All aTwitter: 16 March 2023

The Washington #Commanders are signing QB Jacoby Brissett to a one-year, $8 million deal that can hit $10 million, per source. Washington gets a starting option for a quarterback who played well for Cleveland last year. pic.twitter.com/EjALh2lyCa — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2023

Jacoby Brisset will give Sam Howell a veteran in QB meeting room and real push as competitor. Commanders fired up to land the new QB — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 15, 2023

What I don't get is Washington supposedly got the steal of the draft last yr in Howell and everyone loved the pick Now that he's slated to be the starter he's a bust ‍♂️ This fan base is never satisfied. I hope Howell goes out there and light it up next yr he's got my support ✊ — Sam Howell is the Man (@shawnn75) March 15, 2023

Catching up with Twitter and it appears people think Brissett is the clear backup unless they think he's the starter. Sounds right. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 15, 2023

In the last hour, I’ve seen two national analysts talk about the Commanders as a team trying to add a starting QB. Both were dismissive of Washington starting Sam Howell.



Everything they’ve said and done screams Howell is their guy. Amazing people can’t grasp this. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 15, 2023

Jacoby Brissett is, by all accounts, a respected pro at and, as he showed with Cleveland, capable of playing solidly. Doesn’t have the flair of Heinicke but I do think he’s better than Taylor. Ideally, Brissett never sees the field — but if he has to, Commanders won’t implode — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 15, 2023

Just one significant veteran-quarterback acquisition from the 2022 offseason worked out. It was Jacoby Brissett with the Browns. Did an admirable job while Deshaun Watson was suspended. Finished No. 8 in the NFL in Total QBR. Very good QB2 who can do well as a QB1. #Commanders — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 15, 2023

Colts are trading five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys, per source. pic.twitter.com/A31iKfgXyd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Welcome to the NFC East Stephon Gilmore pic.twitter.com/kXrJT9BWSA — KB (@KBDCSports) March 14, 2023

Sam Howell without without Michael Carter, Dazz Newsome, Javonte Williams, and Dyami Brown completed 70% of his passes with no INTs on 3rd down #HTTC — caleb. (@cxlebjxstin) March 14, 2023

The #Steelers agreed to terms with former #Commanders LB Cole Holcomb earlier this week on a three-year deal pending physical, per source.



Holcomb, 26, has started 48 games for Washington. A big addition to Pittsburgh’s defense. pic.twitter.com/iiquOESnsp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Washington played a 4-3 (with 3 linebackers) on four snaps last season. Four. Would be nuts to re-sign Holcomb for the same money as Barton -- he wouldn't take less -- knowing one of them wouldn't play.



Barton's $3.5M cap hit isn't high but it's 16th highest on the team now. https://t.co/VwoiUVCssZ — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 15, 2023

Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) stopped by for an amazing After The Whistle



Wide ranging topics to include: Interacting w/fans, NFL diversity, accountability, 2023 expectations and so much more!



Below he talks about the importance winning



Full video: https://t.co/1US2KU41S5 pic.twitter.com/RlvYuixuXu — RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) March 14, 2023

Ezekiel Elliott's final snap with the Dallas Cowboys will end up being this play, where he lined up at center: pic.twitter.com/vh3MpJhdsX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 15, 2023

For those saying Zeke is washed, 12 rushing TDs…9 consecutive games with at least 1 TD. ‍♀️with half the carries. Still, a post June 1st cut which is what I’m told they are eyeing will be a 10.9M in cap savings, 5.8M in dead money — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 15, 2023

The #Eagles will designate CB Darius Slay as a post-6/1 release, source says, which would push over $13 million of his cap hit into 2024. He'll count $8 million and change against the 2023 cap. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

The Slay stuff only makes sense if the #Eagles wanted to do an extension or cut in salary and were turned down. That probably forced a pivot back to Bradberry after they let his old contract void and a few million in cap accelerate — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 15, 2023

The #Steelers have agreed to terms with G Nate Herbig on a two-year deal worth $8 million with $4 million guaranteed, source says. Pittsburgh assistant GM Andy Weidl was in Philly when Herbig was with the #Eagles and believes in him as a starter. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

Gilmore will cost the #Cowboys up to $9.98 million on the salary cap. Currently will count for $9.92M. #Colts will carry $2M in dead money. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 14, 2023

