Washington Free Agency Pressers: Jacoby Brissett talks about competing with Sam Howell

Jacoby Brissett, Andrew Wylie, and Nick Gates speak to the media after signing deals to play for Washington

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders made several of their free agent signings official today, and they also had a few of those players answer questions from the media. Jacoby Brissett is the latest veteran quarterback to join Washington’s ever-changing QB room. He plans on coming in and being a good teammate to Sam Howell, and anyone else who’s on his team. Howell has been named Washington’s QB1 heading into the offseason, but Head Coach Ron Rivera has emphasized that there will be competition and the second-year QB will have to earn the starting role.

Brissett has been in the backup role before, but started last year for the Browns while they waited for Deshaun Watson’s suspension to end. He said Cleveland was very transparent with him about the whole situation, and he was prepared for anything that happened. Brissett wanted to come to Washington due to the opportunity of having a small group of QBs to compete with. Brissett continues to negotiate his NFL contracts without an agent, but does have a group of advisors available.

Andrew Wylie is a big fan of new Washington Commanders Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy who was his OC during his time on the Kansas City Chiefs. Bieniemy is intense, and he relayed a story about EB losing his voice early in his coaching career, and having surgery to repair his vocal cords. Wylie has played guard and tackle, but Washington plans on having him play RT with Sam Cosmi switching to RG.

Nick Gates spent the last 5 seasons with the New York Giants, and knows all about Washington’s defensive line that is led by Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. Their OL would have Washington’s games circled on the calendar, and Gates is glad that he’s playing with the Alabama duo now, instead of against them. Gates played guard last season for New York, but is more comfortable at center and that will be his role with Washington. He likes being in charge, and center gives him that opportunity. Gates suffered a serious leg injury while playing against the Washington Football Team on September 16, 2021. He had seven surgeries to repair both his broken tibia and fibula in his left leg.

