School: Purdue | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Senior | Age: 24

Height / Weight: 5’11” / 175 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd-5th Round

Player Comparison: Tyler Lockett

College Statistics

Player Overview

Charlie Jones has not had an easy path to being a draft prospect. Three-years starting at receiver in high school and earning team MVP as a senior only translated to being a two-star recruit. He landed in Buffalo and redshirted as a freshman in 2017. He had modest success the next season as a receiver and returner, but it was enough to get the attention of Iowa. He transferred in 2019 and sat out that season.

It was worth the wait because he was a weapon at punt returner for the Hawkeyes, averaging 10 yards a return and taking a punt to the house in 2020. In 2021, he produced as a receiver despite poor quarterback play and was named the Big Ten’s return specialist of the year. To maximize his talents at receiver, he transferred to Purdue to play with childhood friend, quarterback Aidan O’Connell. It paid off in a big way with Jones putting up his best stats at receiver in his career. He finished the season second in receiving yards throughout the country and first-team All-Big Ten.

Strengths

Speed shows up on tape as a returner and receiver

Good coverage recognition, finding holes in zone

Excellent tracking the ball downfield

Hands are reliable, making tough catches

Slippery runner with great quickness and vision

Weaknesses

Needs to diversify releases from the line of scrimmage

Needs to improve strength when running routes and at the catch point

Would like to see more of the route tree, especially in-breaking routes

Tries as a blocker, but isn’t very effective

Let’s see his work

We talk plenty about the transfer portal and what it can do for coaches/teams. It can also do a lot for players in the right spots.



Two savvy portal guys who have jumped their stock so far in 2022:



Purdue WR Charlie Jones

Michigan OC Olu Oluwatimi https://t.co/rVlXqMfNms pic.twitter.com/VUqP1fUlwc — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) October 3, 2022

Charles Jones is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.70 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 644 out of 2801 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/agQZlq5KF2 #RAS pic.twitter.com/EpaeM7eWKe — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 10, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

Wide receiver is definitely a strength of the Commanders, but punt returner is not. Charlie Jones immediately assumes punt returning duties if he comes to Washington and should beat out a player like Dax Milne for a roster spot. Jones is a more talented wide receiver prospect with upside to be at least WR3. That would help the Commanders long-term as Curtis Samuel will be a free agent after next season. To reach his potential, Jones will have to get stronger and refine his technique, but he makes a lot of sense for the Commanders on Day 3 of the draft.