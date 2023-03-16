NFL News/Free Agency Day 4 Tracker

The NFL’s legal tampering ended yesterday at 4 pm and the new league year officially started at 4 pm. Washington is expected to lose LB Cole Holcomb, who agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers pending a physical. The big news came with the signing of Browns QB Jacoby Brissett to a 1-year deal. The Commanders were also able to re-sign pending free agents Efe Obada and Tyler Larsen to 1-year deals.

Darius Slay returning to the Eagles

Back like I never left!!! Run it back — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 16, 2023

Bears signed Panthers QB PJ Walker

Former Panthers’ QB PJ Walker reached agreement tonight with the Chicago Bears, per source. He now becomes the likely backup to Justin Fields. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023

Patriots signed Jets RB James Robinson

RB James Robinson to the #Patriots for two years and a max value of $8M, per source — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2023

Bengals signed Chiefs LT Orlando Brown

Sources: Four-time Pro Bowl tackle and Super Bowl champ Orlando Brown Jr. is finalizing a four-year, $64.092 million front-loaded deal with the #Bengals that includes an over $31M signing bonus — largest ever for an o-lineman.



Brown’s agent, Michael Portner, confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/GFFZX0zLrs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

Panthers signed Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Duce Staley was in Philly when Miles Sanders was drafted and played a huge part in him landing with the #Panthers. https://t.co/8Vd8lZQDrJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

The Miles Sanders deal with the #Panthers is for $25 million over four years, per sources. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) March 16, 2023

Saints signed Lions RB Jamaal Williams

It's a 3-year deal for $12M with $8M guaranteed fully, source said. https://t.co/15erHdcsEK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Bills signed Texans QB Kyle Allen

The #Bills are signing former #Texans QB Kyle Allen, source said. He has 19 career starts and will compete to backup Josh Allen.



Multiple Allens. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Browns signed Chiefs FS Juan Thornhill

Two-time Super Bowl winner Juan Thornhill agreed to terms with the #Browns on a three-year, $21 million contract with $14 million fully guaranteed at signing over the first two years, per sources.



Thornhill started 52 games for the #Chiefs. A big addition for Cleveland. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Dolphins signed Lions FB DeShon Elliott

Source: #Lions DB DeShon Elliott is signing with the #Dolphins. More defensive backfield help. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Colts signed Browns DT Taven Bryan

Former Browns’ DT Taven Bryan reached agreement today on a 1-year deal worth $4.5 million with the Indianapolis Colts, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