The #Vikings re-signed backup QB Nick Mullens to a two-year, $4 million deal that includes a little less than $2M guaranteed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Former #Saints WR/PR Deonte Harty is expected to sign a two year, $13.5 million max deal with the #Bills, per me and @TomPelissero. He gets a $9.5 million base and $5 million fully guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

The Saints have restructured Michael Thomas’ contract and agreed on a one-year, $10M deal, per @AdamSchefter



He is staying in New Orleans ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/uc9fvCVNIV — PFF (@PFF) March 14, 2023

The #Dolphins are re-signing RB Raheem Mostert to a two-year, $5.6 million deal with $2.2M guaranteed, per sources. pic.twitter.com/EGK9pn7Xal — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

The Titans are signing former Jaguar Arden Key to a three-year, $21 million deal, per @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/dtvJv4rLoe — PFF (@PFF) March 15, 2023

Soon-to-be #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is in scorned lover-mode and about to go SCORCHED EARTH in 2023 just to stick it to the Packers front office ...



And I can't wait to watch every single second of this telenovela. — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 15, 2023

Once thing is clear: The media covering the NFL lives in Aaron Rodgers's head. Rent fucking free. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 15, 2023

The Broncos did this with Peyton Manning as well, and it is lame. If you retire a number, leave it retired.https://t.co/y6IjEdLaug — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) March 15, 2023

I love that Aaron Rodgers, the biggest critic of Big Pharma in professional sports, came out of the darkness and realized that he wants to work for the billionaire heir to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical fortune — Pablo Torre (@PabloTorre) March 15, 2023

Packers get to trade away their second straight MVP Super Bowl winning quarterback meanwhile Washington hasn’t had a QB throw for 30 touchdowns since 1967 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 15, 2023

Hey.. today was the largest show we’ve ever had in progrum history.



We are so thankful and lucky for it all.@AaronRodgers12, you’re way too good to us brother.. Happy we could all learn what’s going on together



Felt like the whole internet was hanging out with us today.. WE… https://t.co/FEfGWXBqUU pic.twitter.com/g9rQFtbcDC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 16, 2023

A disrespectful message IMO from @AaronRodgers12 who simply wants to control the narrative for himself & his buddies. Very easy way to say what he said w/out being an arrogant pain in the ass. https://t.co/Y2IuhE4Iol — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 15, 2023

Sources: Four-time Pro Bowl tackle and Super Bowl champ Orlando Brown Jr. is finalizing a four-year, $64.092 million front-loaded deal with the #Bengals that includes an over $31M signing bonus — largest ever for an o-lineman.



Brown’s agent, Michael Portner, confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/GFFZX0zLrs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

#Panthers' deal for TE Hayden Hurst: Three years, $21.75 million with $13 million fully guaranteed at signing. Solid deal for Hurst in a slow tight end market. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

Loved my time in NY. I’d want to play LG and I’d want fair market value. I’m worth way more then minimum. I don’t need to sign tomorrow. (I would for the right deal). I have ACL recovery plus when teams realize that rookie they drafted can’t pass protect I’ll have more value! https://t.co/d6EAsgjqSt — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) March 15, 2023

Sidenote: NFL's funding rule is one of the biggest crocks of crap in all of sports. Went in back in the '50s to make sure teams had funds to pay players. Now it's used only to prevent fully guaranteed contracts.



It's garbage. And owners have clung to it like a life preserver. https://t.co/5XrCkI4KIT — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 15, 2023

These are not Ws being posted. The weight is a big concern considering this is the most important job interview of your life. Testing was expected to be a positive and now he's not testing. The slide could be very real for Carter. https://t.co/D88hrzRzNU — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 15, 2023

The San Francisco 49ers now own Sam Darnold, who was the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.



They also own Trey Lance, who was the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.



And both are expected to backup the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy.



The NFL… https://t.co/rmw1PVw7P3 pic.twitter.com/3DmAhRExd5 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 13, 2023

You wouldn't think getting footballs for your quarterback would be worthy of praise, but then you remember Kirk's only other experience with an NFL franchise was in Washington. https://t.co/kPwGeGSpZN — Paul Charchian (@PaulCharchian) March 15, 2023

How the Jets are Preparing to Trade for Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/3DmvvxJJ3k — Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) March 14, 2023

