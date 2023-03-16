All aTwitter: 16 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
The Washington #Commanders are signing QB Jacoby Brissett to a one-year, $8 million deal that can hit $10 million, per source. Washington gets a starting option for a quarterback who played well for Cleveland last year. pic.twitter.com/EjALh2lyCa— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2023
Jacoby Brisset will give Sam Howell a veteran in QB meeting room and real push as competitor. Commanders fired up to land the new QB— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 15, 2023
What I don't get is Washington supposedly got the steal of the draft last yr in Howell and everyone loved the pick Now that he's slated to be the starter he's a bust ♂️ This fan base is never satisfied. I hope Howell goes out there and light it up next yr he's got my support ✊— Sam Howell is the Man (@shawnn75) March 15, 2023
Catching up with Twitter and it appears people think Brissett is the clear backup unless they think he's the starter. Sounds right.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 15, 2023
In the last hour, I’ve seen two national analysts talk about the Commanders as a team trying to add a starting QB. Both were dismissive of Washington starting Sam Howell.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 15, 2023
Everything they’ve said and done screams Howell is their guy. Amazing people can’t grasp this.
Statistically, Jacoby Brissett and Taylor Heinicke looked pretty similar in 2022.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 15, 2023
Compiled from @NextGenStats, @PFF, @TruMediaSports and https://t.co/dAGu6nFO7L. pic.twitter.com/CBfqs3K5su
Jacoby Brissett is, by all accounts, a respected pro at and, as he showed with Cleveland, capable of playing solidly. Doesn’t have the flair of Heinicke but I do think he’s better than Taylor. Ideally, Brissett never sees the field — but if he has to, Commanders won’t implode— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 15, 2023
Just one significant veteran-quarterback acquisition from the 2022 offseason worked out. It was Jacoby Brissett with the Browns. Did an admirable job while Deshaun Watson was suspended. Finished No. 8 in the NFL in Total QBR. Very good QB2 who can do well as a QB1. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023
Colts are trading five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys, per source. pic.twitter.com/A31iKfgXyd— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023
March 14, 2023
Welcome to the NFC East Stephon Gilmore pic.twitter.com/kXrJT9BWSA— KB (@KBDCSports) March 14, 2023
Sam Howell without without Michael Carter, Dazz Newsome, Javonte Williams, and Dyami Brown completed 70% of his passes with no INTs on 3rd down #HTTC— caleb. (@cxlebjxstin) March 14, 2023
The #Steelers agreed to terms with former #Commanders LB Cole Holcomb earlier this week on a three-year deal pending physical, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023
Holcomb, 26, has started 48 games for Washington. A big addition to Pittsburgh’s defense. pic.twitter.com/iiquOESnsp
Side-by-side of Holcomb and Spillane. #Steelers https://t.co/iMa2jAvDJG pic.twitter.com/3dGdFsPIbB— Tyler Wise (@TriggeredWise) March 15, 2023
Washington played a 4-3 (with 3 linebackers) on four snaps last season. Four. Would be nuts to re-sign Holcomb for the same money as Barton -- he wouldn't take less -- knowing one of them wouldn't play.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 15, 2023
Barton's $3.5M cap hit isn't high but it's 16th highest on the team now. https://t.co/VwoiUVCssZ
EB's getting everybody ready! https://t.co/4m7PhQx8XJ pic.twitter.com/2m8rtfFuae— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) March 15, 2023
Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) stopped by for an amazing After The Whistle— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) March 14, 2023
Wide ranging topics to include: Interacting w/fans, NFL diversity, accountability, 2023 expectations and so much more!
Below he talks about the importance winning
Full video: https://t.co/1US2KU41S5 pic.twitter.com/RlvYuixuXu
Ezekiel Elliott's final snap with the Dallas Cowboys will end up being this play, where he lined up at center: pic.twitter.com/vh3MpJhdsX— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 15, 2023
For those saying Zeke is washed, 12 rushing TDs…9 consecutive games with at least 1 TD. ♀️with half the carries. Still, a post June 1st cut which is what I’m told they are eyeing will be a 10.9M in cap savings, 5.8M in dead money— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 15, 2023
Eagles to release CB Darius Slay. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/0nRdzQSjoI— NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2023
The #Eagles will designate CB Darius Slay as a post-6/1 release, source says, which would push over $13 million of his cap hit into 2024. He'll count $8 million and change against the 2023 cap.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023
The Slay stuff only makes sense if the #Eagles wanted to do an extension or cut in salary and were turned down. That probably forced a pivot back to Bradberry after they let his old contract void and a few million in cap accelerate— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 15, 2023
The #Steelers have agreed to terms with G Nate Herbig on a two-year deal worth $8 million with $4 million guaranteed, source says. Pittsburgh assistant GM Andy Weidl was in Philly when Herbig was with the #Eagles and believes in him as a starter.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023
Gilmore will cost the #Cowboys up to $9.98 million on the salary cap. Currently will count for $9.92M. #Colts will carry $2M in dead money.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 14, 2023
The #Vikings re-signed backup QB Nick Mullens to a two-year, $4 million deal that includes a little less than $2M guaranteed.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023
No tender for Seahawks LB Tanner Muse, per @TomPelisserohttps://t.co/IniVjYYvpR pic.twitter.com/q5t5loqBN5— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 15, 2023
Former #Saints WR/PR Deonte Harty is expected to sign a two year, $13.5 million max deal with the #Bills, per me and @TomPelissero. He gets a $9.5 million base and $5 million fully guaranteed.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023
The Saints have restructured Michael Thomas’ contract and agreed on a one-year, $10M deal, per @AdamSchefter— PFF (@PFF) March 14, 2023
He is staying in New Orleans ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/uc9fvCVNIV
The #Dolphins are re-signing RB Raheem Mostert to a two-year, $5.6 million deal with $2.2M guaranteed, per sources. pic.twitter.com/EGK9pn7Xal— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023
The Titans are signing former Jaguar Arden Key to a three-year, $21 million deal, per @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/dtvJv4rLoe— PFF (@PFF) March 15, 2023
Soon-to-be #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is in scorned lover-mode and about to go SCORCHED EARTH in 2023 just to stick it to the Packers front office ...— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 15, 2023
And I can't wait to watch every single second of this telenovela.
