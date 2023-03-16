NFL Free Agency Day 4 Tracker: Washington Commanders Rumors and News

The NFL’s legal tampering period ended yesterday at 4pm. Washington has made several free agency moves, while also taking care of a few of their own players. They still have a few free agents they want to re-sign, that didn't get done before the new league year started.
Washington Free Agency News & Rumors
Free Agents Signed
OT Drew Himmelman
WR Marcus Kemp
OL Nick Gates - 3-year deal
RT Andrew Wylie - 3-year deal
LB Cody Barton - 1-year deal
QB Jacoby Brissett - 1-year deal
Waiver Claims
CB Cam Dantzler - claimed from Vikings
Trades
Cuts
QB Carson Wentz
DB Bobby McCain
RB J.D. McKissic
Franchise Tag
DT Daron Payne - Signed 4-year, $90 million extension
Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)
S Jeremy Reaves
Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)
TE Eli Wolf
Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)
WR Cam Sims
G Wes Schweitzer
G Trai Turner
G Wes Martin
C Nick Martin
LB Jon Bostic
Washington Free Agents re-signed
RB Jonathan Williams
LB David Mayo
LB Nathan Gerry
LB Milo Eifler
LB Khaleke Hudson
CB Rachad Wildgoose
DT Daron Payne - Signed 4-year, $90 million extension
CB Danny Johnson - re-signed, 2-year, $7 million
C Tyler Larsen
DE Efe Obada
Washington FAs signed by another team
QB Taylor Heinicke - signed with the Falcons
LB Cole Holcomb - Signed 3-year deal with Steelers
