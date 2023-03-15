Washington Free Agency: Jacoby Brissett is the Commanders newest QB

The Washington Commanders have a new QB! Jacoby Brissett will reportedly sign a deal to join Washington's QB room. He will join 2nd-year QB Sam Howell who has been named QB1 going into the offseason, and practice squad QB Jake Fromm on the roster. Carson Wentz was released last week, and Taylor Heinicke agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons yesterday.

Washington’s offense will look a lot different this year after three seasons under OC Scott Turner. Eric Bieniemy was hired to take over the offense, and he has already been making changes on the coaching staff and to the roster. Jacoby Brissett spent a year with the Cleveland Browns, and was their starter while Deshaun Watson served his 11-game suspension. Brissett went 4-7 as the starter and was 236 for 368 for 2608 yards with 12 TDs and 6 INTs. He also had 160 yards on the ground with 2 more TDs.

Brissett was expected to get heavy interest in free agency, and it was reported the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to replace Gardner Minshew with him. The contract is reportedly a 1-year deal with $8 million guaranteed, and it could be worth up to $10 million. This is more than many people expected Washington to pay for a backup with starter potential, and is more than Heinicke received from the Falcons($7m/year). Head Coach Ron Rivera said it was Howell’s job to win, but they would also bring in competition.