Once thing is clear: The media covering the NFL lives in Aaron Rodgers's head. Rent fucking free.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 15, 2023
The Broncos did this with Peyton Manning as well, and it is lame. If you retire a number, leave it retired.https://t.co/y6IjEdLaug— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) March 15, 2023
I love that Aaron Rodgers, the biggest critic of Big Pharma in professional sports, came out of the darkness and realized that he wants to work for the billionaire heir to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical fortune— Pablo Torre (@PabloTorre) March 15, 2023
Packers get to trade away their second straight MVP Super Bowl winning quarterback meanwhile Washington hasn’t had a QB throw for 30 touchdowns since 1967— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 15, 2023
Hey.. today was the largest show we’ve ever had in progrum history.— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 16, 2023
We are so thankful and lucky for it all.@AaronRodgers12, you’re way too good to us brother.. Happy we could all learn what’s going on together
Felt like the whole internet was hanging out with us today.. WE… https://t.co/FEfGWXBqUU pic.twitter.com/g9rQFtbcDC
A disrespectful message IMO from @AaronRodgers12 who simply wants to control the narrative for himself & his buddies. Very easy way to say what he said w/out being an arrogant pain in the ass. https://t.co/Y2IuhE4Iol— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 15, 2023
Sources: Four-time Pro Bowl tackle and Super Bowl champ Orlando Brown Jr. is finalizing a four-year, $64.092 million front-loaded deal with the #Bengals that includes an over $31M signing bonus — largest ever for an o-lineman.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023
Brown’s agent, Michael Portner, confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/GFFZX0zLrs
#Panthers' deal for TE Hayden Hurst: Three years, $21.75 million with $13 million fully guaranteed at signing. Solid deal for Hurst in a slow tight end market.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023
Loved my time in NY. I’d want to play LG and I’d want fair market value. I’m worth way more then minimum. I don’t need to sign tomorrow. (I would for the right deal). I have ACL recovery plus when teams realize that rookie they drafted can’t pass protect I’ll have more value! https://t.co/d6EAsgjqSt— Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) March 15, 2023
Sidenote: NFL's funding rule is one of the biggest crocks of crap in all of sports. Went in back in the '50s to make sure teams had funds to pay players. Now it's used only to prevent fully guaranteed contracts.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 15, 2023
It's garbage. And owners have clung to it like a life preserver. https://t.co/5XrCkI4KIT
These are not Ws being posted. The weight is a big concern considering this is the most important job interview of your life. Testing was expected to be a positive and now he's not testing. The slide could be very real for Carter. https://t.co/D88hrzRzNU— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 15, 2023
Welcome to the NFC East @BumpNrunGilm0re— Washington Today (@wshingtontoday) March 14, 2023
pic.twitter.com/751gYGgmui
The San Francisco 49ers now own Sam Darnold, who was the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 13, 2023
They also own Trey Lance, who was the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
And both are expected to backup the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy.
The NFL… https://t.co/rmw1PVw7P3 pic.twitter.com/3DmAhRExd5
Rivera trying to sign him... https://t.co/g9vpX72fHD pic.twitter.com/asknRRL7Zc— Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) March 14, 2023
Relax. Ron didn't draft him. https://t.co/3LCObUWdhq— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 14, 2023
You wouldn't think getting footballs for your quarterback would be worthy of praise, but then you remember Kirk's only other experience with an NFL franchise was in Washington. https://t.co/kPwGeGSpZN— Paul Charchian (@PaulCharchian) March 15, 2023
How the Jets are Preparing to Trade for Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/3DmvvxJJ3k— Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) March 14, 2023
