All aTwitter: 17 March 2023 - What’s up Commanders fans?

Ready to get after it @RealAndrewWylie | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/zH1hXR8z4J— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 16, 2023
Welcome to the DMV, Cody! pic.twitter.com/Ls1n8CTTlT— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 16, 2023
Talking w @Joe_Fann about new Commanders LB Cody Barton: "He's serviceable if unspectacular...The development never popped for a 3rd rounder...He's fine, he's not going to lose you games, but he's not going to make those game wrecker plays either"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 16, 2023
LIVE: LB Cody Barton meets with the media https://t.co/dliHHaupYu— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 16, 2023
Interesting comments from Barton pic.twitter.com/BvqZB9kobZ— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) March 16, 2023
Making it official ✍️@nickgates77 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/bF45cU2yWb— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 16, 2023
LIVE: OL Nick Gates meets with the media https://t.co/jvebS4E7lO— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 16, 2023
Nick Gates says the plan is for him to play Center, but he can also play guard. Says he likes center because "i like being in charge."— John Keim (@john_keim) March 16, 2023
.@JBrissett12 is ready to get to work pic.twitter.com/zPnbqllMMT— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 16, 2023
Jacoby Brissett brings a wealth of experience to the Commanders' lockeroom.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 16, 2023
He has collaborated in QB rooms with:
- Tom Brady and Jimmy Garropolo (NE),
- Andrew Luck and Phillip Rivers (IND)
- Tua Tagovailoa (MIA)
- Deshaun Watson (CLE)
Expected role per GM Martin Mayhew: pic.twitter.com/q4yK8VKGJn
they are not pulling punches with their opinions in this SI article:https://t.co/Gi4ZW6Li2g— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) March 16, 2023
A note from the desk of your pal Grant. pic.twitter.com/bXkeEkGnf3— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 16, 2023
Taylor Heinicke today told Falcons reporters including @JoshTheAthletic, that he was headed back to DC "as of two or three days ago" but Falcons came back with a better offer.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 16, 2023
Heinicke also admitted some heartbreak for leaving the team that gave him his "second chance at… https://t.co/9EktVhOXg3 pic.twitter.com/OgNHnmgESV
The guy who would fit well: Jerrick McKinnon. Played for Bieniemy; mutual respect; good experienced third down RB. The ? Is the $$. Why they’ll wait to see where it goes. If no signings, draft later. https://t.co/PCiVuV2e0G— John Keim (@john_keim) March 16, 2023
A note on the Commanders at RB, additions via FA or trade are not expected* to occur, a source said. They are expected to be interested, however, in “adding talent on Day 3/UDFAs” that offer value on teams.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 16, 2023
Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson will be the guys moving into ‘23.
As an FYI: Washington has made an offer to WR Cam Sims (as we all expected). Just waiting to hear what he wants to do. Adding Kemp doesn't change how Sims can still help. Different roles on ST. Both help there. Both block well. Kemp: 4 career receptions; Sims: 57 career catches.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 16, 2023
Update on the Daron Payne contract. Washington tacked on a void year. Lowers his 2023 cap hit by around $1.5M to $8.61M, as shown on this OTC graphic.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 16, 2023
(H/t @mofopod) pic.twitter.com/laEFpBd6FX
The Snyders have cleared out of the Commanders facility, and there's a belief in the building that a sale is imminent. https://t.co/IJ1eZ6fU4V— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 16, 2023
While I don't expect it to go on the market like his Potomac house (at least while that mansion is still on the market), but let's just say his Alexandria residence is just sitting there. He's living in London after all.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 17, 2023
I really used to pray for times like these https://t.co/6MeRWBrGSR— Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) March 17, 2023
#Seahawks have agreed to terms with QB Drew Lock on a one-year deal worth $4 million base with incentives that can take it to $7.5 million, source says. Seattle brings both Geno Smith and Lock back for 2023.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2023
The #Colts agreed to terms with QB Gardner Minshew, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023
He’s back: The #Eagles are keeping star CB Darius Slay after all, with the team reaching a 2-year extension through 2025, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He announced his release but wasn't actually released. The two sides got together and worked it out. The Pro Bowler sticks. pic.twitter.com/FrpVKs390f— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023
Sources: Four-time Pro Bowl tackle and Super Bowl champ Orlando Brown Jr. is finalizing a four-year, $64.092 million front-loaded deal with the #Bengals that includes an over $31M signing bonus — largest ever for an o-lineman.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023
Brown’s agent, Michael Portner, confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/GFFZX0zLrs
The Commanders met with the following players at the Senior Bowl (informal meetings):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 16, 2023
Jake Haener, Quarterback, Fresno State
Malik Cunningham, Quarterback, Louisville
Jayden Reed, Wide Receiver, Michigan State
Michael Wilson, Wide Receiver, Stanford
*** via various sources ***
The Commanders met with the following players at the Senior Bowl (informal meetings-individual coaching):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 16, 2023
Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
Mekhi Blackmon, CB, Southern California
*** via various sources ***
The thing that makes little sense is why didnt the Jets first negotiate a trade with the Packers before talking to Rodgers? The one thing all the teams did in the Watson nonsense was agree first on a trade then go and make the sales pitch— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 16, 2023
Realistically the leverage the Packers have is the Jets fanbase that is going to get anxious the longer that the situation drags on. The money is so high the Packers likely wont get another team involved but the fear would be if they made up and he returned there— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 16, 2023
From the Packers standpoint this all should have been done in 2021 or 2022. The other teams that traded QBs looking for new deals made a killing in compensation. Yes he was MVP, yes the fans would have been angry, but all you did was delay it until now and lost trade value and $— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 16, 2023
This looks weird. pic.twitter.com/PAg1Lx9wa8— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) March 16, 2023
