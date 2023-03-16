Durell Nchami Should Be a Late-Round Target for the Commanders

Durell Nchami, EDGE

School: Maryland | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’3” / 261 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 7th Round-UDFA

Player Comparison: Josh Sweat

College Statistics

Player Overview

Silver Spring, Maryland native and Paint Branch High School alum, Durell Nchami was a three-star recruit that chose to play at Maryland over Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse. Nchami played both linebacker and edge rusher for the Terps and was productive immediately, blocking a kick and having the fourth-most tackles for a loss. It looked like he would breakout in the next season, but Nchami tore his ACL before the start of the season. He worked his way back to play five games in 2020, accumulating two strip sacks in one game that season. In 2021, he played the first six games of the season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He came back and played in all 13 games for the Terps in his final season.

Strengths

Good size for the position with long arms

Strong enough to shed blockers and maintain leverage in the run game

On speed rushes, shows ability to bend and flatten

Has strength to rush through defenders

Motor runs hot

Weaknesses

Missed considerable time due to injuries

Raw due to missed time and splitting time at LB

Can struggle if initial pass rush moves are unsuccessful

Can play high against the rush and the pass

Feast or famine player; half his sacks in one game this season

Let’s see his work

Maryland football's defense forces a three-and-out right out of the gate, with Durell Nchami coming off the edge for the sack.



Rutgers to punt. pic.twitter.com/QYhr14k6Ej — Henry Malone (@henrymalone_) December 12, 2020

Durell Nchami

6’4, 260



Bend-burst-length athlete. Won’t see tons of production due to two season-ending injuries (‘19 ACL, ‘21 shoulder) along with ‘20 shorted by covid. However, his win rate is amongst the best. @Pick6Sports1 #P6SProspectWatch



pic.twitter.com/XUnsHnEVO5 — Dominic White (@DomWWhite) November 11, 2022

End of the first half: Maryland 3, Illinois 3



A much slower offensive performance for the Terps than they've had over the last two games.



Maryland's defense has continued to produce for the Terps as Durell Nchami closes out the half with Maryland's third sack of the game. pic.twitter.com/NiyBj7LzGI — Testudo Times (@testudotimes) September 18, 2021

Maryland EDGE Durell Nchami (#30) working against the left tackle. Eye-catching ankle flexion around the apex. Accelerates as he pinches the corner. pic.twitter.com/T5YnLXRUAa — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) April 17, 2022

How he fits on the Commanders

After signing Daron Payne to a long term deal, the future of defensive tackle is clear for the Commanders. The future at defensive end, however, is a bit murkier. Montez Sweat has performed on his rookie deal, but will be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season. If Chase Young’s fifth-year option is not picked up by the team, he also will be a free agent. Primary backups James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill will be free agents, too. It makes sense for the Commanders to find a late-round defensive end that can be developed into a starter, quality depth, or a pass-rush specialist. Nchami has a foundation that can be built upon if he moves to EDGE full-time and stays healthy. If he’s available late in the draft, I think the team would be wise to draft him.