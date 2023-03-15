Washington Free Agency: Tyler Larsen and Efe Obada return on new deals

The Washington Commanders got the headlines when the new league year started by signing QB Jacoby Brissett, but there were a pair of re-signings that happened around the same time that were also important. Washington had 11 unrestricted free agents when the legal tampering period started on Monday at 12 pm, and they lost two of them to other teams.

Washington has been working to re-sign several pending free agents, and they got two more deals done before today’s 4pm deadline. Washington has had bad luck at center over the last two seasons with starter Chase Roullier suffering season-ending leg injuries in back-to-back seasons. Tyler Larsen has been his backup, but has also dealt with season-ending injuries the last two seasons. Larsen did start 8 games last year, and was considered a priority re-signing by the team.

As expected OL Tyler Larsen has agreed to a deal with Washington, per source — John Keim (@john_keim) March 15, 2023

Ron Rivera signed DE Efe Obada last year, and he had flashes during the season that made a lot of fans want to see him back on the roster in 2023. Washington has re-signed him on a 1-year deal worth up to $3 million, and will keep him as their #3 DE on the roster for now.