NFL News/Free Agency Day 4 Tracker

The NFL is open for business

By Scott Jennings
The NFL’s legal tampering ended yesterday at 4 pm and the new league year officially started at 4 pm. Washington is expected to lose LB Cole Holcomb, who agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers pending a physical. The big news came with the signing of Browns QB Jacoby Brissett to a 1-year deal. The Commanders were also able to re-sign pending free agents Efe Obada and Tyler Larsen to 1-year deals.

Darius Slay returning to the Eagles

Bears signed Panthers QB PJ Walker

Patriots signed Jets RB James Robinson

Bengals signed Chiefs LT Orlando Brown

Panthers signed Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Saints signed Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Bills signed Texans QB Kyle Allen

Browns signed Chiefs FS Juan Thornhill

Dolphins signed Lions FB DeShon Elliott

Colts signed Browns DT Taven Bryan

