Durell Nchami Should Be a Late-Round Target for the Commanders

Durell Nchami, EDGE
School: Maryland | Conference: Big Ten
College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 23
Height / Weight: 6’3” / 261 lbs
Projected Draft Status: 7th Round-UDFA
Player Comparison: Josh Sweat
College Statistics
|Tackles
|Def Int
|Fumbles
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Solo
|Ast
|Tot
|Loss
|Sk
|Int
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|PD
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|FF
|2018
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|FR
|LB
|9
|8
|7
|15
|4.5
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2019
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|SO
|LB
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2020
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|SO
|LB
|2
|3
|1
|4
|3.0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|*2021
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|JR
|LB
|4
|7
|4
|11
|4.0
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|*2022
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|SR
|LB
|13
|13
|7
|20
|6.0
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Career
|Maryland
|32
|19
|51
|17.5
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
Player Overview
Silver Spring, Maryland native and Paint Branch High School alum, Durell Nchami was a three-star recruit that chose to play at Maryland over Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse. Nchami played both linebacker and edge rusher for the Terps and was productive immediately, blocking a kick and having the fourth-most tackles for a loss. It looked like he would breakout in the next season, but Nchami tore his ACL before the start of the season. He worked his way back to play five games in 2020, accumulating two strip sacks in one game that season. In 2021, he played the first six games of the season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He came back and played in all 13 games for the Terps in his final season.
Strengths
- Good size for the position with long arms
- Strong enough to shed blockers and maintain leverage in the run game
- On speed rushes, shows ability to bend and flatten
- Has strength to rush through defenders
- Motor runs hot
Weaknesses
- Missed considerable time due to injuries
- Raw due to missed time and splitting time at LB
- Can struggle if initial pass rush moves are unsuccessful
- Can play high against the rush and the pass
- Feast or famine player; half his sacks in one game this season
Let’s see his work
Maryland football's defense forces a three-and-out right out of the gate, with Durell Nchami coming off the edge for the sack.— Henry Malone (@henrymalone_) December 12, 2020
Rutgers to punt. pic.twitter.com/QYhr14k6Ej
Durell Nchami— Dominic White (@DomWWhite) November 11, 2022
6’4, 260
Bend-burst-length athlete. Won’t see tons of production due to two season-ending injuries (‘19 ACL, ‘21 shoulder) along with ‘20 shorted by covid. However, his win rate is amongst the best. @Pick6Sports1 #P6SProspectWatch
pic.twitter.com/XUnsHnEVO5
End of the first half: Maryland 3, Illinois 3— Testudo Times (@testudotimes) September 18, 2021
A much slower offensive performance for the Terps than they've had over the last two games.
Maryland's defense has continued to produce for the Terps as Durell Nchami closes out the half with Maryland's third sack of the game. pic.twitter.com/NiyBj7LzGI
Maryland EDGE Durell Nchami (#30) working against the left tackle. Eye-catching ankle flexion around the apex. Accelerates as he pinches the corner. pic.twitter.com/T5YnLXRUAa— Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) April 17, 2022
How he fits on the Commanders
After signing Daron Payne to a long term deal, the future of defensive tackle is clear for the Commanders. The future at defensive end, however, is a bit murkier. Montez Sweat has performed on his rookie deal, but will be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season. If Chase Young’s fifth-year option is not picked up by the team, he also will be a free agent. Primary backups James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill will be free agents, too. It makes sense for the Commanders to find a late-round defensive end that can be developed into a starter, quality depth, or a pass-rush specialist. Nchami has a foundation that can be built upon if he moves to EDGE full-time and stays healthy. If he’s available late in the draft, I think the team would be wise to draft him.
