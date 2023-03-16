NFL Free Agency Day 4 Tracker: Washington Commanders Rumors and News

The NFL’s legal tampering period ended yesterday at 4pm. Washington has made several free agency moves, while also taking care of a few of their own players. They still have a few free agents they want to re-sign, that didn't get done before the new league year started.

Washington Free Agency News & Rumors

Free Agents Signed

OT Drew Himmelman

WR Marcus Kemp

OL Nick Gates - 3-year deal

RT Andrew Wylie - 3-year deal

LB Cody Barton - 1-year deal

QB Jacoby Brissett - 1-year deal

Waiver Claims

CB Cam Dantzler - claimed from Vikings

Trades

Cuts

QB Carson Wentz

DB Bobby McCain

RB J.D. McKissic

Franchise Tag

DT Daron Payne - Signed 4-year, $90 million extension

Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)

S Jeremy Reaves

Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)

TE Eli Wolf

Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)

WR Cam Sims

G Wes Schweitzer

G Trai Turner

G Wes Martin

C Nick Martin

LB Jon Bostic

Washington Free Agents re-signed

RB Jonathan Williams

LB David Mayo

LB Nathan Gerry

LB Milo Eifler

LB Khaleke Hudson

CB Rachad Wildgoose

DT Daron Payne - Signed 4-year, $90 million extension

CB Danny Johnson - re-signed, 2-year, $7 million

C Tyler Larsen

DE Efe Obada

Washington FAs signed by another team

QB Taylor Heinicke - signed with the Falcons

LB Cole Holcomb - Signed 3-year deal with Steelers

