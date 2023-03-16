Which Commanders Positional Group Needs the Most Help?

We are just days into free agency and we have already seen the Commanders make some moves designed to shore up some positional groups for the 2023 season. There are likely to be a few more pieces added before the NFL Draft in April.

Speaking of the NFL Draft, Washington will need to hit on some picks at positions of need to help fill any remaining holes, while adding young talent to the roster.

This is not what most believe to be a very competitive roster, especially seeing as there are MANY questions surrounding three very important positions - quarterback, offensive line and cornerback. Linebacker and tight end are two others that could use an upgrade.

Below I will take a look at the depth chart as it currently stands at the five positions I mentioned above and see where the staff’s focus should now turn.

QB:

Sam Howell

Jacoby Brissett

Jake Fromm

Notes: Howell will be given every chance to earn the starting role, but if this is a true competition this summer, don’t count Brissett out. The staff should look to use a mid-round pick on a rookie.

Offensive line:

LT - Charles Leno

LG - Andrew Norwell

C - Chase Roullier OR Tyler Larsen

RG - Sam Cosmi

RT - Andrew Wylie

Key Reserves - Chris Paul/Nick Gates/Cornelius Lucas

Notes: This is a porous, aging unit with no standout players that are locked in as starters. Roullier is the team’s best lineman, but his future remains unclear. Some of the current projected starters would be better served as depth.

CB:

CB1 - Kendall Fuller

CB2 - Benjamin St-Juste

Nickle - Danny Johnson

CB4 - Cam Dantzler/Christian Holmes

Notes: Fuller seems to start every year with many questionable plays; then pulls it together in the second half of the season. St-Juste has talent, but can’t stay healthy. Outside of these two, there is not much.

LB:

ILB - Jamin Davis

ILB - Cody Barton OR David Mayo

Reserve: Khaleke Hudson

Notes: It’s hard to imagine that two former NFL linebackers who are now coaches can piece together a unit like this - but yet here we are. Davis had a nice second half of 2022 and could be poised for big year in 2023. Outside of him, the cupboards are bare.

TE:

TE1 - Logan Thomas OR Cole Turner

TE2 - Armani Rodgers OR John Bates

Notes: On paper, Logan Thomas is the starter, but he didn’t look the same returning from injury in 2022, and he has one good year on his NFL resume. He’ll turn 32 this summer and his best days may be far behind him. Turner and Rodgers have potential, but to this point, that’s all they have. Bates is a solid blocker who offers little in the passing game.

Poll What is the biggest area of need moving forward for the Commanders? QB

OL

CB

LB

TE vote view results 0% QB (0 votes)

0% OL (0 votes)

0% CB (0 votes)

0% LB (0 votes)

0% TE (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the depth chart remains pretty much unchanged heading into the draft, what position should be the focus in round one? QB

OL

CB

LB

TE

Vontae Mack - No Matter What! vote view results 0% QB (0 votes)

0% OL (0 votes)

0% CB (0 votes)

0% LB (0 votes)

0% TE (0 votes)

0% Vontae Mack - No Matter What! (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now