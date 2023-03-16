 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Durell Nchami Should Be a Late-Round Target for the Commanders

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
Ohio State v Maryland Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images

Durell Nchami, EDGE

School: Maryland | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’3” / 261 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 7th Round-UDFA

Player Comparison: Josh Sweat

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
2018 Maryland Big Ten FR LB 9 8 7 15 4.5 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0
2019 Maryland Big Ten SO LB 1 1 0 1 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2020 Maryland Big Ten SO LB 2 3 1 4 3.0 2.0 0 0 0 0 0 2
*2021 Maryland Big Ten JR LB 4 7 4 11 4.0 3.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
*2022 Maryland Big Ten SR LB 13 13 7 20 6.0 3.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Career Maryland 32 19 51 17.5 9.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 4
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/14/2023.

Player Overview

Silver Spring, Maryland native and Paint Branch High School alum, Durell Nchami was a three-star recruit that chose to play at Maryland over Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse. Nchami played both linebacker and edge rusher for the Terps and was productive immediately, blocking a kick and having the fourth-most tackles for a loss. It looked like he would breakout in the next season, but Nchami tore his ACL before the start of the season. He worked his way back to play five games in 2020, accumulating two strip sacks in one game that season. In 2021, he played the first six games of the season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He came back and played in all 13 games for the Terps in his final season.

Strengths

  • Good size for the position with long arms
  • Strong enough to shed blockers and maintain leverage in the run game
  • On speed rushes, shows ability to bend and flatten
  • Has strength to rush through defenders
  • Motor runs hot

Weaknesses

  • Missed considerable time due to injuries
  • Raw due to missed time and splitting time at LB
  • Can struggle if initial pass rush moves are unsuccessful
  • Can play high against the rush and the pass
  • Feast or famine player; half his sacks in one game this season

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

After signing Daron Payne to a long term deal, the future of defensive tackle is clear for the Commanders. The future at defensive end, however, is a bit murkier. Montez Sweat has performed on his rookie deal, but will be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season. If Chase Young’s fifth-year option is not picked up by the team, he also will be a free agent. Primary backups James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill will be free agents, too. It makes sense for the Commanders to find a late-round defensive end that can be developed into a starter, quality depth, or a pass-rush specialist. Nchami has a foundation that can be built upon if he moves to EDGE full-time and stays healthy. If he’s available late in the draft, I think the team would be wise to draft him.

