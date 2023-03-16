Washington Free Agency Pressers: Jacoby Brissett talks about competing with Sam Howell

The Washington Commanders made several of their free agent signings official today, and they also had a few of those players answer questions from the media. Jacoby Brissett is the latest veteran quarterback to join Washington’s ever-changing QB room. He plans on coming in and being a good teammate to Sam Howell, and anyone else who’s on his team. Howell has been named Washington’s QB1 heading into the offseason, but Head Coach Ron Rivera has emphasized that there will be competition and the second-year QB will have to earn the starting role.

Brissett has been in the backup role before, but started last year for the Browns while they waited for Deshaun Watson’s suspension to end. He said Cleveland was very transparent with him about the whole situation, and he was prepared for anything that happened. Brissett wanted to come to Washington due to the opportunity of having a small group of QBs to compete with. Brissett continues to negotiate his NFL contracts without an agent, but does have a group of advisors available.

Signing with Washington:

Jacoby Brissett on why he signed with the Commanders: "I thought it was a great opportunity." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 16, 2023

Competition:

Jacoby Brissett is at the podium. The main thing he wants to do is be a good teammate. Was told come in and compete — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 16, 2023

Jacoby Brissett on Commanders starting QB position “Everyday in this league there’s competition. Ultimately, I plan to be a good teammate.” @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/OoDrb3ztKo — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 16, 2023

Last season with the Browns:

Brissett thought he got better each game last season with the Browns. Brissett started 11 games in 2022 and completed 64% of his passes — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 16, 2023

Brissett said he felt he played his best ball last year for Cle. "I thought I was trending upwards; I still think I'm trending upwards." But he said Cle was transparent and he knew he'd be a backup once Watson was ready. Tough to watch last few games but understood why. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 16, 2023

Offseason goals:

Jacoby, what was your goal going into this offseason?



Jacoby Brissett: "One, to have a job." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 16, 2023

Jacoby Brissett says his goals for the offseason were "to find a good fit, a good opportunity...I was looking for a new start to continue to grow as a man and as a player" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 16, 2023

Negotiating his contract without an agent:

Jacoby Brissett negotiated his own contract with Washington. He had the help of some advisors, but no agent. Says he enjoys the process every year and has never considered hiring an agent.



"It's always been worth it. Saving the money has always been worth it." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 16, 2023

Brissett did navigate free agency again without an agent (though some advisors help). Said he has enjoyed the direct negotiating with teams - but remains leery of incoming calls from unknown numbers. Let's them go to VM the first time. Smart. https://t.co/mcSTpjqZRg — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 16, 2023

Lamar Jackson:

Brissett said he's never had a desire to hire an agent. "Saving money is always worth it," he said. Of Lamar Jackson, he says, "I don't see anything wrong with repping yourself." — John Keim (@john_keim) March 16, 2023

Being a good teammate:

Jacoby Brissett talked a lot about being a good teammate; said he entered the league with that mindset but saw with the Patriots how key players were good teammates (Brady, McCourty, Slater etc). Left a strong impression — John Keim (@john_keim) March 16, 2023

Brissett: "Being a good teammate will trump anything. That's been the case no matter my role throughout my career. It's always started with being a good teammate." — John Keim (@john_keim) March 16, 2023

Andrew Wylie is a big fan of new Washington Commanders Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy who was his OC during his time on the Kansas City Chiefs. Bieniemy is intense, and he relayed a story about EB losing his voice early in his coaching career, and having surgery to repair his vocal cords. Wylie has played guard and tackle, but Washington plans on having him play RT with Sam Cosmi switching to RG.

Eric Bieniemy:

Andrew Wylie on Zoom with local reporters.



Said following Eric Bieniemy was a driving factor in choosing Washington, and the OC's presence will boost the situation. "He's intense."



As for position, Wyile would only say he would do what's asked. Has tackle and guard experience. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 16, 2023

Andrew Wylie is addressing the media. Said the Eric Bieniemy preaches good practice habits, and he is big on finishing. The culture and reputation he's build starts at practice — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 16, 2023

Andrew Wylie sharing a story about Eric Bieniemy



"He's super loud and intense guy. He talks, he commands the room. When he first started, he lost his voice. Had some vocal cord issues that had to be surgically repaired. He demands the respect of every man in the room" — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 16, 2023

Right tackle:

Nick Gates spent the last 5 seasons with the New York Giants, and knows all about Washington’s defensive line that is led by Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. Their OL would have Washington’s games circled on the calendar, and Gates is glad that he’s playing with the Alabama duo now, instead of against them. Gates played guard last season for New York, but is more comfortable at center and that will be his role with Washington. He likes being in charge, and center gives him that opportunity. Gates suffered a serious leg injury while playing against the Washington Football Team on September 16, 2021. He had seven surgeries to repair both his broken tibia and fibula in his left leg.

LIVE: OL Nick Gates meets with the media https://t.co/jvebS4E7lO — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 16, 2023

Center/guard:

Nick Gates says the plan is for him to play Center, but he can also play guard. Says he likes center because "i like being in charge." — John Keim (@john_keim) March 16, 2023

Nick Gates said he'll play center mostly in Washington: "That's my natural position." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 16, 2023

Serious leg injury:

Gates said it was a long journey - 410 days - after suffering his injury against Washington and undergoing seven surgeries. There were some moments where he thought about retiring, but he fought through it and persevered — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 16, 2023

